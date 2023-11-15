Gawker Co-Founder Tries to Go Toe-To-Toe with Noam Blum, Gets Ratioed into Oblivion

It's sometimes best before engaging on Twitter to consider who it is you're engaging with and exactly how loyal and active their followership is. Gawker co-founder Elizabeth Spiers, who it seems is currently employed at 'Digital/polling for Dems' and as a Journalism Professor at NYU according to her bio, found this out the hard way when she decided to mix it up with Noam Blum, AKA 'neontaster', host of 'Ambitious Crossover Attempt' along with Jen Monroe.

In fairness to Spiers it was Blum who initiated the engagement, quote tweeting part of a long rant that we will not link here because Spier's language in her post was a bit blue for our digital pages. But here's what Blum was responding too, bowdlerized:

And I actually think the morality re: civilian kids here should be apparent to everybody. (And anyone who tells me Palestinians are using children as human shields: (f$%@ off. That is racist by itself and has been used to justify all manner of atrocities)

And Blum's response:

This coping mechanism thing where you don't want to deal with a harsh truth so you call it racist in a desperate attempt to prevent people from saying it isn't going to work here.

Spiers would have been better leaving well enough alone, but you know that was never going to happen. She instead jumped in to accuse Blum of being a racist (?!?):

It is deeply racist to say that a wildly disproportionate number of Palestinians deaths—4100 children, mind you—are justified because Hamas might be among civilians in Gaza. (Where else would they be? Do you think Hamas has military bases in some isolated part of Gaza?) — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) November 15, 2023

Which then started a long back-and forth as to where she was getting this '4100 children' number, culminating in this delightful exchange which seems to have shut Elizabeth Spiers down.

I don't think it. I know it because it's a known fact and is how it is presented in major media outlets as well. Here from ABC, Ha'aretz, The Washington Post, and the LA Times. Do you believe it ISN'T Hamas? Based on what? pic.twitter.com/pEd7HlyEvf — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) November 15, 2023

But Blum wasn't the only one absolutely demolishing the woman in the thread, everyone jumped in to point out that she didn't seem to have a clue what she was talking about. This is a personal favorite of ours:

*Except Geneva conventions actually prohibits them from being there, among hospitals, schools, etc., and dressing as civilians themselves. These practices are war crimes. Yes, there are plenty of areas they could put their bases outside of the cities. — Phil (@Literally_E2) November 15, 2023

The only thing that is dense is you. The Gaza strip is twice the size of the island of Manhattan. It's 25 miles long and 3-7 miles wide. Gaza city does not occupy the entirety of the Gaza strip. There are several places they could put a base that isn't populated. pic.twitter.com/Zzck1mTqt0 — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) November 15, 2023

Spiers clearly knew she was getting the worst of these interactions, as she began to resort to random ad-homonym attacks against people in her replies for where they work.

Ah yes, the Babylon Bee. Known purveyor of bigoted bullshit that tries very hard to be funny and just publishes endless cringe. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) November 15, 2023

“I simply resort to ad hominem attacks because I do not want to confront the truth causing my cognitive dissonance.” — James Lee (@TheWeekLee) November 15, 2023

Eventually Spiers apparently got tired of being endlessly ratioed and dunked on and retreated to the safety of her own timeline to whine about how bad her ideological opposites arguments are to her own followers for a change.

By the logic some people here are using, if the US went to war, any enemy would be justified in destroying NYC on the basis that there’s a military base here and therefor NYC residents are proximate human shields by definition — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) November 15, 2023

But even there...

That depends.

Is the base under New York-Presbyterian? — MercutioAD (@mercutioad) November 15, 2023

You understand the difference between building a military HQ in its own building, but near other buildings, vs building it directly under a civilian installation with the express purpose of using civilians as a form of defense, right? You see how those are different? — Lukuion (@Lukuion) November 15, 2023

We don't build hospitals, schools, civilian apartments and places of worship above our military bases. — Michael Maloney (@Maloney4Nassau) November 15, 2023

So it looks like things are going about as well today for Elizabeth as they're going for the now defunct website she helped found, Gawker.

