Guy Tries To Mock 'Republican Christians', Shows Himself To Be An Idiot Instead

Coucy
Coucy  |  1:00 PM on December 26, 2023
meme

For many people the Christmas Season brings about feelings of joy and happiness, filled with memories of friends and loves ones (some departed) and the good times that were shared together in days gone by. But for some people, often of the 'evangelical atheist' type, the Christmas Season presents nothing other than a reminder that try as they might the American Left hasn't yet managed to expunge the religious roots of Christmas from the holiday... and so it leads them to act out in increasingly juvenile and poorly thought out ways. Take as an example of this phenomena this video uploaded on Christmas Eve; while most of us were spending the afternoon with our families and reflecting on the upcoming celebration of Jesus's birth, this yahoo decided that he'd mark the occasion with this:

Non-Binary God? Stateless, Moneyless, Classless Society? He really thinks he had something there, plus he put the cherry on top of putting Ronald Reagan in Hell to give a last thumb in the eye to any Christians that might have stumbled upon his little video. Really edgy stuff guy.

Some people who actually knew what they were talking about weighed in to provide pushback.

He's Don Quixote tilting at a Christo-Fascist giant that he's made up in his own head, yeah.

Biden-Harris Administration Wishing Everyone a Happy Kwanzaa Goes Hilariously and Gloriously WRONG
Sam J.
The leftist atheist biblical experts always do seem to shy away when anybody suggests they actually put their money where their mouth is and go to church it's true.

F for effort, but also F for execution.

Because of course he lives in Portland.

If there's one thing that we can probably all agree on though, it has to be this:

Yes indeedy.

This stuff doesn't really matter in the end, it doesn't take away from our enjoyment of our religion and its holidays and traditions. It's nice to know that someone's thinking of you, if nothing else, and from the looks of it Christians and Republicans seem to be about 98% of what this guy spends his time thinking about. Let's all have a good laugh at him and go back to not remembering who he is while he stews about us nonstop. 

It's better this way.

***

