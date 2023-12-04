George Santos Finds New Career on Web Site 'Cameo' Just in Time for the Holidays

Large Group of Chinese Nationals Crosses Illegally Into California
Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 PM on December 04, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Are you struggling to find just the right Christmas present for that special someone in your life? Well if so do we have the gift idea for you; for the low low price of $200 you can get your loved one a personalized message from none other than disgraced former New York Representative George Santos!

Advertisement

The tweet says that the videos are $150 each but in the article they note that the cost is now $200; presumably they saw such demand for the product that the Invisible Hand of the market compelled them to raise their price. But still, at $200 that's a steal, right?

Well, let's just say that George Santos made quite the impression during his brief tenure in the House. Icon may be putting it a bit strongly, but he's certainly well known at this point it's hard to argue. 

Advertisement

Inflation is hitting everyone these days. Thanks a lot Biden.

Sadly we went and looked and getting a personalized Cameo from George Santos seems to have been such a hot commodity that they're all sold out right now... a man only has so much time, after all. Still, with a product that has seen such a massive amount of interest you know that he'll be finding time to book more in the near future... after all George Santos can't have much to do these days now that he got fired from his day job.

It's pretty much this prepare his defense from the many, many, many criminal charges he's been indicted on. And the whole Cameo thing is probably more fun.

***

Tags: CHRISTMAS VIDEO

