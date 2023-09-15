Whoa! UK Daily Mail reports Gov. Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski caught up in long-running tryst





Today the UK Daily Mail is reporting that according to multiple sources, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been having an ongoing affair with Corey Lewandowski, a senior political advisor for The Trump Organization and former head of Trump-affiliated PAC 'Make America Great Again Action'. Neither Governor Noem nor Lewandowski commented on the story, but according to the Daily Mail, the relationship between the two has been an open secret for years and elements have been confirmed by multiple sources, both on and off the record.

Advertisement

Turns out Kristi Noem, who TrumpWorld just touted for endorsing Trump, is having an affair with Trump’s longtime aide https://t.co/3L04tx7Ftb — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 15, 2023

This is a breaking story and should be taken with a grain of salt before taking it at face value. Both Noem and Lewandowski are married (to other people), and the Governor has in the past denied similar rumors of an affair with Mr. Lewandowski, most notably on Sept. 29, 2021, when she tweeted:

These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help.



I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together. Now I'm getting back to work — Governor Kristi Noem (@GovKristiNoem) September 29, 2021

Noem made headlines last week when she endorsed Trump's candidacy in the ongoing Republican primary election and has been seen as a strong contender to potentially be picked as his running mate should he receive the nod in the 2024 election.

The Noem thing, if confirmed (and it’s pretty much there), is extremely disappointing.



The Republican Party and its leaders have morphed into a sea of hedonistic nothingness. It stands and fights for nothing but the next sugar high, and the results have been predictable. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 15, 2023

If true, disappointing indeed.

This has been rumored for years, and now there are financial filings showing they took private pleasure trips together and neither party denied it when directly asked. If this is all a big misunderstanding, they better start talking. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 15, 2023

Doesn't look good, to say the least.

I actually had hopes for her in the future. Guess I should have learned my lesson about attaching any hopes to any politician — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 15, 2023

Of course, some had a different takeaway from the situation ...

Yo... that Lewandowski dude pulls all the hotties. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 15, 2023

What is it with beautiful women sleeping with that toad? I don't get it. lol — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 15, 2023

Oh my.

If nothing else, the Daily Mail piece likely signals that as Trump appears to consolidate his lead among Republican Primary voters, the gloves are beginning to come off in the race to be selected as his Vice Presidential running mate. Expect more opposition research to be dumped in the coming weeks as the election draws closer.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!