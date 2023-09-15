The New Yorker attempts to redefine the meaning of "Truth" in article about comedian Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj is apparently a rising star in the comedy world, having had two Netflix comedy specials produced as well as a series that ran for two seasons on the platform called 'Patriot Act'. As the New Yorker describes in its write-up of the Indian American actor published today, his standup and his Netflix series offer a 'blend of autobiographical storytelling and social-justice commentary'. Sounds riveting, right? Minhaj was also listed as one of Time Magazine's '100 Most Influential People', joining such luminaries as Chrissy Teigen, Brie Larson, and Nancy Pelosi to name a few in this 'high honor'.

According to the New Yorker profile of Minhaj, he's also a serial fabulist. But that's okay because his stories are emotionally true if not ... actually true.

"Minhaj insisted that, though both stories were made up, they were based on 'emotional truth.'” https://t.co/OIhsQH1ciw — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 15, 2023

It's fine to exaggerate in comedy routines, but an issue here is Minhaj telling his "emotional truth" seems to include telling *untruths* about others, and rather malicious ones at that pic.twitter.com/v0ZzgoJWkt — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 15, 2023

c. when told about, shrugged it off and kept doing the routine, and told her to scrub her social media pic.twitter.com/vPRRQvcEu2 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 15, 2023

You know, it felt true, and isn't the important thing that it started an important conversation?

Of course, not everyone is on board with this radical redefinition of what Truth means

Babe wake up new euphemism for lying just dropped https://t.co/HMECRgurrM — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 15, 2023

So he's a liar. — SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) September 15, 2023

Hasan Minaj still recounting the time that Jussie Smollet was lynched by Trump supporters. — ITC_Spy (@ITC_SPY) September 15, 2023

Sub any leftist name into the first line. #1619 https://t.co/RixvpMvXxR — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) September 15, 2023

Truth is always such a hard thing to pin down. As Francis Bacon wrote, ''What is truth?' said jesting Pilate, and would not stay for an answer.' Maybe Pilate just didn't want to get all emotional.

***

