Kamala Harris is Too Conservative! Jill Stein Outraged Over Harris Condemning Hamas Thugs

It took a little time, but the Democrats decided that maybe Hamas cosplayers tearing down American flags and burning them in the street was bad press even they couldn't spin. Kamala Harris released a surprisingly strong condemnation of the behavior, which has upset her loyal Hamas base.

Read my full statement on the protests in Washington, D.C. yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zJpZvdQDt9 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 25, 2024

Among the outraged is Jill Stein, who is running for President again, for some reason, heading up the Green Party.

You can buy a new flag, but you can't bring 180,000 people back to life.



How is it that this "full statement" says NOTHING about murderous genocide funded by the USA? https://t.co/vIAarnAneI — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) July 25, 2024

Oof.

I'm not gonna lie, I was open to voting for copmala despite how horrible she was, if only she would change this genocide administration's policy on Gaza and Palestine, after this statement I'm definitely voting for you. — 🇵🇸 🔻 CeasefireNOW 🔻🇵🇸 (@MrPissant) July 25, 2024

Not sure how the Squad is going to respond to their core voter base running to the Green Party this November.

It seems like Jill Stein is the one! God bless this lady and I hope a miracle happens and she wins! — Dr. Freddie (@dr_cuse) July 25, 2024

Consider these wise words from an apparent law professor.

Some people are up in arms about protestors spraying graffiti, disrupting events, or blocking traffic.



Yet, they see no problem with the U.S. Congress inviting a war criminal to speak to the leadership of the so-called enlightened world.



These shameless legislators, who no… pic.twitter.com/VF8NhPTdcp — TheMuslimLawyer (@faisalkutty) July 25, 2024

We're not going to quote all of that nonsense, but you should give it a read. That is Jill's base. Which, up until Harris decided to turn on them for her own temporary advantage, was her base.

This insufferable woman pulls up every 4 years seeming to care but won’t run for any other office where she can introduce legislation and make a difference https://t.co/J8jKlC5Oay — Erick (@ericksanchex_) July 25, 2024

Not everyone is so impressed.

In another casual act of antisemitism, Jill Stein fabricates over 100,000 extra deaths, which have no basis in fact and accuses the Israeli state of something it didn’t do. Jill Stein has the integrity and intelligence of a pebble. The Green Party is the party of imbecilic… https://t.co/91oKUCJy21 — ‏ ‏ ‏إيتان•איתן•Eitan (@YehudiGadol) July 25, 2024

Yeah, we were wondering where that 180k number came from.

Green Party makes a play for Michigan!



While I find this statement absolutely disgusting, I applaud the intended electoral outcome. https://t.co/BEmQGWQr0e — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) July 25, 2024

Well, who else is going to represent the terrorist-loving rioters who express themselves exclusively through defacing public monuments and setting things on fire?

Of course, the 'People, Planet, Peace,' candidate would be all in on Hamas. Good luck fighting over that voter base, ladies.