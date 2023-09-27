WHAT?! Federal Prosecutor who prosecuted Jan. 6th cases arrested for road-rage STABBING

Well, this came out of left field! The Tampa Bay Times is reporting today that Patrick Scruggs, a former Assistant United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida in Tampa, has been arrested and charged with stabbing another driver in a road rage incident in Tampa. You may not have heard of Scruggs but you've likely heard of one of his more high-profile prosecutions during his time at the US Attorney's Office: Adam Johnson, the guy who was pictured on January 6th, 2021 carrying the Speaker of the House's podium around.

The DOJ prosecutor who prosecuted the J6 lectern guy has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a driver — repeatedly — in a road rage incident. https://t.co/PUGyLZYZvd — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 27, 2023

It's a really bizarre story that bears reading, everything about this entire incident is odd, to say the least.

At the time of the prosecution against Johnson, Scruggs told the court

“This is a serious case, everyone involved in the storming of the Capitol last week needs to be held accountable for their actions, including Mr. Johnson.”

As one can imagine, Adam Johnson is enjoying his chance to do a victory lap about the travails of the man who had so much to do with his own prosecution.

Meet the guy who prosecuted me in Tampa for walking in a building on January 6th.



My crimes were so egregious that he demanded I wear an ankle monitor, be drugged tested at random, surrender my passports, be restricted to middle district of Florida, and given a nightly curfew.… — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) September 27, 2023

I'll be at all of his court appearances, smiling and waving. — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) September 27, 2023

Send him a cake in prison with a lectern on it. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) September 27, 2023

Others are baffled and, to a degree, amused by the entire story as well.

Don’t ya just love the taste 👅 of fresh baked Karma? Mmm 😋 — Patrick McNabb 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@pokermac2000) September 27, 2023

Wait... the PROSECUTOR stabbed another driver? OMG 🤦‍♀️ — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) September 27, 2023

Can’t make this stuff up — 2 Vols Deep 🍊🍊 (@Fishwater727) September 27, 2023

Others see it as another sign of a broken judicial system.

He will probably get less than you did because our justice system is a joke. — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) September 27, 2023

Literally just the state of our justice system. Ran by psychopathic nerds with a vendetta against normal people. — Malcolm FleX - AKA FleXstradamus💯 (@Malcolm_fleX48) September 27, 2023

He probably will get off because he knows the right people — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) September 27, 2023

Oh neat a sociopath. If only there were signs! — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 27, 2023

And perhaps... with some justification.

He was released on bond 😬 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 27, 2023

It's a very bizarre story all around, we'll see where it goes from here.

