The Atlantic Columnist: 'Israel Keeps Picking Fights With the Peace-Loving Folk in Iran and Hezbollah'

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on January 08, 2024
AngieArtist

As the fighting continues between Israel and Hamas, there have been many pundits in the media who have felt obliged to weigh in on what's going on. As with anything else, there is any number of opinions being floated by any number of people, some good and some not so good, but whatever your priors may be, there's certain to be someone out there who's looking to confirm them because, for all of its good and useful aspects, social media is also a playground for confirmation bias ... depending on how you use it. Of course, what this means is that no matter how harebrained the take, how dumbfoundingly terrible the thought, someone out there will be saying it with a straight face and expecting that people will agree with them... even if that take involves claiming that Hezbollah and Iran are mere babes in the woods being forced into conflict by big mean Israel.

Don't believe us? Feast your eyes!

All that Hezbollah and Iran want is peace, you see! They don't want to harm Israel, what would ever possibly give you that idea?

Based on this comment yes, but based on credentials you wouldn't think so. Kim Ghattas, you see, isn't some random person popping off on Twitter. Kim Ghattas is a contributor to The Atlantic (as hinted at in one of the above responses), a former journalist for the BBC covering the US State Department, and a Senior Fellow at the Columbia Institute for Global Politics, who describes her as a 'leading voice on Middle Eastern affairs'. 

So yeah.

Real headscratcher how 'a leading voice on Middle Eastern affairs' came to this particular conclusion, yeah.

Yeah, that's gotta be it! She's just been privy to the messages of peace, love, and de-escalation that Iran and Hezbollah have been scrawling on the missiles they've been flinging at Israeli military emplacements and population centers. She'll probably be posting photos of those shortly.

It seems like every day we see some media organization or think tank make complete fools of themselves in public, either by the statements they choose to put out or by the actions of the people with whom they choose to associate. Miss Ghattas is of course entitled to her opinion, as we all are, even if her opinion is absolutely batty. Just as people in Israel are currently fighting and dying for the freedoms of the Israeli people (Jaw and Arab alike) to live in peace so too did our forefathers fight for the right of Americans to hold terrible beliefs and make insane statements that make no sense.

But that doesn't mean we can't call them out when they do it, of course.

***

Tags: HEZBOLLAH IRAN ISRAEL THE ATLANTIC

