Newsom doesn't have a Peg Leg to stand on because California has a PIRATE problem now

California Governor Gavin Newsom clearly considers himself to be the Democratic party leader of the future, not-so-subtly positioning himself as a future Democratic Presidential candidate in some way every day.



One of his favorite things to do in his obvious jockeying for the role is to attack the Governors of other states for various things while overlooking the glaring issues in his own state be they drugs, homelessness, skyrocketing housing prices, extraordinarily high taxes ...

Advertisement

AND PIRATES! We need to add pirates to the list now.

Pirates are taking over the Oakland Estuary Marinas. Yes, pirates. And local and federal authorities says it's getting so bad the U.S.

Coast Guard is deploying help."Boat owners attacked by pirates. There are no excuses for that." ⁦@MayorShengThao⁩🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/CuEYmimQ25 — The Marina Times ⛵️🗞️ (@TheMarinaTimes) September 14, 2023

That's right, it seems that there's been a spate of modern-day aquatic marauders running around the Oakland Estuary which separates Oakland from the neighboring city of Alameda. They've been looting boats docked at the marinas along the estuary, pulling out any valuable electronics or personal items they can get their hands on before either sinking the boat or leaving it a hollowed-out spray-painted mess.



The problem has gotten so bad that the city has called in the Coast Guard to provide support by policing the estuary for suspicious boats and possibly to provide aerial support to spot problems before they're started.

So it seems that California is once again FAR from having its own house in order.

California is Feral — DancesWithFish (@dances_fish) September 14, 2023

I was thinking what foreign country is this? Then I seen Oakland CALIFORNIA! 🤣🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — MYAH (@letsrunthsjoint) September 16, 2023

... that's Cauliforneeya for y'all... first homeless encampments... open-air drug marts... home invasions with assault... then break-ins at small retail businesses... smash-and-grab at malls... smash-and-grab on parked vehicles... and then now piracy on inland waterways... — Frankie Crisostomo (@FrancCrist) September 15, 2023

pic.twitter.com/YBZv6T2DI4 — El Nino - I am your Padre (@nino_your) September 15, 2023

California continues to be a mess in new and interesting ways, as well as in very old ways it seems.



Let's hope the city and the Coast Guard can get it all sorted out because their Governor is too busy polishing his liberal bonafides to aid his greater political ambitions to be keeping an eye on what's going on in his own backyard.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!