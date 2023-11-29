Pro-Hamas Demonstrators Clash with Police, Attempt to Disrupt Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

"We're Not Stupid': BLM Leader Endorses ...Wait for It ... TRUMP
Coucy
Coucy  |  9:45 PM on November 29, 2023
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center in New York City is a family affair most years. People from New York and the surrounding areas (as well as travelers from across the nation) gather together around the giant tree (a Norway Spruce) to kick off the start of the Christmas season.

So imagine how the families of happy revelers and their children felt today when they were confronted by an angry mob of pro-Hamas protestors flooding the streets of the Big Apple around the site of the Christmas tree.

Looks like a great time for the whole family, huh? Like most of these sorts of things this could best be defined as a 'mostly peaceful' affair of course (LANGUAGE WARNING).

It's hard to find a cultural comparison to this, but perhaps a decent one would be this being the equivalent of a mob of Israeli's and Israeli sympathizers gathering around the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca right before the Hajj celebrations. Imagine the outcry that would come from the Muslim world and their bedfellows in the UN and world governments. Obviously the lighting of the Christmas tree doesn't have the same religious significance to Christmas as the Hajj does to Islam, but in many ways these things are very culturally significant to the American people in general and certainly to the people of the greater Manhattan area so you get the idea. This is barbarism on display.

They clearly have no regard for anyone but themselves and their chosen 'causes', everything is acceptable in furthering their demented ends.

Oh, and in case you were wondering who it is that's sponsoring this rally, who printed up all of these signs for the protestors, they were kind enough to put their name right there for all to see:

Who's the 'Workers World Party'? Oh, just a radical Marxist-Leninist Communist group of course, also known for their open displays of support for the Communist government of North Korea. Just in case you were wondering who these people are aligning themselves with.

Of course the irony of these Hamas apologists acting up around a Christian holiday tradition isn't lost on many.

This is a truth that must be understood. This has nothing to do with Israel for most of the people here, and certainly for the people sponsoring this whole thing. Israel is a useful stalking horse to rail against, sure, but what they're coming for is Western civilization and values, and they're not being very subtle about it. A specter is haunting America, to paraphrase Karl Marx, and they're most certainly 'openly, in the face of the whole world, publish(ing) their views, their aims, their tendencies'. Maybe it's time we sat up and took note.

***

CHRISTMAS HAMAS ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT MUSLIM RIOT

