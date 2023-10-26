BREAKING: US Carries Out Air Strikes on Iranian-Backed Targets in Syria

Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin is this evening reporting that US forces have launched a series of air strikes in Syria.

US military carried out airstrikes on Iranian proxy forces in Syria moments ago in response to recent attacks on U.S. bases since Oct 17: sources tell Fox News. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 27, 2023

Benny Johnson has a video clip of Griffin discussing the situation in more detail on Fox news just moments ago as of this writing.

🚨 BREAKING: The U.S. has carried out multiple air strikes against Iranian proxies in Syria. pic.twitter.com/hpmezsLPHM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 27, 2023

The US is apparently describing this action as a targeted move to counter attacks on American forces by Iranian backed militias in Syria, and doesn't believe that this move will inflame tensions in the region any more than they already are inflamed. Given the precarious nature of so much in that part of the world we can only hope that they're correct in that assessment.

Many are not so sanguine on this.

And so it begins. — M.P. (@TheAlphaGru) October 27, 2023

Escalation incoming? — ALL IN ON CRYPTO (@aesagt) October 27, 2023

Here we go…. — MamaFink (@JenniferMFink) October 27, 2023

Others seem happy that America has stepped in and done something to push back against Iranian meddling in the area, and attacks on US and Israeli troops by Iranian backed proxies.

About damn time — Go Big Blue (@craigblanton) October 27, 2023

Good. Terrorism has no place in this world! — Russian Propaganda 🚫 (@RussianPropX) October 27, 2023

Uncle Sam giving them a taste of freedom. — acesbestfriend (@Acesbestfriend) October 27, 2023

While others worry about the possible implications of this move.

Welcome to WW3 everyone. https://t.co/u13DR3Uyis — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 27, 2023

This is a breaking story, we'll keep a watch on what's going on... and so should you.

