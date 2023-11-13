Newsweek Features Prominent and Fairly OBVIOUS Parody Account in Dylan Mulvaney Puff Piece...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Older Sister of Donald Trump, Passes Away at 86

Coucy
Coucy  |  11:55 AM on November 13, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Maggie Haberman and William K. Rashbaum of the New York Times are reporting today that former Federal Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of former President Donald J. Trump, has passed away at the age of 86.

Barry began her career as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey in 1974 before joining the bench upon her nomination to the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey by Ronald Reagan in 1983, eventually being named to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit by then President Bill Clinton in 1999 to replace the retiring H. Lee Sarokin. She retired from that post in 2019 while under investigation for a tax fraud scheme that would have violated judicial conduct rules, but the investigation was never completed due to her retirement. 

Judge Barry had largely been supportive of her brother Donald over the years, although her niece Mary L. Trump famously recorded her in candid conversations saying less than complimentary things about the then President.

There are many unpleasant responses to her death, which can be summed up by this commenter:

But let's see if we can stick to the people who chose to not act like ghouls, shall we?

No matter what transpired losing a sister is never a pleasant experience; it's fairly well known that the death of Donald Trump's brother Fred Jr. in 1981 effected Donald greatly, reportedly leading to his choice to not drink alcohol at all because Fred Jr.'s early heart attack was believed to have been partially caused by his alcoholism.

Our thoughts are with the former President and his family during this difficult time.

***

