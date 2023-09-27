If this isn't a threat to public safety, what is? Judge releases man...
Guess where Biden went after UAW leader said TRUMP works for the 'billionaire...
Murder in 'Bourbon Capitol' inspring a hit podcast finally results in arrest of...
Report: 95-year-old veteran kicked out of nursing home to make room for migrants
Isn't there a Commandment about this? National Cathedral honors the god of ......
People having trouble spotting EVs in Biden's climate unfriendly modes of transportation
Adam Schiff's sleep-deprived Twitter/X rant about government shutdown backfires BIGLY (wat...
WTF Republicans? Pew poll examines ending the Electoral College with some shocking finding...
Ol' Crazy Biden keeps spouting things that just aren't true about the GOP...
WATCH: On Joy Reid's show, Steven Schmidt gives us possibly the dumbest 'dog...
Depravity: Berlin hands out books normalizing prostitution to children (and it gets worse)
AOC: The number of migrants coming to NYC today is NOTHING compared to...
Just for fun: The Dank Knight asks 'What's Biden Shouting?' and LOL
CDC: If you've had a problem finding the new vaccine, more is on...

North Korea to defecting US soldier: 'No thanks, we don't want you either'

Coucy
Coucy  |  11:30 AM on September 27, 2023
AngieArtist

You may recall that last July a U.S. soldier by the name of Travis King slipped across the DMZ that separates North and South Korea in an attempt to defect to the Communist nation to the north. At the time North Korean officials stated that King had fled to them because he 'harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. Army', while the U.S. Army stated that he had been scheduled to return to the U.S. after 'serving time at a South Korea detention facility for assaulting two people and kicking a police car while in the country.'

Advertisement

It sounds like King has a history of bad decisions and we can now add his attempt to flee to a communist dictatorship as one of them because North Korea has a message for him: We don't want you.

How much of a screw-up do you have to be for the North Koreans to not want to use you as a PR weapon? The mind boggles. There was almost no time at all between North Korea saying 'no thanks' to Private King and his being turned over to the U.S.

North Korea was apparently really excited to get this guy off of their hands.

Many of King's countrymen aren't thrilled to have him back, to say the least.

Recommended

If this isn't a threat to public safety, what is? Judge releases man under IL's new cashless bail law
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Others just prefer to revel in the absurdity of it all.

We'll see what Private King has to say about all this. There will doubtless be any number of U.S. news programs looking to get an interview and let him discuss his reasoning here. He'll likely talk to anyone who wants to talk to him as well (if he's allowed). He'll probably have lots of spare time on his hands in prison.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ARMY NORTH KOREA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

If this isn't a threat to public safety, what is? Judge releases man under IL's new cashless bail law
Amy Curtis
Report: 95-year-old veteran kicked out of nursing home to make room for migrants
Amy Curtis
Murder in 'Bourbon Capitol' inspring a hit podcast finally results in arrest of Brooks Houck
justmindy
Isn't there a Commandment about this? National Cathedral honors the god of ... BLM?
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: On Joy Reid's show, Steven Schmidt gives us possibly the dumbest 'dog whistle' claim, ever
Aaron Walker
Adam Schiff's sleep-deprived Twitter/X rant about government shutdown backfires BIGLY (watch)
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
If this isn't a threat to public safety, what is? Judge releases man under IL's new cashless bail law Amy Curtis
Advertisement