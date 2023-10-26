Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk...
One Part of Newly-Elected Speaker Mike Johnson’s Speech Really Triggered the Left

BREAKING: US Carries Out Air Strikes on Iranian-Backed Targets in Syria

Coucy
Coucy  |  10:22 PM on October 26, 2023

Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin is this evening reporting that US forces have launched a series of air strikes in Syria.

Benny Johnson has a video clip of Griffin discussing the situation in more detail on Fox news just moments ago as of this writing.

The US is apparently describing this action as a targeted move to counter attacks on American forces by Iranian backed militias in Syria, and doesn't believe that this move will inflame tensions in the region any more than they already are inflamed. Given the precarious nature of so much in that part of the world we can only hope that they're correct in that assessment.

Many are not so sanguine on this.

Others seem happy that America has stepped in and done something to push back against Iranian meddling in the area, and attacks on US and Israeli troops by Iranian backed proxies.

While others worry about the possible implications of this move.

This is a breaking story, we'll keep a watch on what's going on... and so should you.

