Idiot Leftists Think Government Spending Justified Since It Provides Basic Services of Civ...
Officer Killed and Several Others Injured After Gunman Takes Hostages at Pennsylvania Hosp...
Missing Link Between DOGE Staffer and KGB Uncovered
While Baltimore Students Can't Read, Maryland Dems Focus on What REALLY Matters: Condom...
If Trump Can Rename the Gulf of America, Why Can't a Trans Person...
In Connecticut, 'Restorative Justice' Means Letting Cannibalistic Convict Free on 'Conditi...
Mayor Karen Bass Can't Stand the Heat as Her Team Scrambles to Edit...
Stephen King Is Proud Maine Gov. Janet Mills Will Fight to Let Men...
DNI Head Tulsi Gabbard Signs the 'Captain America' Shield
New York Post Says Canadians Are 'Poutine' U.S. Travel Plans on Hold Over...
Trump Roasts Joe Biden at CPAC: 'He Was a Sleepy Crooked Guy'
Border Czar Tom Homan Delivered a Brutal CPAC Message to Media, Sanctuary Dems...
DOGE Comes for All: Federal Employees Must Reply to Email Outlining Last Week's...
Trump at CPAC: 'The People Have Given Us a Resounding Mandate'

Has DOGE Got a Great Deal for You! Used Car Salesman Eric Swalwell Wants to Know if DOGE Made You Rich

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:15 PM on February 22, 2025
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Sometimes you have to wonder where they come up with this nonsense. CA Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell is pretty famous for his nonsense, but even this is a bit much.

Advertisement

No, Congressman, DOGE is not supposed to make us richer. It's supposed to evaluate and remove wasteful spending. What on Earth are you going on about?

It's true, no one sacrifices their income to serve the people when they go off to join Congress.

Also, yeah, this seems like a lot of work for the richest man in the world to get ...richer?

Recommended

Missing Link Between DOGE Staffer and KGB Uncovered
Brett T.
Advertisement

Elon Musk getting richer from the government isn't a straight line concept.

Wealth is relative, but reducing government spending can't hurt.

Lol.

'Proof.'

Yeah. weird.

They just keep repeating that Trump and Musk and all the billionaires are cutting massive spending in wasteful government programs to make themselves richer somehow. You're not supposed to understand, you're just supposed to be mad about it.

Advertisement

Now, now, let's not get into all that. What's important is everyone understands Musk is bad. Can't we all just agree on that?

Really, does this idiocy actually work on Democrats? They are trying very hard to appeal to Trump voters with a nonstop campaign of, 'Trump lied to you, we're the only people you can trust,' but it's obviously not working.

Anything that sounds like, 'rich people bad,' seems good enough for them. Whatever Swalwell is selling, no one seems to be buying.

No one wants repackaged Occupy slogans, Congressman!

Tags: DEMOCRATS ELON MUSK ERIC SWALWELL LIES PROPAGANDA TAX CUTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Missing Link Between DOGE Staffer and KGB Uncovered
Brett T.
Officer Killed and Several Others Injured After Gunman Takes Hostages at Pennsylvania Hospital
Eric V.
Idiot Leftists Think Government Spending Justified Since It Provides Basic Services of Civilized Society
Amy Curtis
Mayor Karen Bass Can't Stand the Heat as Her Team Scrambles to Edit Press Conference Blunders
justmindy
If Trump Can Rename the Gulf of America, Why Can't a Trans Person Adopt a New Pronoun
Brett T.
While Baltimore Students Can't Read, Maryland Dems Focus on What REALLY Matters: Condom Vending Machines
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Missing Link Between DOGE Staffer and KGB Uncovered Brett T.
Advertisement