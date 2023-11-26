David Limbaugh identifies the issue on which left floods us with the most...
Sen. Roger Wicker explains how Biden's economic policies work against the American free...
Byron York Calls Out Latest Biden Admin Attempt To 'Counter Misinformation' About Increase...
Katie Pavlich Uses Biden's ACTUAL Schedule to NUKE Him From Orbit and-LOL it's...
Twitchy's Black Friday Blowout Sale
*POPCORN* Mehdi Hasan SERIOUSLY Dragged by Lefties for Claiming Muslims Won't Vote for...
RedSteeze, Others Point Out Why 'Pro-Hamas' Rioters In NYC Are Able To Get...
'Journo' Maree Campbell Doubles DOWN on Abhorrent Post Claiming Israelis Were HAPPY to...
FATALITY ---> Dana Loesch Goes Straight EVISCERATE in Thread Taking Ex-Sheriff Scott Israe...
Another Day, Another Journalist Defending Hamas For Treating Hostages 'Unexpectedly Well'
Moms for Liberty Calls ALL Teachers Out After Pro-Israel Teacher Forced to HIDE...
Irish PM Who Claimed Hostage/Child Had Been Lost Then 'Found' Straight-Up NUKED by...
Reuters Tries 'Correcting' Repugnant Headline Claiming Hamas Released Israeli 'Soldiers' a...
Jon Lovitz Takes Out the Antisemitic Trash in Short (But NOT Sweet) Back...

Elizabeth Warren Takes a Bold Stand Against 'Big Sandwich' in Endorsement of Monopoly Investigation

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:15 PM on November 26, 2023
AP Photo/Wayne Parry

Monopolies are a problem that have bedeviled economics and economies from time immemorial. On the one hand you ideally want a free market in which goods are able to be exchanged and companies are allowed to join or separate as they see fit, but along with that freedom comes a risk of having companies acquire so many of their competitors that they begin to exert undue control over the prevailing market prices of goods. Even the founding father of Capitalism himself, Adam Smith, worried about the how 'monopolies derange more or less the natural distribution of the stock of the society' (although it should be noted that Smith was writing about a different type of monopoly, government trade monopolies).

Advertisement

But what constitutes a true monopoly? Apparently to Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren one company having too much control over the 'submarine' sandwich business is a real threat to a free and fair marketplace... because of course she thinks that.

Yes, the company that owns Jimmy John's owning Subway would be exactly analogous to, say, John D. Rockefeller and his behemoth Standard Oil that dominated the oil industry until it was broken up in 1911. That's the reasoning that Sen. Warren is going with here.

It can be hard to tell sometimes but we checked and no, that's her real account.

And like Italian dressing out of that squeeze container they use to put dressing on your Italian sub, the memes are flowing.

Recommended

RedSteeze, Others Point Out Why 'Pro-Hamas' Rioters In NYC Are Able To Get Away With It
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

You can see if they were scooping up McDonalds and Burger King that might be a problem, but it's not like people have to eat subs. If they start charging too much people can just go to Wendy's instead, or their grocery store to make their own sub. Come on man.

Finally a question that we really could use a governmental investigation into.

This is all incredibly silly, especially when you consider the amount of business consolidation that the FTC has stood idly by and allowed to happen over the past few years. It seems like Disney owns basically every movie franchise and movie studio out there sometimes, Amazon and Facebook have been gobbling up competitors in their marketplaces for ages with nary a peep from our government beyond making concerned faces and maybe issuing a short 'tut tut'. Please, Senator, if you're going to encourage investigations into these sorts of things don't do it for a sub shop. No one cares.

Advertisement

***

Join Twitchy VIP today. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY60 to get 60% off any annual membership or gift membership.

And if you haven't downloaded it yet – get our new mobile app! Your new VIP membership will bring you a convenient, seamless, all-in-one spot conservative news source right on your phone or tablet. 

Thank you for your support! 


Tags: SUBWAY WARREN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RedSteeze, Others Point Out Why 'Pro-Hamas' Rioters In NYC Are Able To Get Away With It
Amy Curtis
Byron York Calls Out Latest Biden Admin Attempt To 'Counter Misinformation' About Increased Food Costs
Amy Curtis
Katie Pavlich Uses Biden's ACTUAL Schedule to NUKE Him From Orbit and-LOL it's a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
David Limbaugh identifies the issue on which left floods us with the most 'useful idiots'
Jacob B.
Sen. Roger Wicker explains how Biden's economic policies work against the American free market
Jacob B.
*POPCORN* Mehdi Hasan SERIOUSLY Dragged by Lefties for Claiming Muslims Won't Vote for Biden Over Gaza
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
RedSteeze, Others Point Out Why 'Pro-Hamas' Rioters In NYC Are Able To Get Away With It Amy Curtis
Advertisement