Buffalo Bills Players Accused of Assaulting a 'Pregnant Person'... Wait, a What Now?

There was bad news for fans of the Buffalo Bills football franchise today as Ian Rapaport reporting for NFL.com tweeted out a story about pass-rusher Von Miller having had an arrest warrant issues for him by the police department in Dallas, Texas. According to the story Rapaport tweeted, Miller got into a physical altercation with a pregnant person... wait, a what? A 'pregnant person'? Can we get a replay on that?

Here is our full story on an arrest warrant being issued for #Bills pass-rusher Von Miller for alleged assault of a pregnant person: https://t.co/lwSkIJst8yhttps://t.co/lwSkIJst8y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2023

Yup, there it is. Pregnant person. Huh. As you might imagine people have some questions.

Was it a pregnant man or woman? — strallweat (@strallweat) November 30, 2023

Was it a seahorse he assaulted? Or a human woman? — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) November 30, 2023

A pregnant who?? — Controversial Gorilla (@Sunni_Labeouf) November 30, 2023

Pregnant what, Ian? Pregnant what? — Arnold Becker 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@bruinoregonalt) November 30, 2023

Thankfully for them other people stepped in to provide answers to this burning question that's on everyone's mind.

Only women can get pregnant. — Sean Matteson (@seanmatteson) November 30, 2023

Pregnant Woman*



Only one sex gets pregnant, Ian. — DEIMOS (@DEIMOSJ2H) November 30, 2023

Even ESPN knows only a WOMAN can get pregnant. Maybe ask a 7 year old. pic.twitter.com/DGEzx7EZsi — e-beth (@ebeth360) November 30, 2023

Ah, well, that clears it up then!

"Pregnant Person." FFS the willingness of simple minded fools to embrace the newspeak of the progressive cult in order to fit in. https://t.co/GY8Nc48itw — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 30, 2023

*pregnant woman



How dare you dehumanize the victim of an alleged assault? @RapSheet https://t.co/yV8ExXw5XF — Olivia Gordon, Speaker-designate (@OliviaG77579398) November 30, 2023

Write the headline again, please . Like a sane person this time. — BC the Man (@BCakaTheMan) November 30, 2023

Yeah, this ain't it Ian.

was it worth it, Ian? — Atlantaholic_ (@Atlantaholic_) November 30, 2023

It must have been, although in Ian's defense people have pointed out that he didn't necessarily originate the language used... that seems to have come from the NFL itself.

To be fair to @RapSheet, how the NFL wrote it in their release:



"An arrest warrant was issued for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on Thursday in Dallas for allegedly assaulting a pregnant person, the Dallas Police Department announced."



Idiocracy. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) November 30, 2023

We're laughing! Except not really. Stop with this woke messing around with the way words work, please. It's making us all dumber.

