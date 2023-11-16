George Santos Makes a HUGE Announcement on His Reelection Plans After House Ethics Committee Report

Capitol Police Statement on Last Night's Mob Has People Wondering When the FBI...
Coucy
Coucy  |  12:19 PM on November 16, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

While he may not be what anyone would conventionally call a good man, or even a good leader, New York Congressman George Santos has never ceased to be an entertaining guy. So it is with a heavy heart that we come before you to inform you that after the next election Washington won't have George Anthony Devolder Santos to kick around anymore.

What were those 'personal purposes' though? Surely it couldn't have been that bad, right? Probably a dog walker or something for when he's at the office...

Oh... Oh, well that does seem a bit troubling. But that's it, right? 

That's a lot.

Now it's obvious that ever since his surprise election to his seat the long knives have been out for Santos, so the DC political class was going to find something to ding that guy with. But at the same time Santos clearly didn't do much to make their job at finding things to get him with a very difficult one.

Tags: CONGRESS CORRUPTION THEFT



