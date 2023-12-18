The New Yorker Wants You to Know That Your Crossword Puzzles Are RACIST

'VICTORY!!!': Brandon Straka Announces He's Won the J6 Civil Case Against Him
Coucy
7:15 PM on December 18, 2023
It seems like everywhere you look something new is oppressing someone or other by existing in the same way as it has for as long as its existed. From home ownership to what books you read to what kind of car you drive, almost anything that you ever do can and will be pointed as somehow being oppressive to somebody. So what's the newest addition to this list of problems that are apparently plaguing minority communities in the United States today? Well, the good folks down at the New Yorker have thought long and hard on that subject and come back to us with their considered opinion: It's crossword puzzles.

Oh man, crossword puzzles don't 'reflect the multiculturalism' of immigration'! Who would have thought that fun little brain puzzlers written in English and put into English language newspapers wouldn't have inclusion of other languages and cultures in them, right?

Man history is always such an interest subject, you learn something new every day it feels like!

But they need articles to stick in amongst the advertisements! If they stop they won't be able to properly signal to their advertisers that they're the good guys by their acts of self-flagellation! Won't you think of the advertising dollars?

That sure does sound like a scintillating set of national conversations, doesn't it?

It gets harder and harder to understand how these people justify their own pay checks to themselves and their relatives.

Yes, well, lots of things used to be better than they currently are but here we are.

We'll have to admit we didn't have 'Crossword Puzzles' on our 2023 'Intersectional Oppression' Bingo Cards, but then why would anyone sane even consider that as a possibility? Oh well, clearly it's time to plan on getting a lot more creative with these bingo cards come 2024.

***

