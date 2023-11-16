George Santos Makes a HUGE Announcement on His Reelection Plans After House Ethics Committee Report

While he may not be what anyone would conventionally call a good man, or even a good leader, New York Congressman George Santos has never ceased to be an entertaining guy. So it is with a heavy heart that we come before you to inform you that after the next election Washington won't have George Anthony Devolder Santos to kick around anymore.

BREAKING: George Santos says he will not run for reelection after House Ethics Committee finds “substantial evidence” he used campaign money for personal purposes. pic.twitter.com/bDfRVXQps1 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 16, 2023

What were those 'personal purposes' though? Surely it couldn't have been that bad, right? Probably a dog walker or something for when he's at the office...

Ethics report: George Santos used campaign funds to pay for OnlyFans, Botox, Sephorahttps://t.co/AAUJSEIZAd pic.twitter.com/9oHXJaAr2q — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 16, 2023

Oh... Oh, well that does seem a bit troubling. But that's it, right?

NEW: House Ethics report recommends criminal referral for Rep. George Santos:

— Knowingly caused his campaign to file false reported with the FEC

— Used campaign funds for personal gain

— Committed fraud

— Willfully violated the Ethics in Govt Act over his Financial Disclosures pic.twitter.com/fhW96gTSut — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) November 16, 2023

That's a lot.

Now it's obvious that ever since his surprise election to his seat the long knives have been out for Santos, so the DC political class was going to find something to ding that guy with. But at the same time Santos clearly didn't do much to make their job at finding things to get him with a very difficult one.

A lot of people are having fun with the list of items that Santos was spending his money on:

Oh so it’s a crime to buy onlyfans now?? Then lock me up! — Goofy dude (@Goofydude123) November 16, 2023

god forbid men have hobbies



(pls i’m kidding) — Alexis Kraft (@TheAlexisKraft) November 16, 2023

I don’t want George Santos to leave he’s my favorite character pic.twitter.com/s99RhK4ZfL — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) November 16, 2023

But for others, they're just happy at the prospect of having Santos out of the public eye, or at least out of the House chamber.

Good riddance. He should face justice for his crimes. Shame on him and his enablers. — Global Alert Desk (@globalalertdesk) November 16, 2023

While we're big fans of good governance we're also big fans of entertainment, and darned if Santos isn't an entertaining guy. Sounds like he's likely to stick around in the news for a bit longer, particularly as rumors swirl that the House is looking to expel him when he returns after Thanksgiving. There's probably more to come, so you'd better get it while you can.

***

