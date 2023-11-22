Video of Thanksgiving Season Traffic in LA Reminds Us All Why We're Glad We Don't Live in LA

Have you ever noticed how people who live in America's large urban centers just seem... angrier? This isn't a random observation, either. In 2011 the journal Nature published a study from Germany that purported to show that urban living 'marks the brain', making people 'physically more susceptible to stress' and leading to a marked increase in psychotic disorders such as Schizophrenia.

And when you see what Thanksgiving traffic in Los Angeles is like you can almost understand it!

'Twas the traffic nightmare before Thanksgiving as commuters sat through bumper-to-bumper traffic on the 405 Freeway in LA https://t.co/lAVPIT30nL pic.twitter.com/WKhNKJ6SSK — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) November 22, 2023

Imagine sitting through that nightmare for hours on end when you're trying to get to mom and dad's house for Thanksgiving dinner. No wonder these folks are always so cranky and itching for a fight when they finally show up!

Looks like a regular night in LA ….. — מנחם (@LAConserv18) November 22, 2023

Ahhh! I love moving Christmas lights! These ones have people in them! — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) November 22, 2023

Vegas to the edge of LA 3 1/2 hours. LA to the other side of LA + 3 1/2 hours. — Mark Jackson (@RealMarkJackson) November 22, 2023

That looks like an absolutely miserable way to live.

There is no worse freeway in the country for traffic than the 405. And it’s not even close. https://t.co/0e1yTrt6Yu — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 22, 2023

Who would choose to do this https://t.co/ejjzfVtsM0 — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) November 22, 2023

Isn't this every day in LA?



I left in 1997 and only go back for visits with family. They've added lanes to the 405 but it's still the same ol', same ol'. https://t.co/22CAwnO5tU — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 22, 2023

Ed did the smart thing and got out of there to retain his sanity. More people should be like Ed.

Of course there are always the optimists...

This is yet another reminder that for the sake of our sanity everyone should take the wise moral message of Johanna Spyri's timeless classic 'Heidi' to heart and, for the sake of their own health and sanity, move to the Swiss Alps.

***

