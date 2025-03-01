Honey, You are Ruining it for ALL Women! MSNBC Host Stephanie Ruhle Refreshes Women Leaders Stereotype

Every so often when a progressive woman wants to show off her edgy, clever protest against the Patriarchy, she trots out this little gem as if it is absolutely devasting.

Oh, honey.

Really.

MAYBE THE WORLD DOES NEED MORE WOMEN LEADERS. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) February 28, 2025

Oof.

Well, if you're going to bring up slly stereotypes about women, which apparently are an easy group to distinguish, with clearly defined inherent characteristics all of a sudden, so will we!

Let the HR inappropriate commentary begin!

MAYBE IF YOU DIDNT TYPE LIKE THIS PEOPLE WOULDNT CONTINUE STEREOTYPING WOMEN AS HYPEREMOTIONAL LUNATICS



Seriously...it's women like you who make women look weak and demented. Stop it. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) February 28, 2025

Maybe you need some Midol and a super plus tampon… — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) March 1, 2025

Sir, that is unnecessary, and you should apologize.

How about you all first master driving & parking cars and not flying helicopters into airplanes? — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) March 1, 2025

Oh stop it, she's lovely.

You're never gonna find a nice husband if you keep this up, Stephanie.... — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) March 1, 2025

HA! Wait ... no, no, we do not make such jokes *snicker here. Please be respectful!

Take it easy. You're ovary-acting https://t.co/Pky0evJcac — NOT Rufus T Firefly. Who the hell is Rakell? (@hoggonomore) March 1, 2025

This is neither the time nor the place for rational analysis, Sir.

Nah. Empathy is far worse than cruelty or neutrality, outside your immediate household.



Think border management, crime policy, homeless policy, war, etc. I'll die 'bout this. https://t.co/HLpIBkpvwL — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) March 1, 2025

This isn't a joke. This is a very important distinction. We need guidelines.

Which kind? The ones with or without pen*ses? https://t.co/6i7ErZxftz — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) February 28, 2025

Hmmm...

Funny, because I heard Zelensky reference Merkel specifically. How has that turned out? https://t.co/Qrr8k3IGj6 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 1, 2025

Merkel is the one that shut down Germany’s nuclear plants because she was worried about tsunamis https://t.co/CB0THtlZDS — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) March 1, 2025

WE ARE IN THIS MESS BECAUSE OF ANGELA MERKEL https://t.co/dM4coWtprX — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 28, 2025

Also, when Stephanie says, 'women ...'

Stephanie doesn't want WOMEN leaders. She wants HER kind of women as leaders. Stephanie would shit bricks if a new Maggie Thatcher came to prominence. https://t.co/PXF7ij2fB8 — Where are we? Nowhere (@nowhere_nh) March 1, 2025

Really, if you insist.

The reason this earns such mockery is because it is vapid and meaningless. The idea women are somehow better leaders because they aren't as irrational or petty as men is a feminist fantasy. But to a leftwing audience it sounds profound and revolutionary. All you have to do in leftwing circles is smugly say something about, 'we wouldn't be in this mess if a WOMAN was in charge,' and everyone laughs and nods and applauds.

That doesn't work here, though girl.