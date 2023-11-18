Twitter Users Stop to Laugh at The Hill For Not Knowing Their Car Company Logos

Big Scoop About IDF, Weapons at Gaza Hospital and Journos is the PEAKEST...
Coucy
Coucy  |  1:00 PM on November 18, 2023
Meme screenshot

We can attest that sometimes it can be hard to find just the right picture to go with a story. You look and look but the right thing just isn't available, but it's all part of the job. When searching for a picture, though, the most important thing you can do is make sure that that picture actually shows the thing that your entire story is about. It would seem that the good people down at The Hill haven't yet learned this lesson.

Do you see the problem here? Many people in the replies sure did.

Sure, they're both H's, but beyond that the two logos really don't look very similar.

You're not helping!

Where else are you gonna find free labor? Cut The Hill a break!

Everybody makes mistakes, it happens. It's just funny when the mistakes happen to somebody else and it can be fun to stop and have a chuckle over it.

***

