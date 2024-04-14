Weird How this Never Happened Under Trump. World Peace VP Blast Biden Over Israel Ceasefire Fail

Somehow in the minds of liberals, the world is flat, and all countries just want peace and prosperity for all. Well, except for that nasty Israel which always ruins everything!

Meet Trita Parsi, the VP of The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, which does not at all sound like a villain organization in a James Bond movie. The org boasts, 'The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft works to build a world where peace is the norm and war is the exception.'

So naturally he thinks Israel is the bad guy here.

I wrote this yesterday about how Biden's refusal to say no to Israel is dragging the entire region - and the US - into a larger war.



We shouldn't be here at all.



If Biden had pushed for a Gaza ceasefire from the outset, all of this would have been avoided. https://t.co/AL38nZ02Op — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) April 13, 2024

Ah yes, if only the liberal democracy which has done nothing but bend over backwards to appease Muslim extremists for 70 years to try and maintain peace had just let the genocidal terrorists kill more of their people ...

The left, and especially the Democrats, have been chanting, 'ceasefire,' so often they don't even know what the phrase means any longer. But they are certain it's the only answer to peace, somehow.

You’re an idiot. That would be a suicide pact for Israel. They would not have listened to Biden if he’d done that - and they shouldn’t listen to him now. — Patrick (@PMC713) April 13, 2024

The Iran apologists are scrambling to frame this in ways to deny any agency from the asses they kiss. https://t.co/wDCH2iyw8m — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 13, 2024

If only Biden had demanded a ceasefire more aggressively! If only the Democrats could have passed a stronger resolution! If only that City Council had signed a ceasefire document! What exactly do they think 'calling for a ceasefire,' even means?

The people who slaughtered innocent civilians at a concert, brutally murdering children in cars and killing entire families are just going to stop because a college professor in the US wrote a strongly worded letter?

Are you clinically retarded, or are you only pretending to be clinically retarded? https://t.co/sVJDUiIy4b — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 13, 2024

There was a ceasefire in place on October 7th. It did not stop Hamas from brutally raping, torturing, slaughtering, and/or kidnapping civilians. Hamas has never, not even once, abided by any ceasefire. https://t.co/nieyca32TX — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) April 14, 2024

The Jews wouldn't be here to be exterminated if only the US had already let the Jews be exterminated. https://t.co/RG6xWa5i1b — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 13, 2024

In the twisted minds of the left, Israel is always the bad guy and everyone else is simply fighting back against their evil oppression. Because they are the sympathetic ones in the narrative, they are also somehow expected to be the morally just ones as well. If only Israel agreed to a ceasefire, it is reasoned, they wouldn't be forced to fight back!

Or something.

Kind of hard to have a cease-fire when one side won’t cease firing.



Kind of hard to expect a country to just leave its citizens in the hands of its enemies to be constantly r@ped and tormented.



The best way to promote peace in the region is to let Israel destroy Hamass. It is… https://t.co/HlJxGicPCd — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) April 13, 2024

You would surely be singing a different tune if it was your citizens having this done to them.

Leading contender for the dumbest take so far - not surprisingly from the Quisling Institute https://t.co/5sd1euU62Q — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) April 13, 2024

How is it possible for an organization literally dedicated to establishing world peace not be able to tell the difference between a liberal democracy like Israel and an authoritarian theocratic state like Iran?

The answer, as always, is liberalism.

Comic relief from @tparsi, who apparently thinks we should have endorsed Hamas’s attack on October 7 in the interest of peace and stability. https://t.co/SckEmfLnKV — Mario Loyola (@Mario_A_Loyola) April 13, 2024

It's true. If Israel would just tolerate an occasional rape/slaughter incursion none of this would be happening. https://t.co/FYBxDq9MCl — Holden (@Holden114) April 13, 2024

One thing that stands out, though, is we can't help but notice none of this happened when Trump was president.

How strange that when Trump supported Israel, the region saw considerable peace. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) April 13, 2024

Almost as if evil powers in the world dedicated to destruction hesitate to take action when they know there will be consequences beyond a stern warning from an impotent president.

Crazy how that works.

***

