The Atlantic Columnist: 'Israel Keeps Picking Fights With the Peace-Loving Folk in Iran and Hezbollah'

As the fighting continues between Israel and Hamas, there have been many pundits in the media who have felt obliged to weigh in on what's going on. As with anything else, there is any number of opinions being floated by any number of people, some good and some not so good, but whatever your priors may be, there's certain to be someone out there who's looking to confirm them because, for all of its good and useful aspects, social media is also a playground for confirmation bias ... depending on how you use it. Of course, what this means is that no matter how harebrained the take, how dumbfoundingly terrible the thought, someone out there will be saying it with a straight face and expecting that people will agree with them... even if that take involves claiming that Hezbollah and Iran are mere babes in the woods being forced into conflict by big mean Israel.

Advertisement

Don't believe us? Feast your eyes!

Hezbollah and Iran have signaled clearly, repeatedly, they want to avoid a wider war. Israel keeps testing that position...At some point, it will miscalculate... https://t.co/q6VQfEGrjb — Kim Ghattas (@KimGhattas) January 8, 2024

All that Hezbollah and Iran want is peace, you see! They don't want to harm Israel, what would ever possibly give you that idea?

Right. They want to limit the war to killing Israelis.



That's not how it works. They've sown their war. Now it's time for the reaping. — TexasSloopy (@SloopyTexas) January 8, 2024

Damn those Israelis for … lemme see, okay, going to a music festival and forcing those poor misunderstood terrorists to cause an enormous loss of life and taking prisoners in 7 October. Next Atlantic article to promote your final solution? — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) January 8, 2024

Are you stupid? — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 8, 2024

Based on this comment yes, but based on credentials you wouldn't think so. Kim Ghattas, you see, isn't some random person popping off on Twitter. Kim Ghattas is a contributor to The Atlantic (as hinted at in one of the above responses), a former journalist for the BBC covering the US State Department, and a Senior Fellow at the Columbia Institute for Global Politics, who describes her as a 'leading voice on Middle Eastern affairs'.

So yeah.

"Hezbollah: An Austere But Misunderstood Peace Organization," this week in The Atlantic. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 8, 2024

Then maybe Hezbollah should stop firing thousands of rockets into northern Israel, as it has done since early October! — Benjamin Ramm (@BenjaminRamm) January 8, 2024

How exactly have they signaled this? By helping plan Oct 7th? By sending arms to Hamas and the Houthi? By firing rockets into Israel daily? Iran and hezbollah are actively fighting a war with Israel and you are here trying to sell their propaganda. — Afewcrayonsshort (@afewcrayons) January 8, 2024

Real headscratcher how 'a leading voice on Middle Eastern affairs' came to this particular conclusion, yeah.

What universe do these people live in? Certainly not the one where Hezbollah has been shelling Israeli towns for months or Iran's Yemeni proxy has shut down Red Sea shipping!



Iran absolutely wants to expand the war, but on its own terms. And you're seemingly fine with that. https://t.co/56Bla1Y1WL — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) January 8, 2024

The Houthis and Hezbollah have both been attacking and both are proxies for Iran



If you just ignore all relevant information and facts it’s easy to just blame the Jews… great contributors over at the Atlantic https://t.co/mJndJXmuTy — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) January 8, 2024

Did they write those signals on the 40 rockets they fired indiscriminately at Israeli civilians yesterday? https://t.co/epZXl9Sed1 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) January 8, 2024

Advertisement

Yeah, that's gotta be it! She's just been privy to the messages of peace, love, and de-escalation that Iran and Hezbollah have been scrawling on the missiles they've been flinging at Israeli military emplacements and population centers. She'll probably be posting photos of those shortly.

How many of the rockets launched at Israel cities were a clear signal that they want to avoid war? — Silem's not a Shiba (@psSilem) January 8, 2024

Yes, these entities that continuously attack Israel, would like it if nobody else got involved… 🤣😂 — E (@Eutherious) January 8, 2024

Did they write those signals on the 40 rockets they fired indiscriminately at Israeli civilians yesterday? https://t.co/epZXl9Sed1 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) January 8, 2024

It seems like every day we see some media organization or think tank make complete fools of themselves in public, either by the statements they choose to put out or by the actions of the people with whom they choose to associate. Miss Ghattas is of course entitled to her opinion, as we all are, even if her opinion is absolutely batty. Just as people in Israel are currently fighting and dying for the freedoms of the Israeli people (Jaw and Arab alike) to live in peace so too did our forefathers fight for the right of Americans to hold terrible beliefs and make insane statements that make no sense.

But that doesn't mean we can't call them out when they do it, of course.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!