North Korea to defecting US soldier: 'No thanks, we don't want you either'

You may recall that last July a U.S. soldier by the name of Travis King slipped across the DMZ that separates North and South Korea in an attempt to defect to the Communist nation to the north. At the time North Korean officials stated that King had fled to them because he 'harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. Army', while the U.S. Army stated that he had been scheduled to return to the U.S. after 'serving time at a South Korea detention facility for assaulting two people and kicking a police car while in the country.'

It sounds like King has a history of bad decisions and we can now add his attempt to flee to a communist dictatorship as one of them because North Korea has a message for him: We don't want you.

North Korea has decided “to expel” US Army Private Travis King, who crossed into the North from South Korea during a tour of the joint security area in July, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday https://t.co/WUvCu189r7 pic.twitter.com/ragXCZ3QQ6 — CNN (@CNN) September 27, 2023

How much of a screw-up do you have to be for the North Koreans to not want to use you as a PR weapon? The mind boggles. There was almost no time at all between North Korea saying 'no thanks' to Private King and his being turned over to the U.S.

North Korea was apparently really excited to get this guy off of their hands.

US official says Army soldier Travis King, who crossed into North Korea during a tour of the demilitarized zone, is back in US custody https://t.co/1KfQywE3HH — CNN (@CNN) September 27, 2023

Many of King's countrymen aren't thrilled to have him back, to say the least.

So they simply didn't want him. 🤣 poor guy isn't wanted anywhere. Lol — Paul Godier 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇵🇱 🇫🇷 (@PaulGodier01) September 27, 2023

He'll go straight to United States Penitentiary Leavenworth — TheÐogeGlory (@GloryDoge) September 27, 2023

Any other countries want him? — #ThePeoplesChampion👊🏾🤝✊🏾 (@acielumumba) September 27, 2023

They can keep him — scott (@t_nic) September 27, 2023

Others just prefer to revel in the absurdity of it all.

Well that's embarrassing. — James G H Bray (@JamesGHBray) September 27, 2023

Even DRPK dont want em lol. — Le Church (@Le_Churchx) September 27, 2023

We'll see what Private King has to say about all this. There will doubtless be any number of U.S. news programs looking to get an interview and let him discuss his reasoning here. He'll likely talk to anyone who wants to talk to him as well (if he's allowed). He'll probably have lots of spare time on his hands in prison.

