Newsom doesn't have a Peg Leg to stand on because California has a PIRATE problem now

Coucy  |  1:55 PM on September 16, 2023
Wikipedia

California Governor Gavin Newsom clearly considers himself to be the Democratic party leader of the future, not-so-subtly positioning himself as a future Democratic Presidential candidate in some way every day. 

One of his favorite things to do in his obvious jockeying for the role is to attack the Governors of other states for various things while overlooking the glaring issues in his own state be they drugs, homelessness, skyrocketing housing prices, extraordinarily high taxes ...

AND PIRATES! We need to add pirates to the list now.

That's right, it seems that there's been a spate of modern-day aquatic marauders running around the Oakland Estuary which separates Oakland from the neighboring city of Alameda. They've been looting boats docked at the marinas along the estuary, pulling out any valuable electronics or personal items they can get their hands on before either sinking the boat or leaving it a hollowed-out spray-painted mess. 

The problem has gotten so bad that the city has called in the Coast Guard to provide support by policing the estuary for suspicious boats and possibly to provide aerial support to spot problems before they're started.

So it seems that California is once again FAR from having its own house in order.

California continues to be a mess in new and interesting ways, as well as in very old ways it seems. 

Let's hope the city and the Coast Guard can get it all sorted out because their Governor is too busy polishing his liberal bonafides to aid his greater political ambitions to be keeping an eye on what's going on in his own backyard.

***

