Whoa! UK Daily Mail reports Gov. Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski caught up in long-running tryst

Coucy  |  11:15 AM on September 15, 2023
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File


Today the UK Daily Mail is reporting that according to multiple sources, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been having an ongoing affair with Corey Lewandowski, a senior political advisor for The Trump Organization and former head of Trump-affiliated PAC 'Make America Great Again Action'. Neither Governor Noem nor Lewandowski commented on the story, but according to the Daily Mail, the relationship between the two has been an open secret for years and elements have been confirmed by multiple sources, both on and off the record. 

This is a breaking story and should be taken with a grain of salt before taking it at face value. Both Noem and Lewandowski are married (to other people), and the Governor has in the past denied similar rumors of an affair with Mr. Lewandowski, most notably on Sept. 29, 2021, when she tweeted:

Noem made headlines last week when she endorsed Trump's candidacy in the ongoing Republican primary election and has been seen as a strong contender to potentially be picked as his running mate should he receive the nod in the 2024 election. 

If true, disappointing indeed.

Doesn't look good, to say the least.

Of course, some had a different takeaway from the situation ...

Oh my.

If nothing else, the Daily Mail piece likely signals that as Trump appears to consolidate his lead among Republican Primary voters, the gloves are beginning to come off in the race to be selected as his Vice Presidential running mate. Expect more opposition research to be dumped in the coming weeks as the election draws closer.

