Cyberattack at UC Irvine Sends Some to the Hospital Because of... Graphic Pictures?

Cybersecurity is a real concern and cyberattacks a real threat in our modern age, of that there is no doubt. Hackers could do anything, be it stealing your credit card information, hijacking your computer with 'ransomware', or even hacking into America's power grid, so many systems are vulnerable to a cyberattack of one form or another in this day and age. Out of the University of California at Irvine we get the news that these cyberattacks can even lead to... 'excessive vomiting' that leads to a hospital visit?! Well... that's a new one to us.

NEW: A disturbing cyberattack sent some UC Irvine students to the hospital "due to excessive vomiting" because of the traumatizing and graphic images sent by hackers. — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 18, 2024

There's no indication of what exactly these 'gory images' were from the stories we found on the topic, just the clarification that apparently the images were posted to bunches of student-run Discord servers with the threat that it would keep happening if the hackers weren't given $1000.

But even though there's been no description of what image it was that might have caused so much distress to a bunch of Zoomers at UC Irvine, there are theories going around on what it could have been... and it's hillarious!





Was it Hunters laptop? Because honest Americans have been enduring that knowledge for about 4 or 5 years now. 🙏🏻🇺🇲 — PractiKel 😇 (@escapefromNYnow) January 18, 2024

2 girls one cup? — BreakingNewsJackMeridan (@JumpJackMeridan) January 18, 2024

This in reference to... you know what, if you don't already know what that is leave it that way. Seriously.

Was it pictures of a job application? https://t.co/RC8FHSzu2y — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) January 18, 2024

😂😂



What was it? Images of only 2 genders and white people only? — 🇺🇸 ‡ƬÖrlØkŦ‡ 🇺🇸 (@Torlokt_of_Tyr) January 18, 2024

Did the hackers make them read the Constitution? Federalist Papers? — Mike wants to Decentralize the Fed (@mikecarroll1974) January 18, 2024

Was it pictures of straight people? — American Viking 📸 (@RedheadRory1) January 18, 2024

That was probably it.

Must have been a tradesman without a degree or student loans going to work in their fully paid off F150 truck. https://t.co/PDqfSTG0Sc — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) January 18, 2024

And to think the year is just getting started!

Honestly whatever they saw was probably deeply unpleasant, as there are lots of deeply unpleasant things available freely on the internet, and we can only imagine the sort of things that a hacker who was looking for ransom money would send to convince someone that they should fork over $1000 to make it end. Members of Generation Z are likely particularly susceptible to this given how much of their social life revolves around platforms like Discord, which is used by 35% of the Zoomers (eclipsed by Instagram which apparently can claim to hold 76% market share in the demographic). But... come on. They had to go to the hospital because they couldn't stop vomiting from a picture they saw on an app?

We'd better hope that the Big One doesn't break out anytime soon because if we have to fight World War III and these kids are getting violently, physically ill because of something they saw online then we're all doomed.

***

