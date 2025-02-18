Wait! Protests Don't Work? Leftwing Activist Podcaster Whines NYC Anti-Trump Protestors Should Have Voted

Oh, woulda, shoulda, coulda, right? As Democrats still embarrassingly fail to understand why they lost the 2024 election, activists keep engaging in ritual shaming circles, blaming each other for not doing enough! As one cheers on a meaningless protest, another complains all those people should have voted!

What a mess!

If they had all just voted, we could have at least won the House https://t.co/SQ55frjDKP — I Smoked The Kansas City Chiefs (@BlackKnight10k) February 18, 2025

Now, you can't really expect much from a guy who runs a podcast called, Pardon the Insurrection, *snort, but he does have a point.

The left loves performative outrage far more than actually doing anything about the problems they complain about.

Good question.

Wait, are we sure they didn't vote though? They are Democrats, they probably voted twice!

People attending the protest that didn’t vote for Harris… shame on you. — 💟colleen☮️🕉 (@_Private_Idaho) February 18, 2025

Don't beat yourselves up guys, it is NYC in February.

Not many there wouldn’t have made a difference and it grows smaller weekly — Biker Joe (@jjskup67) February 18, 2025

Does ... New York City have an electoral vote?

Coulda, woulda, shoulda.....always the lament of the losers. — James Hutton (@JEHutton) February 18, 2025

Oh, got some good conspiracies in the house!

They stole the election. Stop covering for them.



Yes, encourage more electoral participation, but don’t engage in misprision of treason on behalf of the Trimp/Musk coup. https://t.co/OdB4tI1G9A — Jeremy Rothe-Kushel (@jeremywrk) February 18, 2025

I really wonder if that is what really happened - or if the votes were LITERALLY nullified somehow and we are being fed a constant stream of muzk-hacker bullshit blaming "Democrats who didn't vote". Personally I do not believe that and I think anyone who does has a screw loose. https://t.co/AOWnOPJYjE — Alice says #FAFO because #ETTD 🇺🇦🚜 (@yoyobaba) February 18, 2025

We did vote. These Nazi lunatics stole the election. And nobody even tried to stop them. 🤬 https://t.co/rijcleZSRW — LookUpProject2025 (@VimLab) February 18, 2025

Did yall forget… these ppl OPENLY ADMITTED to high jacking the election! So no matter what… it probably wouldn’t have been in our favor https://t.co/EWOUUVezKf — PettiBettiwitdaWetty (@YadaddyFav828) February 18, 2025

I guarantee you, if they showed up for that rally, they voted for Harris. If only Elon Musk hadn’t rigged the election, if only our Democrats had challenged the obvious rig, none of this would have happened. https://t.co/9FW0aKMOed — Nino 🟦 🟧 🇺🇦 (@Nino06664639) February 18, 2025

Kamala just didn't cater to the radicals willing to stomp around outside in freezing weather to accomplish nothing.

You're blaming the wrong imaginary voters, dude!

No sir. Do not blame us. Kamala won in NY ✊🏽😮‍💨 https://t.co/LYDcXdO0QM — Sheizsassssy (@Shesagirl228) February 18, 2025

Yeah, well ... yeah.

IT DOES NOT MATTER https://t.co/ZHIYcZrzbK pic.twitter.com/Jemc9o0VT4 — Aldo Z (@AldoZupp) February 18, 2025

Look, we all know the left loves nothing more than congregating in big clumps outside to stomp around, shout and feel like they're doing something important, but isn't it obvious by now the only people who care are other activists and the media?

The media loves filming these meaningless displays and activists love pointing to them with hope and passionate, 'We told you so,' headlines. But in the end, protests don't win elections.

Just keep blathering on about the Trump/Musk conspiracies and passing blame around. Maybe if you stop and look around at the lunatics, you might get why you lost.

Probably not, though.