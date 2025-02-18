Wait! Protests Don't Work? Leftwing Activist Podcaster Whines NYC Anti-Trump Protestors Should Have Voted

Sen. Mike Lee Blasts Volodymyr Zelenskyy Who Says He No Longer Feels Supported...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  9:15 PM on February 18, 2025
Meme screenshot

Oh, woulda, shoulda, coulda, right? As Democrats still embarrassingly fail to understand why they lost the 2024 election, activists keep engaging in ritual shaming circles, blaming each other for not doing enough! As one cheers on a meaningless protest, another complains all those people should have voted!

What a mess!

Now, you can't really expect much from a guy who runs a podcast called, Pardon the Insurrection, *snort, but he does have a point.

The left loves performative outrage far more than actually doing anything about the problems they complain about.

Good question.

Wait, are we sure they didn't vote though? They are Democrats, they probably voted twice!

Don't beat yourselves up guys, it is NYC in February.

Does ... New York City have an electoral vote?

Oh, got some good conspiracies in the house!

Kamala just didn't cater to the radicals willing to stomp around outside in freezing weather to accomplish nothing.

You're blaming the wrong imaginary voters, dude!

Yeah, well ... yeah.

Look, we all know the left loves nothing more than congregating in big clumps outside to stomp around, shout and feel like they're doing something important, but isn't it obvious by now the only people who care are other activists and the media?

The media loves filming these meaningless displays and activists love pointing to them with hope and passionate, 'We told you so,' headlines. But in the end, protests don't win elections.

Just keep blathering on about the Trump/Musk conspiracies and passing blame around. Maybe if you stop and look around at the lunatics, you might get why you lost.

Probably not, though.

