Trump Declares Victory Over Disgraced Biden, Will Jail Hamas Radicals!

Kamala Harris is Too Conservative! Jill Stein Outraged Over Harris Condemning Hamas Thugs

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:45 PM on July 25, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

It took a little time, but the Democrats decided that maybe Hamas cosplayers tearing down American flags and burning them in the street was bad press even they couldn't spin. Kamala Harris released a surprisingly strong condemnation of the behavior, which has upset her loyal Hamas base.

Among the outraged is Jill Stein, who is running for President again, for some reason, heading up the Green Party.

Oof.

Not sure how the Squad is going to respond to their core voter base running to the Green Party this November.

Consider these wise words from an apparent law professor.

We're not going to quote all of that nonsense, but you should give it a read. That is Jill's base. Which, up until Harris decided to turn on them for her own temporary advantage, was her base.

Not everyone is so impressed.

In another casual act of antisemitism, Jill Stein fabricates over 100,000 extra deaths, which have no basis in fact and accuses the Israeli state of something it didn’t do. Jill Stein has the integrity and intelligence of a pebble. The Green Party is the party of imbecilic ideologues.

Yeah, we were wondering where that 180k number came from.

Well, who else is going to represent the terrorist-loving rioters who express themselves exclusively through defacing public monuments and setting things on fire?

Of course, the 'People, Planet, Peace,' candidate would be all in on Hamas. Good luck fighting over that voter base, ladies.

