WOW: University of CA, Davis Prof Openly Threatens to Kill Jewish Journos and...
WH Deputy NatSec Adviser Explains Why Biden's Sure $100M in Gaza Aid Won't...
Really Lefty Mouth-Breathers? STILL Doing the 'I'm a Brown Woman So Vote For...
Every Hamas Apologist Should HAVE to Listen to Heartbreaking Story About Israeli Family's...
What Do You Call the Anti-Israel Protestors That Took Over Capitol Hill Yesterday?
Ibram Kendi Tells Rashida Tlaib to Hold His Beer with GROSSLY Anti-Semitic, Hate-filled...
Al Jazeera Receives Fact-Check to End ALL Fact-Checks Claiming Proof That Israel DID...
No 'Mean Tweets' Though! State Dept. Issues 'Worldwide Caution' Warning for Americans Abro...
And Another One Gone: Jim Jordan Drops Out of Race For The Speakers...
Randi Weingarten's Gaslighting About Fighting to Keep Schools Open Gets Fact-Check Nuked
Our Minds Are BLOWN. Did Mitt Romney Accidentally Endorse Trump While Trying to...
Nancy Pelosi says a horrible 'assault on our democracy' took place at the...
Sarah Silverman Comes Out AGAINST Hamas, Learns the Hard Way What Her Party...
And Here We GO ... Former Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Makes Plea Deal...

Steak-Umm Doesn't Know What To Make Of This One Weird Hotel Trick

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:10 PM on October 19, 2023
AngieArtist

We've all been there: You're on a trip to a far away city, arrive in your hotel room and realize it's time to eat. But eat what? TikTok user @Barfly7777 has made it his mission to find quick, economical, and horrifying ways to cook yourself up some dinner from the comfort of your hotel room using mostly things that can be found supplied for free in your room. Recently he posted a video of himself making a Philly Cheesesteak using Steak-Umm brand steaks as the centerpiece of his meal, and seems to have left the people running the Steak-Umm corporate twitter account speechless.

Advertisement

Our thoughts exactly.

Good thing or bad thing? You be the judge!

Well where's the fun in that?


Oh come on, just one bite?

Yeah, that's fair.

Some people actually seem to be excited to try this new and interesting food preparation on-the-go technique though, so good for them.

Recommended

WOW: University of CA, Davis Prof Openly Threatens to Kill Jewish Journos and Their Kids (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Before today we might have agreed.

What do you think? Would you give it a try?

Worst case scenario you don't get your room deposit back, right?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOW: University of CA, Davis Prof Openly Threatens to Kill Jewish Journos and Their Kids (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Al Jazeera Receives Fact-Check to End ALL Fact-Checks Claiming Proof That Israel DID Bomb the Hospital
Sam J.
Sarah Silverman Comes Out AGAINST Hamas, Learns the Hard Way What Her Party REALLY Thinks of Jews
Sam J.
WH Deputy NatSec Adviser Explains Why Biden's Sure $100M in Gaza Aid Won't End Up in Hamas' Hands
Doug P.
Ibram Kendi Tells Rashida Tlaib to Hold His Beer with GROSSLY Anti-Semitic, Hate-filled Ceasefire Push
Sam J.
Every Hamas Apologist Should HAVE to Listen to Heartbreaking Story About Israeli Family's Death (watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOW: University of CA, Davis Prof Openly Threatens to Kill Jewish Journos and Their Kids (Screenshot) Sam J.
Advertisement