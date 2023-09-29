Holy Moly! New York City is underwater as flash flooding turns its streets into rivers

BuT tHeRe'S nO eViDeNcE! Paul Sperry drops a smoking gun RIGHT on the...
Coucy
Coucy  |  1:27 PM on September 29, 2023

New York City is underwater today as a major rainstorm brought intense flash flooding to the area. 

As CNN puts it:

A month’s worth of rain – more than 4 inches – fell over parts of Brooklyn in just three hours Friday morning. Intense rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour were falling across the New York tri-state area and were expected to continue through Friday evening.

So yeah ... this isn't clearing up any time soon.

From the pictures and videos that people have been posting of scenes in the Big Apple today ... it's not looking good.

Governor Kathy Hochul has already declared a state of emergency for the greater New York City area, and from those pictures that sure looks like the right call to make.

Obviously, there is humor to be found in this situation, given the problems New York has had in other non-flood-related areas.

We'll of course keep Splinter in our thoughts.

Others took the opportunity to wish the people affected by this flooding well.

This isn't the first time in recent memory that New York has faced these sorts of weather events as Fall settles in; today's flooding comes a few weeks shy of the 11th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, which wreaked significant havoc on the New York region as it swept through. Hopefully, city officials get things cleaned up and back to normal soon.

***

