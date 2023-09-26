Elon Musk posts video that will make Branch COVIDIANS VERY unhappy

Propagandists or media? Twitter questions the distinction after Zelensky issues state awar...
Coucy
Coucy  |  2:10 PM on September 26, 2023

Twitter (X) owner Elon Musk has never been one to shy away from controversy. Today he reposted a video from Wall Street Silver that shows the decline in reported efficacy of the COVID-19 Vaccine through a timelapse of online news headlines, all set to Edvard Grieg's 'In The Hall Of The Mountain King'.

This one should set some people's hair on fire as it plays against a major narrative that has been set in the recent past: No matter what you think you remember, nobody EVER said that the COVID shot was 100% effective.  As you'll see from the video, they absolutely did say that before they began to let the numbers drop. 

Musk wading into this topic is sure to cause a stir, as almost everything Elon Musk does causes a stir in one way or another. But amplifying a message that has been labeled 'Science Denial' by many in the government and media will likely cause more of a stir than normal. Many of the actors who were most involved in these decisions would really like to stop people from thinking about what exactly happened during the height of COVID-19 and get really defensive when this sort of thing is brought up.

Who doesn't love a good Overton Window reference?

It would be going out on a huge limb to assume (as some in the quotes and replies already are) that this is Musk questioning the vaccine in its entirety. But Musk has always had a strong heterodox streak, so it's not surprising that he'd be inclined to question the shifting media narratives around COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine over the last several years. He bought Twitter for a reason, and it wasn't because he thought the establishment media was doing a good job presenting information to the people. 

