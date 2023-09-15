She won’t give up! Governor Grisham announces amendment to unconstitutional anti-gun order
New Yorkers Give AOC a Piece of Their Mind

The New Yorker attempts to redefine the meaning of "Truth" in article about comedian Hasan Minhaj

Coucy  |  6:00 PM on September 15, 2023

Hasan Minhaj is apparently a rising star in the comedy world, having had two Netflix comedy specials produced as well as a series that ran for two seasons on the platform called 'Patriot Act'. As the New Yorker describes in its write-up of the Indian American actor published today, his standup and his Netflix series offer a 'blend of autobiographical storytelling and social-justice commentary'. Sounds riveting, right? Minhaj was also listed as one of Time Magazine's '100 Most Influential People', joining such luminaries as Chrissy Teigen, Brie Larson, and Nancy Pelosi to name a few in this 'high honor'.

According to the New Yorker profile of Minhaj, he's also a serial fabulist. But that's okay because his stories are emotionally true if not ... actually true.

You know, it felt true, and isn't the important thing that it started an important conversation?

Of course, not everyone is on board with this radical redefinition of what Truth means

Truth is always such a hard thing to pin down. As Francis Bacon wrote, ''What is truth?' said jesting Pilate, and would not stay for an answer.' Maybe Pilate just didn't want to get all emotional. 

***

