Mysterious 'Sinkholes' Wreak Havoc On Gaza City After Airstrike

Coucy
Coucy  |  2:00 PM on October 31, 2023
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

For some time Israel has been pointing out that Hamas has been spending international aid money intended for the betterment of the lives of the Palestinian people to build a massive network of tunnels under the ground beneath the feel of those people. A few days ago Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu even tweeted out a video that, according to Israeli intelligence, shows how these tunnels look and the sorts of places they're built under.

Anyone who's lived in coal mining country will know that no matter how well built a tunnel is even under the best of circumstances there is a chance for tunnel collapse, and this must be doubly true for tunnels built under land that is being actively hit by air strikes... like the city of Jabaliya in the Gaza strip has been.

Of course an abandoned coal mine usually hasn't been packed with explosives and weaponry to be used in terrorist actions, so this particular collapse it seems has some other concerns involving potential secondary explosions as well.

Yeesh. We're sure that the Hamas run Palestinian Health Authority will be getting right on giving us the totals of the people who have been killed and injured by the collapse of their tunnels here... any minute now...

Of course they're trying to chalk this up to a random 'sinkhole' happening to occur after the airstrikes... Which we absolutely are not buying.

No, no, we guess it wasn't.

Hopefully the people of Gaza understand that this, like this entire war, is the fault of their 'government' and attempt to do something to root them out for good. With every passing day it becomes clearer how little regard Hamas has for the lives of their own citizens except as human shields and pawns in a messaging war.

