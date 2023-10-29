Black Hebrew Israelites Fight Pro-Palestinian Protestors in Chicago Streets

It's true that war often makes for strange bedfellows, but a lesser remarked upon phenomenon is that war car sometimes make for unexpected enemies too. Just such an odd pairing of newfound belligerents opened up hostilities against each other on the streets of Chicago recently as a large group of pro-Palestinian protestors got into a street brawl with a group of 'Black Hebrew Israelites'.

Advertisement

🇺🇸 Black Hebrew Israelites fight pro Palestine 🇵🇸 protestors in Chicago 🏙️pic.twitter.com/7GkUdCsCFu — World War Now (@WorldWarNow_) October 29, 2023

If you haven't heard of The Black Hebrew Israelites before now they're... an odd group. Wikipedia defines them as:

...a new religious movement claiming that African Americans are descendants of the ancient Israelites.

As well as going on to note that:

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) wrote that "the extremist fringe of the Hebrew Israelite movement" has a Black supremacist outlook. It wrote that the members of such groups "believe that Jews are devilish impostors and ... openly condemn Whites as evil personified, deserving only death or slavery". The SPLC wrote that "most Hebrew Israelites are neither explicitly racist nor anti-Semitic and do not advocate violence

So they're an oddball group, to say the least, but they're no joke either. In 1974 Martin Luther King Jr.'s mother Alberta Williams King was murdered by a member of a Black Hebrew Israelite Church, and much more recently in 2019 a follower of Black Hebrew Israelite ideology attacked several Orthodox Jews who were celebrating Hannukah in a house in Monsey, New York with a machete. So while their ideology may seem humorous on the surface, their actions are often far less funny. Given their mutual dislike of the current population of Israel you'd think that these two groups would get along better... but apparently not.

Deport everyone in this video — cotton panties enthusiast (@endlessbonerz) October 29, 2023

Im cheering for both sides here — NashBob (@NashBob2) October 29, 2023

It's always strange when you encounter something like this and there really doesn't seem to be a 'good guy' on the field.

Let's check in how how diversity and multiculturalism is doing today.



Oh, neat. https://t.co/dkp8Izw5w4 — Never Acceptable Tizok (@PixelBuff) October 29, 2023

If trump wins and calls for a national guard recruitment surge to move in and stabilize cities,…. I think I’d probably want to be deployed to Chicago. — Nikolaos (@Nikolaoz) October 29, 2023

I believe this is what feminists call intersectionality, when professional victims begin fighting. — Azazello Azazellyan (@azazellyan) October 29, 2023

Chicago is often a dangerous place to be around these days, and with random fights like this breaking out it's clear that things aren't getting any better... But then things aren't getting better all over America it seems these days.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!