Holy Moly! New York City is underwater as flash flooding turns its streets into rivers

New York City is underwater today as a major rainstorm brought intense flash flooding to the area.

As CNN puts it:

A month’s worth of rain – more than 4 inches – fell over parts of Brooklyn in just three hours Friday morning. Intense rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour were falling across the New York tri-state area and were expected to continue through Friday evening.

So yeah ... this isn't clearing up any time soon.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Brooklyn NY, Queens NY and Hempstead NY until 12:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/pfi8fT28y8 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 29, 2023

From the pictures and videos that people have been posting of scenes in the Big Apple today ... it's not looking good.

Emergency in nyc pic.twitter.com/oNl1idC937 — EveryThing Plus ULTRA (@EveryTPlusULTRA) September 29, 2023

Breaking: Major flooding is occurring on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens, New York. pic.twitter.com/UjDuxk6pVH — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) September 29, 2023

Governor Kathy Hochul has already declared a state of emergency for the greater New York City area, and from those pictures that sure looks like the right call to make.

Governor Hochul has declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson River Valley, due to extreme flooding ongoing across the region. Transit services have been severely disrupted or halted. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/IMzI1Mmi73 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 29, 2023

Obviously, there is humor to be found in this situation, given the problems New York has had in other non-flood-related areas.

At least the streets will be clean — HARVEYDENT (@_HARVEY__DENT_) September 29, 2023

Finally those $5k/mo apartments have a water view — Todd Saunders (@toddsaunders) September 29, 2023

Yikes. Well the drain is working. Poor ninja turtles. — Dolphins Rich (@DolphinsRich) September 29, 2023

We'll of course keep Splinter in our thoughts.

Others took the opportunity to wish the people affected by this flooding well.

Stay safe nyerss! — dr3a.eth (@dr3a_eth) September 29, 2023

Ooof, this is terrible.

Please stay safe! I dont remember how many times before that ny flooded but its def more than once and its worrysome. — A fat cat (@Blackmagecat) September 29, 2023

Holy crap! Stay safe! — Scooter (@Scooters1102) September 29, 2023

This isn't the first time in recent memory that New York has faced these sorts of weather events as Fall settles in; today's flooding comes a few weeks shy of the 11th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, which wreaked significant havoc on the New York region as it swept through. Hopefully, city officials get things cleaned up and back to normal soon.

***

