Daily Wire Comedy

In the past few years The Daily Wire has begun attempting to move into the movie production business, having apparently seen an audience for conservative leaning films that's been largely abandoned by the main Hollywood studios. Last year they acquired the rights to a small independent super hero movie called 'The Hyperions' and have since begun working to make their own movies such as their upcoming adaptation of the Snow White faerie tale, 'Snow White and the Evil Queen'.

Advertisement

Well, today Jeremy Boreing of The Daily Wire dropped the trailer for a new movie they've produced and boy oh boy is this one likely to ruffle some feathers.

Hollywood won't make a movie about how laughably absurd it is that we now allow grown men to call themselves women and then dominate women's sports.



So we did.



Introducing our first feature-length comedy, 'LADY BALLERS.'



Available December 1st, only on https://t.co/p0JKWmMBKq pic.twitter.com/zkukluQfT2 — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) November 27, 2023

'The Lady Ballers', directed by and starring Boreing himself, will be 'The Most Triggering Comedy of the Year' according to the films own marketing, and given what we can see from the trailer itself that seems to likely be the case.

This is how it's done, mock and laugh at them at every step. — Stop Chasing Oblivion (@STPCHS_Oblivion) November 27, 2023

I can’t wait to laugh my balls off (and then play sports on a woman’s team) — Dennis (@FormallySomeone) November 27, 2023

Mock them with truth . I can't wait. I hope it's a huge success. — PrimarytheUniparty (@ScottEdwards994) November 27, 2023

It's been an interesting phenomenon seeing people have to relearn the idea that to fight an ideology you despise the best tool is laughter, not anger. Mel Brooks was a notable example of someone who understood this concept in his early films, with movies like 'To Be or Not to Be' and 'The Producers' going out of their way to mock the Nazi ideology that Brooks hated... and Brooks is only one example of this usage of humor as an ideological weapon.

Listed amongst the cast are some fun cameos:

Who are clearly having a great time making this film.

I’m imagining the type of guy who just LOSES HIS SHIT at the cameos in this one. https://t.co/EW6YWJUOQ9 pic.twitter.com/q91eyubCxN — Michael Haneke Paneke (@davo_arid) November 27, 2023

How big of a raise did they give @MattWalshBlog to do this😂 https://t.co/T8hVBrfiW2 pic.twitter.com/zlUQo2998Z — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 27, 2023

Some of them are even popping up to comment on the movie!

Yes. The madness must be mocked.



Well done, Jeremy. You'll get a mention when I win Best Supporting Actor for my part in this. https://t.co/5RZKdvqqzC — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 27, 2023

Highlighting the absurdity of allowing men into women's sports through comedy & whats supposed to be satire. This is the way



Sooooo excited for this! Make sure to watch 'LADY BALLERS' ft me and some of the most influential people in the conservative movement on 12/1 https://t.co/bn362RSat8 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 27, 2023

So this is a real thing we did.



Subscribe today for 50% off -- today is the last day of our 50% deal! -- and watch the movie this Friday night, 8 PM ET, at https://t.co/4jPHQ11xBe https://t.co/X6xUsdgHMD — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 27, 2023

Advertisement

So what do you think? Will you be watching the movie? Let us know!

***

This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60.

That sale gets you a year of VIP Gold for about $36 – less than 70 cents per week. Just 70 cents a week for VIP Gold level access to all six of our sites – Twitchy, Townhall, PJ Media, RedState, HotAir, and Bearing Arms!







