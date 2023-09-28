Donald Trump to Christopher Steele: I'll see you in court

If we draw a timeline of many of the accusations and legal problems that Trump has faced since he first ran for president, we'll find sitting almost at the beginning of the 'Steele Dossier,' a deep dive into various accusations against Trump and his possible collusion with Russia compiled by former British MI-6 agent, Christopher Steele. Now after years of dealing with the fallout of this problematic research product, Trump is preparing to sue Steele and his company, Orbis Business Intelligence, in the English court system.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump is SUING ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele over his infamous 'dirty dossier' which claimed that Russia had compromising material on the former US Presidenthttps://t.co/lsknG1Sap0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2023

As stated by The Daily Mail:

According to a court order published on Thursday, a two-day hearing in Mr Trump's legal action is set to start on October 16, which is thought to be the first hearing in the claim.

They go on to say that Donald Trump himself is not expected to attend this hearing.

Ever since the dossier was first leaked to Buzzfeed in 2017 Trump has denied all of the allegations contained in it, and as further investigations have been carried out in an attempt to verify or disprove the accusations major holes have been found in the timelines and the narratives laid out by Steele. It's hardly a surprise then that Trump would seek to go at the root of so many of the accusations that have been made against him over the years and attempt to cut them off at the root with the imprimatur of the English court system.

While it may not fix the damage, a win in the High Court would go a long way to finally putting to bed a lot of the most cherished liberal talking points about Trump and his business dealings with Russia over the years. This is a developing story so we'll see where it goes from here.

