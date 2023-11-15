Gawker Co-Founder Tries to Go Toe-To-Toe with Noam Blum, Gets Ratioed into Oblivion

Um: Twitter Notices Something About NY Serial Arsonist Arrested AGAIN Hours After Leaving...
Coucy
Coucy  |  5:25 PM on November 15, 2023
South Park Studios

It's sometimes best before engaging on Twitter to consider who it is you're engaging with and exactly how loyal and active their followership is. Gawker co-founder Elizabeth Spiers, who it seems is currently employed at 'Digital/polling for Dems' and as a Journalism Professor at NYU according to her bio, found this out the hard way when she decided to mix it up with Noam Blum, AKA 'neontaster', host of 'Ambitious Crossover Attempt' along with Jen Monroe.

In fairness to Spiers it was Blum who initiated the engagement, quote tweeting part of a long rant that we will not link here because Spier's language in her post was a bit blue for our digital pages. But here's what Blum was responding too, bowdlerized:

And I actually think the morality re: civilian kids here should be apparent to everybody. (And anyone who tells me Palestinians are using children as human shields: (f$%@ off. That is racist by itself and has been used to justify all manner of atrocities)

And Blum's response:

This coping mechanism thing where you don't want to deal with a harsh truth so you call it racist in a desperate attempt to prevent people from saying it isn't going to work here.

Spiers would have been better leaving well enough alone, but you know that was never going to happen. She instead jumped in to accuse Blum of being a racist (?!?):

Which then started a long back-and forth as to where she was getting this '4100 children' number, culminating in this delightful exchange which seems to have shut Elizabeth Spiers down.

But Blum wasn't the only one absolutely demolishing the woman in the thread, everyone jumped in to point out that she didn't seem to have a clue what she was talking about. This is a personal favorite of ours:

Spiers clearly knew she was getting the worst of these interactions, as she began to resort to random ad-homonym attacks against people in her replies for where they work.

Eventually Spiers apparently got tired of being endlessly ratioed and dunked on and retreated to the safety of her own timeline to whine about how bad her ideological opposites arguments are to her own followers for a change.

But even there...

So it looks like things are going about as well today for Elizabeth as they're going for the now defunct website she helped found, Gawker.

***

