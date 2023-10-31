Mysterious 'Sinkholes' Wreak Havoc On Gaza City After Airstrike

For some time Israel has been pointing out that Hamas has been spending international aid money intended for the betterment of the lives of the Palestinian people to build a massive network of tunnels under the ground beneath the feel of those people. A few days ago Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu even tweeted out a video that, according to Israeli intelligence, shows how these tunnels look and the sorts of places they're built under.

Hamas-ISIS is sick.



They turn hospitals into headquarters for their terror.



We just released intelligence proving it.



Here it is: pic.twitter.com/F82OxaIPN6 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 27, 2023

Anyone who's lived in coal mining country will know that no matter how well built a tunnel is even under the best of circumstances there is a chance for tunnel collapse, and this must be doubly true for tunnels built under land that is being actively hit by air strikes... like the city of Jabaliya in the Gaza strip has been.

#BREAKING: Jabaliya residents are claiming that several minutes after an Israeli airstrike the ground around them began to collapse, leading to massive casualties, many of whom fell into sinkholes along with structural frames of the apartment buildings. — Gaza Report - اخبار غزة (@gaza_report) October 31, 2023

Of course an abandoned coal mine usually hasn't been packed with explosives and weaponry to be used in terrorist actions, so this particular collapse it seems has some other concerns involving potential secondary explosions as well.

Jabaliya: Civil defense teams are warning some residents to leave the area due to the possibility of secondary explosions due to the presence of munitions in the area. — Gaza Report - اخبار غزة (@gaza_report) October 31, 2023

Yeesh. We're sure that the Hamas run Palestinian Health Authority will be getting right on giving us the totals of the people who have been killed and injured by the collapse of their tunnels here... any minute now...

Of course they're trying to chalk this up to a random 'sinkhole' happening to occur after the airstrikes... Which we absolutely are not buying.

And that folks, is a Hamas tunnel collapsing — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 31, 2023

Say it with me: tunnels. Terror tunnels. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) October 31, 2023

Guess it wasn't so smart to let Hamas dig tunnels under homes 🤷‍♀️ — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) October 31, 2023

No, no, we guess it wasn't.

Sinkhole another word for tunnel now? — Woke Zombie 🇺🇸😊 (@AWokeZombie) October 31, 2023

Looks like #Israel hit Hamas tunnels filled with rockets and other explosives underneath Jabaliya refugee camp. Ground collapsed, Gazans fell into them, Hamas explosives started going off.

So what could go wrong when storing arms/terrorists underneath Palestinians in Gaza? https://t.co/jQzLGLpHzI — Hussain Abdul-Hussain (@hahussain) October 31, 2023

Hopefully the people of Gaza understand that this, like this entire war, is the fault of their 'government' and attempt to do something to root them out for good. With every passing day it becomes clearer how little regard Hamas has for the lives of their own citizens except as human shields and pawns in a messaging war.

