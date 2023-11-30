Buffalo Bills Players Accused of Assaulting a 'Pregnant Person'... Wait, a What Now?

Asra Nomani Leaves Rapper SPEECHLESS in Powerful Speech About Her Hoodie, Israel, and...
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on November 30, 2023
meme

There was bad news for fans of the Buffalo Bills football franchise today as Ian Rapaport reporting for NFL.com tweeted out a story about pass-rusher Von Miller having had an arrest warrant issues for him by the police department in Dallas, Texas. According to the story Rapaport tweeted, Miller got into a physical altercation with a pregnant person... wait, a what? A 'pregnant person'? Can we get a replay on that?

Yup, there it is. Pregnant person. Huh. As you might imagine people have some questions.

Thankfully for them other people stepped in to provide answers to this burning question that's on everyone's mind.

Ah, well, that clears it up then!

Yeah, this ain't it Ian.

It must have been, although in Ian's defense people have pointed out that he didn't necessarily originate the language used... that seems to have come from the NFL itself.

We're laughing! Except not really. Stop with this woke messing around with the way words work, please. It's making us all dumber.

***

