Yashar Ali Compiled Huge List of European Leaders Backing Zelenskyy
VIP
Victor Davis Hanson Says Zelenskyy Expected a 'Clueless Moneybags Biden waxen effigy'
Return to Sender: Judicial Watch Reports USPS Lost an Eye-Watering $9.5 BILLION in...
AOC Says This Guy Elon Musk is a Leech on Society
Schadenfreude Alert: As Its Economy Falters, Germany Eyes Return to Russian Natural Gas...
Angry Liberal Women in Vermont Strike a Blow Against Putin By Protesting JD...
Canadian Says Americans Are Too Ignorant to Know They’re Universally Despised, Locks Repli...
Like a Bad Burrito Andrew Cuomo Returns to New York Politics, Announces He's...
VIP
Send in the Beclowns: Five Ex-SecDefs Embarrass Selves in Latest NeverTrump Stunt
Let the Lefty Meltdowns Begin! House Republicans Plan to Remove 'Black Lives Matter...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Considers Elon Musk One of the Dumbest People on Earth
Zelenskyy's Oval Office Debacle was a Set Up...By the Dems: Mollie Hemingway Brings...
Will Stancil: Elon Musk Absolutely Regards Black People as Less Than Human
Donald Trump Goes to Bat for Late Pete Rose, Will Issue Pardon and...

Honey, You are Ruining it for ALL Women! MSNBC Host Stephanie Ruhle Refreshes Women Leaders Stereotype

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  9:15 PM on March 01, 2025
Twitchy

Every so often when a progressive woman wants to show off her edgy, clever protest against the Patriarchy, she trots out this little gem as if it is absolutely devasting.

Advertisement

Oh, honey.

Really.

Oof.

Well, if you're going to bring up slly stereotypes about women, which apparently are an easy group to distinguish, with clearly defined inherent characteristics all of a sudden, so will we!

Let the HR inappropriate commentary begin!

Sir, that is unnecessary, and you should apologize.

Oh stop it, she's lovely.

HA! Wait ... no, no, we do not make such jokes *snicker here. Please be respectful!

Recommended

Zelenskyy's Oval Office Debacle was a Set Up...By the Dems: Mollie Hemingway Brings the Receipts
Eric V.
Advertisement

This is neither the time nor the place for rational analysis, Sir.

This isn't a joke. This is a very important distinction. We need guidelines.

Hmmm...

Also, when Stephanie says, 'women ...'

Advertisement

Really, if you insist.

The reason this earns such mockery is because it is vapid and meaningless. The idea women are somehow better leaders because they aren't as irrational or petty as men is a feminist fantasy. But to a leftwing audience it sounds profound and revolutionary. All you have to do in leftwing circles is smugly say something about, 'we wouldn't be in this mess if a WOMAN was in charge,' and everyone laughs and nods and applauds.

That doesn't work here, though girl.

Tags: LIBERALISM MSNBC PATRIARCHY PROGRESSIVISM UKRAINE WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Zelenskyy's Oval Office Debacle was a Set Up...By the Dems: Mollie Hemingway Brings the Receipts
Eric V.
Yashar Ali Compiled Huge List of European Leaders Backing Zelenskyy
Brett T.
Canadian Says Americans Are Too Ignorant to Know They’re Universally Despised, Locks Replies
Brett T.
Victor Davis Hanson Says Zelenskyy Expected a 'Clueless Moneybags Biden waxen effigy'
Brett T.
Schadenfreude Alert: As Its Economy Falters, Germany Eyes Return to Russian Natural Gas (As Trump Said)
Amy Curtis
AOC Says This Guy Elon Musk is a Leech on Society
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Zelenskyy's Oval Office Debacle was a Set Up...By the Dems: Mollie Hemingway Brings the Receipts Eric V.
Advertisement