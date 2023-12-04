George Santos Finds New Career on Web Site 'Cameo' Just in Time for the Holidays

Are you struggling to find just the right Christmas present for that special someone in your life? Well if so do we have the gift idea for you; for the low low price of $200 you can get your loved one a personalized message from none other than disgraced former New York Representative George Santos!

Advertisement

Former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) – who dubs himself a “Former congressional ‘Icon’” on the platform — is selling personal videos for $150 each. https://t.co/W747mkRvqz — The Hill (@thehill) December 4, 2023

The tweet says that the videos are $150 each but in the article they note that the cost is now $200; presumably they saw such demand for the product that the Invisible Hand of the market compelled them to raise their price. But still, at $200 that's a steal, right?

Served less than one year in the House and was expelled. Icon? https://t.co/UqhPFSSETM — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 4, 2023

Well, let's just say that George Santos made quite the impression during his brief tenure in the House. Icon may be putting it a bit strongly, but he's certainly well known at this point it's hard to argue.

If I had a nickel for every disgraced grifting politician who pivoted to cameo, I would have two nickels, which isn't a lot but it's weird that it happened twice https://t.co/p3ifsET4Rb — Arsenal of Dememecracy (@gaymergir) December 4, 2023

God bless America.

I CANT WAIT to see who gets me one and they should get me one. https://t.co/D95QTFr5TF — Lane Clemons (@laneclemons) December 4, 2023

He's already doubled prices, with inflation like this how am I ever going to get a personal video message from any former member of Congress :/ https://t.co/wNxajzbK96 — breadsticks enjoyer (parody) (@PizzaMemez) December 4, 2023

Inflation is hitting everyone these days. Thanks a lot Biden.

Sadly we went and looked and getting a personalized Cameo from George Santos seems to have been such a hot commodity that they're all sold out right now... a man only has so much time, after all. Still, with a product that has seen such a massive amount of interest you know that he'll be finding time to book more in the near future... after all George Santos can't have much to do these days now that he got fired from his day job.

It's pretty much this prepare his defense from the many, many, many criminal charges he's been indicted on. And the whole Cameo thing is probably more fun.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



