'What a GREAT idea!' (said no one, EVER): Nancy Pelosi says she will run for a 20th term in the House

After 36 years representing various California congressional districts, you’d think 83-year-old former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Would be ready to hang up her spurs and call it a day.

But you’d think wrong. Career politicians are going to 'career politician'.

Dustin Gardiner at POLITICO is reporting that Pelosi announced her intention to seek re-election at a breakfast event in San Francisco this morning.

🚨BREAKING: @SpeakerPelosi just told volunteers at a breakfast in San Francisco that she will run for another term in Congress. — Dustin Gardiner (@dustingardiner) September 8, 2023

Needless to say, responses to this news have been less than supportive of Pelosi’s desire to cling to her office for dear life.

Oh come on! Term limits NOW pic.twitter.com/b3PKSb5bzl — Croce Capital (@crocetrades) September 8, 2023

Some are suggesting that perhaps she is making more of a … financial motive.

She hasn’t sucked every last dollar she can out of the stock market yet — ⚡️32 (@shant32) September 8, 2023

And it’s always fun when this GIF gets taken out for a spin:

She’s been around a long time, but I didn’t know she’d been around THAT long!!

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi announces she will seek reelection.



In response to concerns about her age, Pelosi replied “These are the same old scare tactics that were trite when I was the vizier of Senusret III, fifth king of the Twelfth Dynasty of Egypt’s Middle Kingdom.” — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) September 8, 2023

We can all rest easy knowing that the same steady calming (old, clammy) hand that has been helping to steer the House of Representatives since Ronald Reagan was in the white house will still be doddering into the House Chamber during session (health permitting, of course).

There’s always a chance that someone will step up and primary her of course, but… oh, who are we kidding? San Fran Nan is a lock to stay in Congress until she dies or the final, ultimate heat death of the universe, whichever comes first.

***

