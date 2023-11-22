Video of Thanksgiving Season Traffic in LA Reminds Us All Why We're Glad We Don't Live in LA

Jonathan Turley Points to How Biden & Dem Gun-Grabbing Rhetoric Has Backfired Big...
Coucy
Coucy  |  4:00 PM on November 22, 2023
Reed Saxon

Have you ever noticed how people who live in America's large urban centers just seem... angrier? This isn't a random observation, either. In 2011 the journal Nature published a study from Germany that purported to show that urban living 'marks the brain', making people 'physically more susceptible to stress' and leading to a marked increase in psychotic disorders such as Schizophrenia.

And when you see what Thanksgiving traffic in Los Angeles is like you can almost understand it!

Imagine sitting through that nightmare for hours on end when you're trying to get to mom and dad's house for Thanksgiving dinner. No wonder these folks are always so cranky and itching for a fight when they finally show up!

That looks like an absolutely miserable way to live.

Ed did the smart thing and got out of there to retain his sanity. More people should be like Ed.

Of course there are always the optimists...

This is yet another reminder that for the sake of our sanity everyone should take the wise moral message of Johanna Spyri's timeless classic 'Heidi' to heart and, for the sake of their own health and sanity, move to the Swiss Alps.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


