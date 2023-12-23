Woke Academic Tells A LONG Tale of Corruption and Plagiarism in Academia... Then Makes A Clown Of Herself

Biden Wants You to End the Year in Appreciation of What a Bipartisan...
Coucy
Coucy  |  2:30 PM on December 23, 2023
Back to the Future Part II

This is a long thread but you should read the whole thing. It begins as a stunning condemnation of powerful academics and how they use and abuse their students and colleagues to advance their own career while preaching honeyed words to speak of the importance of 'equity' and 'inclusion', and ends in one of the saddest whimpers in recent memory with a defense of Harvard President Claudine Gay from the 'dangerous' practitioners of 'right-wing politics' using the mountain of credible accusations of plagiarism against her because they're racists or something.

Seriously, read the whole thing.

If you've made it this far you've had a truly damning tale of plagiarism at the highest levels of academia, a full professor taking advantage of someone who is charged to their care for education... someone who is entirely dependent on the goodwill of that person to be able to practice in a field of study that they've spent much of their adult life up until this point putting all of their time and effort in to advancing in in the hopes of working in that field. It's horrifying, and the professor seems like absolute scum... and if Dr. Guenther had left it at that we'd be having a very different conversation. But sadly she did not, she  continued and made this whole rant become like something out of a farce.

We'll quote this next one as she devolves into a bit of risqué language unsuitable for our site:

So if there are any doubts over double standards—comparing one white professor stealing whole arguments to a black grad student repeating banal phrases, performing "scholarliness," in her f&*%ing acknowledgements, which are not even ideas—let this anecdote help put them to rest.

Okay... seems like an odd segue. Let's see where she's taking us.

And one last pasted in quote because Genevieve has a potty mouth:

And, yes, US right-wing politics are so dangerous right now that I feel like I have to defend the president of f*&$ing *Harvard*, which is absurd, but that's the power of today's white supremacists, to make *Harvard* a bastion of racial sanity. What a time to be alive.

She's so close top getting it here. Academia is deeply corrupt, and the higher up the academic food chain you go as far as institutional reputation goes the more nasty and corrupt often is. They're circling the wagons to defend President Gay and using literally anything they can think of to defend herm even arguments that are damning to the entirety of higher level academics in a ham-handed attempt to deflect deflect deflect. It's insane.

By far the best criticism of this entire tweet-storm was this guys, which he got in before Dr. Guenther realized she was being responded to by filthy conservatives and shut down replies:

How did you go from a legitimate grievance about plagiarism to labeling any valid criticism of Gay as 'right-wing'? (God, this is so tired; most of us are centrists or center-left.) The discussion shifts to a divisive white/black narrative, when no one critiquing Gay is focused on her race. In fact, to not critique her is to be racist and apply a different standard. It would be nice if you spent more effort understanding why so many of us are critical of the toxicity of DEI/anti-racism. We can pursue diversity and equality in better ways than labeling everything with an oppressor/oppressed binary, dividing people, and reintroducing segregation. It's not "right-wing" to believe this -- it's now a super-majority position and for good reason. Should we label everything on the far left as "radical left-wing" or "left extremism"? I think everyone should be more neutral and thoughtful. The right answer is both this English professor AND Gay should be criticized.

100% accurate on all counts. This whole thing couples the 'soft bigotry of low expectations' with a weird insistence that apparently because a white man has gotten away in academia with being an intellectual crook then we have to let all members of minority races do whatever they want or risk being branded as racist.

Let's throw them all out, shut down academia as a whole and start from scratch. In the end would we really be losing anything?

***

