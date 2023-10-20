Bakers Rejoice! AI Won't Be Taking Over Bakeries Anytime Soon

Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Staff to 'Ignore This Crazy Lady' Reporter Asking Good...
Coucy
Coucy  |  5:00 PM on October 20, 2023

Artificial Intelligence is everywhere these days. Screen and television writers recently settled a strike with the major studios that partly centered on the use of AI to replace them in the writing rooms, Hollywood actors are still on strike with one of their demands being that they be given control of their own images and not recreated in future productions via AI and computer animation without consent from them or their estate. AI paintings are everywhere nowadays, AI writing is being experimented with as a replacement for the journalist in the newsroom... the list goes on. 

But as one enterprising Twitter (X) user found AI isn't ready for prime time when it comes to recognizing what is needed to bake a cake. Confectioners rejoice!

The ingredients look right... but we don't think those are the right names, are they??

Baked with fear, just how Grandma used to make it.

The longer you look at the image the more rewarded you'll be by the absurdity of what DALL-E3 called everything. It's a good time.

Never add too much Veck, it throws off all of the ratios.

Remember those commercials from back in the day? Everyone was all about Butger back then!

This is true but at least the nation's bakers should feel secure in their jobs ... for now.

***

