President Biden says 'we must and we will' put partisanship aside
WaPo's Philip Bump steps in to defend … the Chinese Communist Party (no,...
'When he's right, he's right,': Ramaswamy doesn't hold back on transgender issues and...
TechnoFog: New ruling in Trump's D.C. case 'defies belief' as we dive deep...
Rep. Daniel Goldman tries to shake up Jonathan Turley, fails
The left's cool new Nazis
'We all have the unalienable right to chill': Nina Turner's profound insight into...
Elon Musk starts live-streaming from Eagle Pass
Hunter tells his Chinese business partner his uncle's brother would like to say...
What could go wrong? Michigan Supreme Court orders all judges to use preferred...
Democrat at Oversight Hearing mostly concerned about Rep. MTG's constituents' paychecks
Rep. Nancy Mace has had it with 'this whole 'my uncle's brother' bulls**t'
Gov. Gavin Newsom floats the idea of a 'price gouging penalty' for gasoline
Miranda Devine can't help but notice which WaPo articles Dems are putting on...

Donald Trump to Christopher Steele: I'll see you in court

Coucy
Coucy  |  8:35 PM on September 28, 2023

If we draw a timeline of many of the accusations and legal problems that Trump has faced since he first ran for president, we'll find sitting almost at the beginning of the 'Steele Dossier,' a deep dive into various accusations against Trump and his possible collusion with Russia compiled by former British MI-6 agent, Christopher Steele. Now after years of dealing with the fallout of this problematic research product, Trump is preparing to sue Steele and his company, Orbis Business Intelligence, in the English court system.

Advertisement

As stated by The Daily Mail:

According to a court order published on Thursday, a two-day hearing in Mr Trump's legal action is set to start on October 16, which is thought to be the first hearing in the claim.

They go on to say that Donald Trump himself is not expected to attend this hearing.

Ever since the dossier was first leaked to Buzzfeed in 2017 Trump has denied all of the allegations contained in it, and as further investigations have been carried out in an attempt to verify or disprove the accusations major holes have been found in the timelines and the narratives laid out by Steele. It's hardly a surprise then that Trump would seek to go at the root of so many of the accusations that have been made against him over the years and attempt to cut them off at the root with the imprimatur of the English court system.

Recommended

TechnoFog: New ruling in Trump's D.C. case 'defies belief' as we dive deep into the issues
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

While it may not fix the damage, a win in the High Court would go a long way to finally putting to bed a lot of the most cherished liberal talking points about Trump and his business dealings with Russia over the years. This is a developing story so we'll see where it goes from here.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DONALD TRUMP LAWSUIT CHRISTOPHER STEELE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TechnoFog: New ruling in Trump's D.C. case 'defies belief' as we dive deep into the issues
Aaron Walker
Rep. Daniel Goldman tries to shake up Jonathan Turley, fails
Brett T.
Rep. Nancy Mace has had it with 'this whole 'my uncle's brother' bulls**t'
Brett T.
President Biden says 'we must and we will' put partisanship aside
Brett T.
WaPo's Philip Bump steps in to defend … the Chinese Communist Party (no, really)
Coucy
'When he's right, he's right,': Ramaswamy doesn't hold back on transgender issues and people LOVE it
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
TechnoFog: New ruling in Trump's D.C. case 'defies belief' as we dive deep into the issues Aaron Walker
Advertisement