And Another One Gone: Jim Jordan Drops Out of Race For The Speakers Chair ... For Now

The race within the Republican Caucus in the House of Representatives has taken another sharp and unexpected turn. Today it's being reported that Ohio congressman Jim Jordan, who had been elected by the Caucus to stand as their nominee for House Speaker, has decided to forego a third ballot on his nomination and pull his name from contention... for now. According to sources within the Caucus, it sounds like Republicans hope to appoint North Carolina Representative Patrick McHenry as an interim speaker to serve until January.

Advertisement

NEWS — JIM JORDAN will not hold a third ballot for speaker. He will back PATRICK MCHENRY as an interim speaker until JANUARY.



MCCARTHY, MCHENRY, JORDAN, COLE and EMMER met this morning



We reported this this AM in @PunchbowlNews AM.



CONFERENCE STARTING NOW. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 19, 2023

McHenry is currently serving as Speaker pro tempore of the House chamber and in this role has developed a somewhat larger public profile than he had previously held. He also made waves in the public conscience by the ... emphatic way he banged the gavel to close the session after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted earlier this month:

Some are speculating that this is more of a stalling maneuver by Jordan to buy a few months to win more votes for his side in a Speakership race next January.

🚨 JUST IN: Jim Jordan will NOT be holding a third ballot for Speaker of the House today



After meeting with House leadership this morning, @Jim_Jordan agreed to back Patrick McHenry for interim speaker until January.



At this point, it does NOT seem like Jordan is bowing out,… pic.twitter.com/XwI4EUobj8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 19, 2023

Jordan has long been believed to be angling for the job as Speaker, so this makes some sense. More of a tactical retreat and a regroup than an all-out rout.

Let's see what unfolds in the House Republican Conference meeting, it's like a political sitcom script.🤦‍♀️ — Shanzay Ehsan (@shanzay_ehsan) October 19, 2023

My understanding is that to get the moderate votes he would have needed, Jordan would have had to relent on Ukraine funding and give wealthy New York liberals SALT tax relief



Respect to him for not selling us out for the gavel https://t.co/cc1sUm4fa8 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 19, 2023

So we’re stuck with the little man with the bow tie and angry gavel? — Gibbs (@Shutorules) October 19, 2023

He sure doesn’t look like he wants the job



Actually that might make him perfect — Wendy Mortensen (@wndywitch) October 19, 2023

This actually increases my respect for Jim Jordan. I don't want it, but I think it means he's stepping up to get the work done. We have to unite, this is ridiculous! — Janet Gilbertson (@JanetKayG) October 19, 2023

Assuming this all goes through as clearly hoped by House leadership (as it is) it should at least calm things down in the Capitol for a few months... but the battle lines for Speakership will open back up just in time for the Presidential Primary to be kicking into high gear, so that should be interesting. We'll see!

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!