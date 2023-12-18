The New Yorker Wants You to Know That Your Crossword Puzzles Are RACIST

It seems like everywhere you look something new is oppressing someone or other by existing in the same way as it has for as long as its existed. From home ownership to what books you read to what kind of car you drive, almost anything that you ever do can and will be pointed as somehow being oppressive to somebody. So what's the newest addition to this list of problems that are apparently plaguing minority communities in the United States today? Well, the good folks down at the New Yorker have thought long and hard on that subject and come back to us with their considered opinion: It's crossword puzzles.

The first crossword was published in the U.S. in 1913. The puzzle has since spread across the globe—but the American crossword today doesn’t always reflect the multiculturalism that immigration brings. https://t.co/3U5kai5mGV — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) December 18, 2023

Oh man, crossword puzzles don't 'reflect the multiculturalism' of immigration'! Who would have thought that fun little brain puzzlers written in English and put into English language newspapers wouldn't have inclusion of other languages and cultures in them, right?

Why does it always have to be so black and white? — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) December 18, 2023

Immigrants need to bring their own crossword puzzles with them. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) December 18, 2023

Early crossword puzzles were all white. And they were super difficult. It wasn't until desegregation and the black boxes were added that the puzzles could be solved. — the.effing.librarian (@effinglibrarian) December 18, 2023

Man history is always such an interest subject, you learn something new every day it feels like!

What does any of that have to do with crossword puzzles? — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) December 18, 2023

You should be ashamed to post this claptrap — The Grateful Red (@gratefulred1) December 18, 2023

Just stop. It’s embarrassing. — Jonathan Miles (@Jmiles_HTX) December 18, 2023

But they need articles to stick in amongst the advertisements! If they stop they won't be able to properly signal to their advertisers that they're the good guys by their acts of self-flagellation! Won't you think of the advertising dollars?

We also need to have a national conversation about birdwatching, philately, model railroading, scrimshaw, and building ships in bottles https://t.co/0eHLVkR5Sq — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 18, 2023

That sure does sound like a scintillating set of national conversations, doesn't it?

GP You make crossword puzzles only in English, you oppressive occupiers.



You should self-cancel for the good of diversity. https://t.co/neD2ayNVRK — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 18, 2023

Racism update: crossword puzzles https://t.co/0R0F7zgfig — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) December 18, 2023

That's what Sudoku is for. https://t.co/xopSHTEbil — CJ Vasta (@Eggleston1337) December 18, 2023

It gets harder and harder to understand how these people justify their own pay checks to themselves and their relatives.

Says the magazine with the whitest subscriber base on earth. https://t.co/AiBSupmO4x — Miranda Veracruz de la Jolla Cardinal 🍎🍏 (@MVdlJCardinal) December 18, 2023

Yes, well, lots of things used to be better than they currently are but here we are.

We'll have to admit we didn't have 'Crossword Puzzles' on our 2023 'Intersectional Oppression' Bingo Cards, but then why would anyone sane even consider that as a possibility? Oh well, clearly it's time to plan on getting a lot more creative with these bingo cards come 2024.

