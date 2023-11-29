Pro-Hamas Demonstrators Clash with Police, Attempt to Disrupt Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

The Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center in New York City is a family affair most years. People from New York and the surrounding areas (as well as travelers from across the nation) gather together around the giant tree (a Norway Spruce) to kick off the start of the Christmas season.

So imagine how the families of happy revelers and their children felt today when they were confronted by an angry mob of pro-Hamas protestors flooding the streets of the Big Apple around the site of the Christmas tree.

The “Flood The Tree Lighting For Gaza” protest is starting out in front of Fox News’ HQ in NYC.



Crowd chants “Shut it down!” pic.twitter.com/dtY4cuWKHR — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 29, 2023

Looks like a great time for the whole family, huh? Like most of these sorts of things this could best be defined as a 'mostly peaceful' affair of course (LANGUAGE WARNING).

🚨: More videos of fighting between NYPD and the Palestinian crowd. pic.twitter.com/GinmfYzkNs — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 30, 2023

What started as an argument over preventing protesters from going into the street, a black man in a keffiyeh started heckling a black NYPD officer: “Listen to that white man…Get your dumba** in the back!” pic.twitter.com/nyUoAYlRl3 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 30, 2023

The Palestinian crowd continued to fight the NYPD until officers used pepper spray.



I got hit by some of the pepper spray, first time that’s happened in awhile. pic.twitter.com/YlzNSDccJ7 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 30, 2023

Protest outside Rockefeller Center tree lighting had calmed for a little but then escalated suddenly. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/SUghxgspDg — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) November 30, 2023

It's hard to find a cultural comparison to this, but perhaps a decent one would be this being the equivalent of a mob of Israeli's and Israeli sympathizers gathering around the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca right before the Hajj celebrations. Imagine the outcry that would come from the Muslim world and their bedfellows in the UN and world governments. Obviously the lighting of the Christmas tree doesn't have the same religious significance to Christmas as the Hajj does to Islam, but in many ways these things are very culturally significant to the American people in general and certainly to the people of the greater Manhattan area so you get the idea. This is barbarism on display.

Pro-Hamas mob turns violent in NYC. Gee, what a surprise — Robtimus Prime (@MetalRob72) November 30, 2023

And your kid wants these assholes to run the country... — SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) November 30, 2023

I feel sorry for all the families just trying to enjoy Christmas that have to deal with this headache. Pro-Palestinians trying to ruin everything in Manhattan as usual. — Andrea Karshan | #JusticeforMalkiRoth (@karshanandrea) November 29, 2023

They clearly have no regard for anyone but themselves and their chosen 'causes', everything is acceptable in furthering their demented ends.

This is the best pro Israel PR imaginable. By all means, keep annoying normal families trying to live their lives. Annoyance will quickly turn to disgust. — Psyop Capital (@psyopcapital) November 29, 2023

Are they trying to get me to root for Israel? — Morgio Zoroger 🍌🇺🇸 (@MorgioZoroger) November 29, 2023

Oh, and in case you were wondering who it is that's sponsoring this rally, who printed up all of these signs for the protestors, they were kind enough to put their name right there for all to see:

One of the mass produced signs at the “Flood The Tree Lighting For Gaza” says: “Victory to the Palestinian resistance” pic.twitter.com/eTPh9mRMok — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 29, 2023

Who's the 'Workers World Party'? Oh, just a radical Marxist-Leninist Communist group of course, also known for their open displays of support for the Communist government of North Korea. Just in case you were wondering who these people are aligning themselves with.

It's riot season again? I just put up my Christmas decorations!.....stay safe — Tracy May (@tmmay2003) November 30, 2023

Of course the irony of these Hamas apologists acting up around a Christian holiday tradition isn't lost on many.

Really sticking it to those Christmas loving Jews. https://t.co/EFeu5DODul — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 30, 2023

Man they really owned the Jews by protesting the Christmas tree lighting. 🎄 https://t.co/vkGXlYWPxi — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 30, 2023

It started with us the Jews, and now it's our brothers and sisters the Christians. They hate America and they hate real Americans. Pay attention https://t.co/j11qrR65fz — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) November 30, 2023

This is a truth that must be understood. This has nothing to do with Israel for most of the people here, and certainly for the people sponsoring this whole thing. Israel is a useful stalking horse to rail against, sure, but what they're coming for is Western civilization and values, and they're not being very subtle about it. A specter is haunting America, to paraphrase Karl Marx, and they're most certainly 'openly, in the face of the whole world, publish(ing) their views, their aims, their tendencies'. Maybe it's time we sat up and took note.

