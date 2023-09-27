WHAT?! Federal Prosecutor who prosecuted Jan. 6th cases arrested for road-rage STABBING

In a totally real report, The Babylon Bee tells us how the White...
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:10 PM on September 27, 2023
Meme screenshot

Well, this came out of left field! The Tampa Bay Times is reporting today that Patrick Scruggs, a former Assistant United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida in Tampa, has been arrested and charged with stabbing another driver in a road rage incident in Tampa. You may not have heard of Scruggs but you've likely heard of one of his more high-profile prosecutions during his time at the US Attorney's Office: Adam Johnson, the guy who was pictured on January 6th, 2021 carrying the Speaker of the House's podium around. 

It's a really bizarre story that bears reading, everything about this entire incident is odd, to say the least.

At the time of the prosecution against Johnson, Scruggs told the court

“This is a serious case, everyone involved in the storming of the Capitol last week needs to be held accountable for their actions, including Mr. Johnson.”

As one can imagine, Adam Johnson is enjoying his chance to do a victory lap about the travails of the man who had so much to do with his own prosecution.

Others are baffled and, to a degree, amused by the entire story as well.

Others see it as another sign of a broken judicial system.

And perhaps... with some justification.

It's a very bizarre story all around, we'll see where it goes from here.

***

