Florida Supreme Court Upholds 15-Week Abortion Ban
Watch: Nicole Wallace Melts DOWN Over Trump and Legal Proceedings
Mob of Illegals Who Overpowered Texas National Guard Released by Judge
Biden Erases Easter (& America)
David Hogg Is Confused Again (Shocker!), This Time About Abortion
Eric Swalwell Puts Another Quarter in the Nard-Punching Machine Whining Because the 2nd...
'This Photo Is Something': Biden Had an Extra Handler Today at the WH...
'ARREST ME!' J.K. Rowling Goes Straight-Up COME GET SOME After Man Threatens Her...
Careful Not to Step in the BS: Leftist Says He's 'Afraid' to Put...
PLEASE No April Fools! Tristan Snell Dramatically Announcing He's Leaving Twitter Goes HIL...
The Only Way to Beat Fraud Is to Vote
Dude, Just Walk AWAY! Christopher Rufo Just Made Mark Cuban His BIATCH in...
KJP: Anybody Slamming WH Trans Proclamation on Easter is Spreading Misinfo and Sowing...
WATCH Jill's FACE! Joe Biden Greets 'Easter Bunnies' ... At Least That's What...

'Crime Went Down After We Stopped Reporting It!' Rolling Stone Tries Fact-Checking Nancy Mace on Crime

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:30 PM on April 01, 2024
Meme screenshot

It's an election year so the media is desperately trying to find anything positive about the Biden admin to blast on repeat. For example, Democrats decided they were actually the champions of a strong border all along and naturally Biden has the best economy in the history of humanity.

Advertisement

But it just hasn't stuck.

Gallup reports he's got a 40% approval rating as of mid-March.

So, now they're trying out, 'under Biden crime is at an all-time LOW!'

Ok.

Hmmm. A crime reporting website called The Marshall Project cited by NPR said, 'In 2021, the FBI retired its nearly century-old national crime data collection program, the Summary Reporting System used by the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) program. The agency switched to a new system, the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which gathers more specific information on each incident.'

They pointed out that 40% of law enforcement agencies didn't report any data in 2021. The FBI was used to receiving about 90% in comparison.

So, there's that.

Reuters, June 2022: Democrats struggle to find footing on violent crime

NYT, June 2022: In San Francisco, Democrats Are at War With Themselves Over Crime

The Atlantic, November 2022: Caught Between the Electorally Disastrous and the Morally Monstrous: Democrats can’t find a message on crime they believe in.

NBC News, March 2023: Biden bucks liberals and tells Democrats to get tough on crime

Recommended

Dude, Just Walk AWAY! Christopher Rufo Just Made Mark Cuban His BIATCH in Heated Back and Forth About DEI
Sam J.
Advertisement

Then all of a sudden, that just went away. Weird.

Well, there's that too.

Of course, the left can't quite decide what their narrative is either.

NBC News 2021: 'It’s an easy fast dollar': How organized retail theft rings in one Ohio town use Facebook Marketplace to sell stolen goods

Politico, 2023: Retail theft drives possible return to tough-on-crime policies in California

CNN, 2023: The US shoplifting scourge is a lot of hype with little evidence

Advertisement

California. for example, decided to reduce dozens of felonies to misdemeanors, which impacted reporting of crimes to authorities. AP: 'What Prop 47 did was take very low level crimes like petty theft, some petty drug offenses, petty larceny, and classify them as misdemeanors rather than felonies,'

It's truly amazing what the media thinks it can get you to believe in spite of what you see every day.

Guess we'll just have to see how Biden's numbers change to find out if crime goes up or down before November!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CRIME FBI LIES MEDIA BIAS MEDIA LAPDOGS PROPAGANDA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dude, Just Walk AWAY! Christopher Rufo Just Made Mark Cuban His BIATCH in Heated Back and Forth About DEI
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Watch: Nicole Wallace Melts DOWN Over Trump and Legal Proceedings
Amy Curtis
Careful Not to Step in the BS: Leftist Says He's 'Afraid' to Put a Biden Bumper Sticker on His Car
Grateful Calvin
David Hogg Is Confused Again (Shocker!), This Time About Abortion
FuzzyChimp
'This Photo Is Something': Biden Had an Extra Handler Today at the WH (Besides the Easter Bunnies)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dude, Just Walk AWAY! Christopher Rufo Just Made Mark Cuban His BIATCH in Heated Back and Forth About DEI Sam J.
Advertisement