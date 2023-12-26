Guy Tries To Mock 'Republican Christians', Shows Himself To Be An Idiot Instead

For many people the Christmas Season brings about feelings of joy and happiness, filled with memories of friends and loves ones (some departed) and the good times that were shared together in days gone by. But for some people, often of the 'evangelical atheist' type, the Christmas Season presents nothing other than a reminder that try as they might the American Left hasn't yet managed to expunge the religious roots of Christmas from the holiday... and so it leads them to act out in increasingly juvenile and poorly thought out ways. Take as an example of this phenomena this video uploaded on Christmas Eve; while most of us were spending the afternoon with our families and reflecting on the upcoming celebration of Jesus's birth, this yahoo decided that he'd mark the occasion with this:

Republican Christians when they try entering heaven pic.twitter.com/NuewubWGSb — James Rehwald (@JamesRehwald) December 24, 2023

Non-Binary God? Stateless, Moneyless, Classless Society? He really thinks he had something there, plus he put the cherry on top of putting Ronald Reagan in Hell to give a last thumb in the eye to any Christians that might have stumbled upon his little video. Really edgy stuff guy.

Some people who actually knew what they were talking about weighed in to provide pushback.

Heaven is a monarchy. — Admiral Zac (@Admiral_Zac) December 25, 2023

1. Jesus didn’t look like that, described by Pontius Pilate as having golden hair and rosy skin

2. God isn’t “non-binary”, he’s an immortal being that transcends human categorization.

3. A utopia free from corruption isn’t possible in the state humanity is in now. — LV Don (@LuisVDOnSight) December 24, 2023

When you don't know anything about Christianity or Republicans. This is what you make. — Derek (Recovering 🧀 Addict) 🇺🇲 (@DerekM121) December 25, 2023

He's Don Quixote tilting at a Christo-Fascist giant that he's made up in his own head, yeah.

We got a theology expert here guys pic.twitter.com/FWJH1gVCxJ — PraxBen • Wrecker (@praxben) December 25, 2023

People who don’t even believe in God surely care a lot about his skin color or sexuality — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) December 25, 2023

In case I’m the first one to post this here pic.twitter.com/7pTR59n8Tc — Steve Stevenson (@AverageSteveS) December 25, 2023

The leftist atheist biblical experts always do seem to shy away when anybody suggests they actually put their money where their mouth is and go to church it's true.

This video gave me severe chest congestion https://t.co/sCWLluCibx pic.twitter.com/lEM1hxpXnF — Venom Rach - Bible History Arc (@SocialNomadRach) December 25, 2023

I swear every video this guy makes is worse than the previous one https://t.co/cDJvdo8dey — Nevada Man🇺🇸🎄 (@RulerofNV) December 25, 2023

F for effort, but also F for execution.

Considering how many innocent people Communists have killed, I'm pretty sure they won't ne going to heaven either. https://t.co/1PYUj9qQ8g — 👑🏴Stateless📛Sovereign😭💢 (@Cunnyfederacy) December 25, 2023

Bloke who works for megacorp enslaving kids to make shoes has some thoughts to share about eternity https://t.co/6eQ0sNfwGi pic.twitter.com/oA8hpxXTT2 — Guy 🇬🇧 (@punishedguy69) December 25, 2023

Because of course he lives in Portland.

If there's one thing that we can probably all agree on though, it has to be this:

One of the worst videos ever made, advanced politics poisoning — 🕊️🕊️🕊️ 🚓 guy 🚔🕊️🕊️🕊️ (@Manlyburger) December 25, 2023

Yes indeedy.

This stuff doesn't really matter in the end, it doesn't take away from our enjoyment of our religion and its holidays and traditions. It's nice to know that someone's thinking of you, if nothing else, and from the looks of it Christians and Republicans seem to be about 98% of what this guy spends his time thinking about. Let's all have a good laugh at him and go back to not remembering who he is while he stews about us nonstop.

It's better this way.

***

