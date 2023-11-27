Daily Wire Comedy

FAT CHANCE! NYC Has Officially Jumped the Woke Shark With Their NEWEST Anti-Discrimination...
Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 AM on November 27, 2023
AngieArtist

In the past few years The Daily Wire has begun attempting to move into the movie production business, having apparently seen an audience for conservative leaning films that's been largely abandoned by the main Hollywood studios. Last year they acquired the rights to a small independent super hero movie called 'The Hyperions' and have since begun working to make their own movies such as their upcoming adaptation of the Snow White faerie tale, 'Snow White and the Evil Queen'. 

Well, today Jeremy Boreing of The Daily Wire dropped the trailer for a new movie they've produced and boy oh boy is this one likely to ruffle some feathers.

'The Lady Ballers', directed by and starring Boreing himself, will be 'The Most Triggering Comedy of the Year' according to the films own marketing, and given what we can see from the trailer itself that seems to likely be the case. 

It's been an interesting phenomenon seeing people have to relearn the idea that to fight an ideology you despise the best tool is laughter, not anger. Mel Brooks was a notable example of someone who understood this concept in his early films, with movies like 'To Be or Not to Be' and 'The Producers' going out of their way to mock the Nazi ideology that Brooks hated... and Brooks is only one example of this usage of humor as an ideological weapon.

Listed amongst the cast are some fun cameos:

Who are clearly having a great time making this film.

Some of them are even popping up to comment on the movie!

So what do you think? Will you be watching the movie? Let us know!

