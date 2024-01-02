Politico's Jonathan Martin Can't Understand Why Anyone's Talking About the News When There's FOOTBALL On

Former Harvard President Says She Was Subjected to 'Threats Fueled by Racial Animus'
Coucy
Coucy  |  4:00 PM on January 02, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

As you may or may not be aware the Rose Bowl was held last night in Pasadena, California. The game between the University of Michigan "Wolverines" and the University of Alabama "Crimson Tide" was by all accounts a real nail-biter, finally being settled by a 17-yard run by running back Blake Corum to win the game in for Michigan in overtime. As one can imagine with such a high-profile game much of Twitter was consumed with discussing the minutiae of the action on the field in real-time... but not all of Twitter was consumed with discussing the Rose Bowl, a fact which Johnathan Martin, a senior political columnist for Politico, found chaffing.

Now if there was a person who you'd think would appreciate the importance of discussing the news as it happens and not waiting until the buzz around a football game has died down it would be a man who goes by the professional title of 'Senior Political Columnist', but... apparently not? Of course, a lot of people wondered if it was what Bill Ackman was talking about that rubbed him the wrong way rather than the simple fact that Ackman was talking about something other than football.

How dare they indeed. Again, if you go by the job title of 'Senior Political Columnist' it seems like abizarre move to try to mock someone else for focusing on political news rather than a college football game. Is Martin perhaps hoping to make a switch in profession to sports commentator and this was his statement of purpose? Seems like maybe he'd be a more comfortable fit on that beat.

It's important to keep your priorities in order in life, and obviously, sports should come before silly stuff like what your actual job is. 

Everyone knows that!

You'd think, but here we are.

Martin went on a bit of a tear trying to mock people who were mocking him...

But he just kept getting ratioed and eventually seems to have given up.

It's hard to guess what was going through the guy's head when he tweeted this, we have to assume he thought it was a good tweet when he came up with it and tweeted it out... but it was not. It was not at all a good tweet. Good for him for leaving this up on his timeline though we guess, most would have deleted it once the heat got applied but he seems to be content to leave it there for all to see... so while he may have acted dumb at least he isn't a coward. That's something.

***

