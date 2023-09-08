Oklahoma College to offer bachelor’s degree in gunsmithing and Lefties are having NONE...
BIG LAUGHS at SLATE for being SHORT on substance in HIT piece on...
Glenn Greenwald BUSTS DNC Leftists working with ADL to censor us ALL in...
Alrighty then! Katie Porter would like you to know Biden's economy is doing...
Teachers union leader shifts into spin overdrive to explain why her kid attends...
The absolute HYPOCRITES of 'The View' would like you to welcome migrants far...
RFK Jr. Claims the DNC Is 'Rigging' the Primary Against Him
Pro-tax 'influencer' hasanabi whining about being taxed for electronics in Mexico is *CHEF...
The CDC Director took her clown show to Capitol Hill and you have...
Chicago suburb cancels 'poverty simulation event' after avalanche of non-simulated mockery
Siraj Hashmi's 1-word reaction to Karine Jean-Pierre splitting from her partner is hilario...
Miranda Devine nukes Mayor Eric Adams' attempt to blame Texas Gov for his...
Vet asks if you judge someone for being a BIDEN supporter and the...
Philip Bump makes his terrible, no-good, very bad week even WORSE quietly deleting...

'What a GREAT idea!' (said no one, EVER): Nancy Pelosi says she will run for a 20th term in the House

Coucy  |  1:00 PM on September 08, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

After 36 years representing various California congressional districts, you’d think 83-year-old former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Would be ready to hang up her spurs and call it a day. 

But you’d think wrong. Career politicians are going to 'career politician'.

Dustin Gardiner at POLITICO is reporting that Pelosi announced her intention to seek re-election at a breakfast event in San Francisco this morning.

Needless to say, responses to this news have been less than supportive of Pelosi’s desire to cling to her office for dear life.

Some are suggesting that perhaps she is making more of a … financial motive.

And it’s always fun when this GIF gets taken out for a spin:

She’s been around a long time, but I didn’t know she’d been around THAT long!!

Siraj Hashmi's 1-word reaction to Karine Jean-Pierre splitting from her partner is hilarious PERFECTION
Sam J.

We can all rest easy knowing that the same steady calming (old, clammy) hand that has been helping to steer the House of Representatives since Ronald Reagan was in the white house will still be doddering into the House Chamber during session (health permitting, of course).

There’s always a chance that someone will step up and primary her of course, but… oh, who are we kidding? San Fran Nan is a lock to stay in Congress until she dies or the final, ultimate heat death of the universe, whichever comes first.

***

