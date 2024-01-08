The Atlantic Columnist: 'Israel Keeps Picking Fights With the Peace-Loving Folk in Iran and Hezbollah'

As the fighting continues between Israel and Hamas, there have been many pundits in the media who have felt obliged to weigh in on what's going on. As with anything else, there is any number of opinions being floated by any number of people, some good and some not so good, but whatever your priors may be, there's certain to be someone out there who's looking to confirm them because, for all of its good and useful aspects, social media is also a playground for confirmation bias ... depending on how you use it. Of course, what this means is that no matter how harebrained the take, how dumbfoundingly terrible the thought, someone out there will be saying it with a straight face and expecting that people will agree with them... even if that take involves claiming that Hezbollah and Iran are mere babes in the woods being forced into conflict by big mean Israel.
Don't believe us? Feast your eyes!
Hezbollah and Iran have signaled clearly, repeatedly, they want to avoid a wider war. Israel keeps testing that position...At some point, it will miscalculate... https://t.co/q6VQfEGrjb— Kim Ghattas (@KimGhattas) January 8, 2024
All that Hezbollah and Iran want is peace, you see! They don't want to harm Israel, what would ever possibly give you that idea?
Right. They want to limit the war to killing Israelis.— TexasSloopy (@SloopyTexas) January 8, 2024
That's not how it works. They've sown their war. Now it's time for the reaping.
Damn those Israelis for … lemme see, okay, going to a music festival and forcing those poor misunderstood terrorists to cause an enormous loss of life and taking prisoners in 7 October. Next Atlantic article to promote your final solution?— Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) January 8, 2024
Are you stupid?— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 8, 2024
Based on this comment yes, but based on credentials you wouldn't think so. Kim Ghattas, you see, isn't some random person popping off on Twitter. Kim Ghattas is a contributor to The Atlantic (as hinted at in one of the above responses), a former journalist for the BBC covering the US State Department, and a Senior Fellow at the Columbia Institute for Global Politics, who describes her as a 'leading voice on Middle Eastern affairs'.
So yeah.
Recommended
"Hezbollah: An Austere But Misunderstood Peace Organization," this week in The Atlantic.— Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 8, 2024
Then maybe Hezbollah should stop firing thousands of rockets into northern Israel, as it has done since early October!— Benjamin Ramm (@BenjaminRamm) January 8, 2024
How exactly have they signaled this? By helping plan Oct 7th? By sending arms to Hamas and the Houthi? By firing rockets into Israel daily? Iran and hezbollah are actively fighting a war with Israel and you are here trying to sell their propaganda.— Afewcrayonsshort (@afewcrayons) January 8, 2024
Real headscratcher how 'a leading voice on Middle Eastern affairs' came to this particular conclusion, yeah.
What universe do these people live in? Certainly not the one where Hezbollah has been shelling Israeli towns for months or Iran's Yemeni proxy has shut down Red Sea shipping!— Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) January 8, 2024
Iran absolutely wants to expand the war, but on its own terms. And you're seemingly fine with that. https://t.co/56Bla1Y1WL
The Houthis and Hezbollah have both been attacking and both are proxies for Iran— Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) January 8, 2024
If you just ignore all relevant information and facts it’s easy to just blame the Jews… great contributors over at the Atlantic https://t.co/mJndJXmuTy
Did they write those signals on the 40 rockets they fired indiscriminately at Israeli civilians yesterday? https://t.co/epZXl9Sed1— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) January 8, 2024
Yeah, that's gotta be it! She's just been privy to the messages of peace, love, and de-escalation that Iran and Hezbollah have been scrawling on the missiles they've been flinging at Israeli military emplacements and population centers. She'll probably be posting photos of those shortly.
How many of the rockets launched at Israel cities were a clear signal that they want to avoid war?— Silem's not a Shiba (@psSilem) January 8, 2024
Yes, these entities that continuously attack Israel, would like it if nobody else got involved… 🤣😂— E (@Eutherious) January 8, 2024
Did they write those signals on the 40 rockets they fired indiscriminately at Israeli civilians yesterday? https://t.co/epZXl9Sed1— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) January 8, 2024
It seems like every day we see some media organization or think tank make complete fools of themselves in public, either by the statements they choose to put out or by the actions of the people with whom they choose to associate. Miss Ghattas is of course entitled to her opinion, as we all are, even if her opinion is absolutely batty. Just as people in Israel are currently fighting and dying for the freedoms of the Israeli people (Jaw and Arab alike) to live in peace so too did our forefathers fight for the right of Americans to hold terrible beliefs and make insane statements that make no sense.
But that doesn't mean we can't call them out when they do it, of course.
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member