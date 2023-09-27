Senate passes Manchin-Romney SHORTS Resolution - John Fetterman will have to dress up for work again

It looks like Senator John Fetterman's days of wandering into the Senate chamber wearing whatever he happened to slop on when he rolled out of bed that morning are over.

For the past several days West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has been whipping support for what he called SHORTS, the "SHow Our Respect To the Senate Resolution"

Got ahold of Manchin’s dress code resolution. It’s called “SHow Our Respect To the Senate Resolution’’ or the ‘‘SHORTS Resolution.”



It only pertains to men, and says they must wear a “coat, tie, and slacks or other long pants” https://t.co/w2iE2ioEf5 — Burgess Everett (asapburgessev on 🧵) (@burgessev) September 26, 2023

After apparently getting outgoing Senator Mitt Romney onboard with this plan the bill was sent to the floor, where it was passed by unanimous consent.

Senate passed the Manchin-Romney resolution offered by Schumer clarifying the dress code for the floor of the Senate (S. Res. 376) by unanimous consent. pic.twitter.com/dvkiQ937q2 — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) September 27, 2023

As it had apparently become clear earlier today to Fetterman that his days of wearing his hoodie and shorts into the chamber were likely drawing to an end he addressed the issue at the Democratic lunch this afternoon.

Some Senate fashion NEWS:



Sen. John Fetterman said during Dem lunch he will wear a suit when speaking or presiding over the chamber



If not in a suit, Fetterman will vote from the cloakroom, per sources familiar with the discussion — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) September 27, 2023

'No promises I'll be able to wear a suit folks, but if I don't feel like it I'll just lurk in the cloak room like a giant version of The Phantom of the Opera and vote from there'

It remains unclear why Fetterman has such an issue with wearing a suit, but he clearly fears dressing up at a visceral level. Of course the likeliest explanation is that Fetterman very carefully tries to craft his improbable 'working man' image and is afraid of piercing it by looking like a stuffed-shirt, but we suppose it's also possible he has a crippling allergy to wool and silk and is too proud to wear polyester. Who knows?

Why can’t he adult like everyone else? It seems like he’s forcing a “gym suit” preference as he can certainly find a comfortable suit like everyone else. — Jackie (@jpusadow) September 27, 2023

On his best day in a suit I would not describe what Fetterman wears as "fashion news" - slobs are gonna slob. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) September 27, 2023

The Gentleman from Pennsylvania is many things but fashionable he is not.

Is this the most pressing issue of the day? Probably not. But since there was a clear majority of his own colleagues who considered Fetterman's refusal to wear a suit an unwelcome sideshow it beggars the imagination why he didn't just take Speaker Schumer aside and say 'forgot about it, Chuck. Change it back'. But how he looks is very important to John Fetterman, just not in the way that normal people worry about how they look.

At long last though we can finally say that our Senatorial hoodie nightmare is over.

***

