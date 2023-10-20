Bakers Rejoice! AI Won't Be Taking Over Bakeries Anytime Soon

Artificial Intelligence is everywhere these days. Screen and television writers recently settled a strike with the major studios that partly centered on the use of AI to replace them in the writing rooms, Hollywood actors are still on strike with one of their demands being that they be given control of their own images and not recreated in future productions via AI and computer animation without consent from them or their estate. AI paintings are everywhere nowadays, AI writing is being experimented with as a replacement for the journalist in the newsroom... the list goes on.

But as one enterprising Twitter (X) user found AI isn't ready for prime time when it comes to recognizing what is needed to bake a cake. Confectioners rejoice!

Asked DALL-E 3 for the ingredients to make a cake.. the more you look the better this gets pic.twitter.com/4eJXuZfn9A — Daniel Feldman (@d_feldman) October 20, 2023

The ingredients look right... but we don't think those are the right names, are they??

Baked with fear, just how Grandma used to make it.

flour, fear, and better - that's how ya makes a cake! — Michael Hartford (@mhartford) October 20, 2023

First take some eggs and miilk, and add vedk. Then crack open a fear, flour and butter and stir in with egs and butger... https://t.co/6L0VWrYoEn — Callum Chalmers 🔶🇺🇦 (@CAChalmers_) October 20, 2023

The longer you look at the image the more rewarded you'll be by the absurdity of what DALL-E3 called everything. It's a good time.

This weekend, I will try to make this cake with the implied quantities of all ingredients.



Will report back if too much veck proves to be a problem. — Ryan Deming (@dgoverde) October 20, 2023

Never add too much Veck, it throws off all of the ratios.

I Can't Believe It's Not Butger. — Wayne McDougall 🐀 (@waynemcdougall) October 20, 2023

Remember those commercials from back in the day? Everyone was all about Butger back then!

AI is fascinating at first, but you don't have to look very far before it becomes creepy and disturbing. — Chief Newspeak Editor 🇺🇲🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@RobH85540939) October 20, 2023

This is true but at least the nation's bakers should feel secure in their jobs ... for now.

