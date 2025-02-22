Has DOGE Got a Great Deal for You! Used Car Salesman Eric Swalwell Wants to Know if DOGE Made You Rich

Sometimes you have to wonder where they come up with this nonsense. CA Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell is pretty famous for his nonsense, but even this is a bit much.

DOGE is supposed to make you richer NOT make Elon Musk richer. Since Musk took over he’s made millions from the government. How much have you made? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 22, 2025

No, Congressman, DOGE is not supposed to make us richer. It's supposed to evaluate and remove wasteful spending. What on Earth are you going on about?

DOGE is supposed to stop your gravy train. Mission accomplished. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) February 22, 2025

Elimination of government waste and theft, reducing our deficit and cutting runaway spending does make us richer. But it makes government shills like you and the lobbyist you support poorer because your kickbacks are cut off, which is why you are fighting the cuts. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) February 22, 2025

It's true, no one sacrifices their income to serve the people when they go off to join Congress.

Swalwell, you’re the last guy who should talk about getting rich off the government. You’ve spent your whole career leeching off taxpayers, at least Musk builds something. DOGE is for the people, not bureaucrats like you. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) February 22, 2025

Also, yeah, this seems like a lot of work for the richest man in the world to get ...richer?

You’re too dumb to realize that a guy worth $400bn+ isn’t going to go to this effort to make millions for his businesses…. https://t.co/FUzuaIM4PN — ADHD Capital LLC ™ (@ADHD_Capital) February 22, 2025

Musk is worth 400 Billion Dollars, but skippy here thinks he’s going to steal from the government so he can buy a really big house or something… https://t.co/IQXh6FPZcs — Craig Lambert (@lambert_craig) February 22, 2025

Elon Musk getting richer from the government isn't a straight line concept.

SpaceX has government contracts and is putting us back in the game.

You on the other hand have done nothing but degraded our government with your incessant greed, lies and self indulgent nonsense. https://t.co/69VEEw1OMU — ljewalt (@rdspringmill) February 22, 2025

Wealth is relative, but reducing government spending can't hurt.

This is a stupid argument. Given how wealthy Elon is, you’d expect him to have made millions since inauguration simply by having his money in a well-performing fund. I’m not worth billions so I haven’t made millions in the last month. But my net worth has gone up. https://t.co/imsyJKqztO — Liz Mair (@LizMair) February 22, 2025

Lol.

'Proof.'

You have proof of that claim ? https://t.co/kw5FjFrYNQ — Dave (@Daveywavey1087) February 22, 2025

Yeah. weird.

I cannot believe the democrats are actually rooting for more waste and fraud in the government. https://t.co/c00oz0VOua — ezra9 👍🇺🇸 (@MosdMos) February 22, 2025

They just keep repeating that Trump and Musk and all the billionaires are cutting massive spending in wasteful government programs to make themselves richer somehow. You're not supposed to understand, you're just supposed to be mad about it.

The real question Mr. Swallows is



How much have YOU made https://t.co/nG5HtdJznE — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) February 22, 2025

Now, now, let's not get into all that. What's important is everyone understands Musk is bad. Can't we all just agree on that?

Really, does this idiocy actually work on Democrats? They are trying very hard to appeal to Trump voters with a nonstop campaign of, 'Trump lied to you, we're the only people you can trust,' but it's obviously not working.

Anything that sounds like, 'rich people bad,' seems good enough for them. Whatever Swalwell is selling, no one seems to be buying.

No one wants repackaged Occupy slogans, Congressman!