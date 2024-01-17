Big Fancy Cruise Ships Are a Harbinger of 'Late Stage Capitalism' Now, Apparently

Here's Another Shot and Chaser to Solidify Biden's Status As 'Worst American President...
Coucy
Coucy  |  4:00 PM on January 17, 2024
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

One of the central underpinnings of Marxist Communism that has stayed through to many of the more modern forms of Communism/Socialism is the concept of 'Historical Materialism'. This (in part) is a belief that all societies and humanity as a whole is destined to follow a specific and predetermined path of economic growth and change beginning at a rudimentary form of tribalistic Communism called 'Primitive Communism', progressing through the ages to Feudalism and after a time to Capitalism before the balance of power inevitably is forced through economic change and worker revolt into a pure and stable form of 'Communism'. For Communists and their fellow travelers this inevitable arc of History is a fundamental tenet of faith, and many of them believe that we are currently living through the last gasp of the 'Capitalist' stage before everything falls into place for Communism to take full and final hold. 

This broad overview of economic history is necessary so that you understand that when Pinkos talk about 'Late-Stage Capitalism' what they mean is that the Bourgeoisie (that's probably you and your Capitalist buddies) have become so absurdly opulent when compared to the 'Proletariat' (the working man who you, the bourgeoisie, are oppressing somehow) that it's signaling that the inevitable downfall of Capitalism as a global order is nigh and a 'post-Capitalist' society is at hand. 

In short the idea of Late-Stage Capitalism is really dumb but no matter how many times Capitalism refuses to collapse on itself they just keep claiming we're in Late-Stage Capitalism like this:

Late-Stage Capitalism, as you can see, is a big fancy cruise ship. 

By some weird and completely coincidental quirk Marxist economic philosophy and the Climate Change movement people all seem to always employ the same tactics when discussing the stuff they don't like: Look at you having stuff, big stuff you probably don't need too. Won't you think about all of the people who don't have stuff/'the Global Climate? Their chief operating tactic is always to shame you for anything you have or do in a weird simulacrum of a religion and the religious concept of 'sins' and 'a conscience'.

Here's Another Shot and Chaser to Solidify Biden's Status As 'Worst American President Ever'
Doug P.
But regardless of what this person intended by their disdainful tweet people don't seem to be inclined to view the 'Icon of the Seas' as being a bad thing.

Well it's Marx, so the red one of course. The green one is reserved for Paul Ehrlich.

Communism in practice always is such a delight, yes.

Well they do but it's probably not on a Royal Carribean Cruise Ship, it's what Barack and Michelle Obama do... going on David Geffin's yacht with Tom Hanks and Oprah or Steven Spielberg's yacht with... Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. 

No matter how many times the death of capitalism is declared somehow these fool proletariat keep letting themselves be bribed with all of the great and cool things that the Capitalists build and let them be on for a price they can afford with their wages! How do they keep getting away with this?! 

One of the guiding principles of leftist philosophy, be it economic or 'environmental', is that they know what is better for you and for everyone than you or anyone else does. You don't need that thing, you should be happy to have only what you need, don't you see? Of course the sins of your Liberal betters can be expunged with buying 'carbon tax credit' or even just a hand-wave of 'I have to do this to put in the work until things are better', but for you... you'd better have your scraps and enjoy it.

That's what Liberalism is so often in the end all about.

***

