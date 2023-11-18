Twitter Users Stop to Laugh at The Hill For Not Knowing Their Car Company Logos

We can attest that sometimes it can be hard to find just the right picture to go with a story. You look and look but the right thing just isn't available, but it's all part of the job. When searching for a picture, though, the most important thing you can do is make sure that that picture actually shows the thing that your entire story is about. It would seem that the good people down at The Hill haven't yet learned this lesson.

Nearly 250K vehicles recalled by Honda over concerns of engines stalling https://t.co/H4Be3Ggtu9 — The Hill (@thehill) November 18, 2023

Do you see the problem here? Many people in the replies sure did.

Y’all really gotta fire whoever keeps putting this up. That’s Hyundai! — Ginny's Vibez (@GinnysVibez) November 18, 2023

That's the Hyundai logo you nerds — The People's Lottery (@XlotteryX) November 18, 2023

Sure, they're both H's, but beyond that the two logos really don't look very similar.

That is a Hyundai badge. Below is the Honda one. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/xMFfJgjjPK — Queens Fort (@Bellyhungry) November 18, 2023

You're not helping!

College interns running the show? That’s a Hyundai logo, not Honda. — Twink Adams (alpha something) (@discordiaoh1) November 18, 2023

Where else are you gonna find free labor? Cut The Hill a break!

Is the recall for Honda or Hyundai? Confusing with the badge being shown. — nonni4hlk (@nonni4hlk) November 18, 2023

Everybody makes mistakes, it happens. It's just funny when the mistakes happen to somebody else and it can be fun to stop and have a chuckle over it.

