Isn't This an Insurrection?
Ibram Kendi Tells Rashida Tlaib to Hold His Beer with GROSSLY Anti-Semitic, Hate-filled...
Al Jazeera Receives Fact-Check to End ALL Fact-Checks Claiming Proof That Israel DID...
No 'Mean Tweets' Though! State Dept. Issues 'Worldwide Caution' Warning for Americans Abro...
Randi Weingarten's Gaslighting About Fighting to Keep Schools Open Gets Fact-Check Nuked
Our Minds Are BLOWN. Did Mitt Romney Accidentally Endorse Trump While Trying to...
Nancy Pelosi says a horrible 'assault on our democracy' took place at the...
Sarah Silverman Comes Out AGAINST Hamas, Learns the Hard Way What Her Party...
And Here We GO ... Former Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Makes Plea Deal...
SUCKAGE: CBS News Reminds Us We Don't Hate the Media ENOUGH With Gaza...
FAFO --> Dan Bongino Just UNLEASHES on 'Enemy of the U.S.' Rashida Tlaib...
Here's How the AP & ABC News Framed a Left-Wing Insurrection at the...
This Changes Everything About How We Look at Britney Spears
WHAT in the Kentucky Fried EFF?! Biden Gives Palestinians THIS Advice And People...

And Another One Gone: Jim Jordan Drops Out of Race For The Speakers Chair ... For Now

Coucy
Coucy  |  12:30 PM on October 19, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The race within the Republican Caucus in the House of Representatives has taken another sharp and unexpected turn. Today it's being reported that Ohio congressman Jim Jordan, who had been elected by the Caucus to stand as their nominee for House Speaker, has decided to forego a third ballot on his nomination and pull his name from contention... for now. According to sources within the Caucus, it sounds like Republicans hope to appoint North Carolina Representative Patrick McHenry as an interim speaker to serve until January.

Advertisement

McHenry is currently serving as Speaker pro tempore of the House chamber and in this role has developed a somewhat larger public profile than he had previously held. He also made waves in the public conscience by the ... emphatic way he banged the gavel to close the session after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted earlier this month:

Some are speculating that this is more of a stalling maneuver by Jordan to buy a few months to win more votes for his side in a Speakership race next January.

Recommended

Al Jazeera Receives Fact-Check to End ALL Fact-Checks Claiming Proof That Israel DID Bomb the Hospital
Sam J.
Advertisement

Jordan has long been believed to be angling for the job as Speaker, so this makes some sense. More of a tactical retreat and a regroup than an all-out rout.

Assuming this all goes through as clearly hoped by House leadership (as it is) it should at least calm things down in the Capitol for a few months... but the battle lines for Speakership will open back up just in time for the Presidential Primary to be kicking into high gear, so that should be interesting. We'll see!

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: JIM JORDAN SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Al Jazeera Receives Fact-Check to End ALL Fact-Checks Claiming Proof That Israel DID Bomb the Hospital
Sam J.
Sarah Silverman Comes Out AGAINST Hamas, Learns the Hard Way What Her Party REALLY Thinks of Jews
Sam J.
Ibram Kendi Tells Rashida Tlaib to Hold His Beer with GROSSLY Anti-Semitic, Hate-filled Ceasefire Push
Sam J.
FAFO --> Dan Bongino Just UNLEASHES on 'Enemy of the U.S.' Rashida Tlaib in SPECTACULARLY Vicious Tweet
Sam J.
No 'Mean Tweets' Though! State Dept. Issues 'Worldwide Caution' Warning for Americans Abroad
Doug P.
Randi Weingarten's Gaslighting About Fighting to Keep Schools Open Gets Fact-Check Nuked
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Al Jazeera Receives Fact-Check to End ALL Fact-Checks Claiming Proof That Israel DID Bomb the Hospital Sam J.
Advertisement