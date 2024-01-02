Politico's Jonathan Martin Can't Understand Why Anyone's Talking About the News When There's FOOTBALL On

As you may or may not be aware the Rose Bowl was held last night in Pasadena, California. The game between the University of Michigan "Wolverines" and the University of Alabama "Crimson Tide" was by all accounts a real nail-biter, finally being settled by a 17-yard run by running back Blake Corum to win the game in for Michigan in overtime. As one can imagine with such a high-profile game much of Twitter was consumed with discussing the minutiae of the action on the field in real-time... but not all of Twitter was consumed with discussing the Rose Bowl, a fact which Johnathan Martin, a senior political columnist for Politico, found chaffing.

Everyone in country: Watching end of epic Rose Bowl



Bill Ackman: https://t.co/nFmmDQs2K4 — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) January 2, 2024

Now if there was a person who you'd think would appreciate the importance of discussing the news as it happens and not waiting until the buzz around a football game has died down it would be a man who goes by the professional title of 'Senior Political Columnist', but... apparently not? Of course, a lot of people wondered if it was what Bill Ackman was talking about that rubbed him the wrong way rather than the simple fact that Ackman was talking about something other than football.

"I'm mad that the Free Beacon reported on the president of Harvard's plagiarism problem."



Next time just tweet that! — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) January 2, 2024

Amazing how Bill Ackman does better journalistic work than pieces of human dog shit such as yourself and politico — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) January 2, 2024

Just because you suck at your job doesn’t mean that actual journalists have to suck at theirs too. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 2, 2024

How dare someone care about something besides football — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 2, 2024

How dare they indeed. Again, if you go by the job title of 'Senior Political Columnist' it seems like abizarre move to try to mock someone else for focusing on political news rather than a college football game. Is Martin perhaps hoping to make a switch in profession to sports commentator and this was his statement of purpose? Seems like maybe he'd be a more comfortable fit on that beat.

So are you mad that he's working when other people aren't? Mad that he dropped this while people are watching the Rose Bowl and might see it? Or just mad that he actually did his job and is reporting on stuff you'd rather keep hidden? — Pam D (@soirchick) January 2, 2024

It must be shocking to you to see a reporter actually doing their job — oldmanstillyelling (@timmytimtimco) January 2, 2024

Football game is over. Do you think you could manage to do a journalism and cover it today? Or is there a Lakers game getting in the way? — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) January 2, 2024

It's important to keep your priorities in order in life, and obviously, sports should come before silly stuff like what your actual job is.

Everyone knows that!

The journos are very upset that journalism is happening and the people they like aren't looking good https://t.co/rM4VS1Sszx — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 2, 2024

One of the most revealing tweets you'll ever see https://t.co/YsexWl0lJ4 — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) January 2, 2024

You'd think the story of a serial plagiarist who refuses to resign as president at one of America's most prestigious universities would be slightly more interesting than a football game to a newsman such as yourself. https://t.co/9EWJ5jdpz0 — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 2, 2024

You'd think, but here we are.

Martin went on a bit of a tear trying to mock people who were mocking him...

Ladies and gentleman: we got him https://t.co/1nHNQvZLYt — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) January 2, 2024

Yes, I care about Bill Ackman’s thirst and uncanny timing https://t.co/TgSoZLdF6i — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) January 2, 2024

But he just kept getting ratioed and eventually seems to have given up.

It's hard to guess what was going through the guy's head when he tweeted this, we have to assume he thought it was a good tweet when he came up with it and tweeted it out... but it was not. It was not at all a good tweet. Good for him for leaving this up on his timeline though we guess, most would have deleted it once the heat got applied but he seems to be content to leave it there for all to see... so while he may have acted dumb at least he isn't a coward. That's something.

***

