'Crime Went Down After We Stopped Reporting It!' Rolling Stone Tries Fact-Checking Nancy Mace on Crime

It's an election year so the media is desperately trying to find anything positive about the Biden admin to blast on repeat. For example, Democrats decided they were actually the champions of a strong border all along and naturally Biden has the best economy in the history of humanity.

But it just hasn't stuck.

Gallup reports he's got a 40% approval rating as of mid-March.

So, now they're trying out, 'under Biden crime is at an all-time LOW!'

Ok.

Data from the FBI shows that crime decreased significantly in 2023, including a 13 percent decline in murder, a 6 percent decline in reported violent crime and a 4 percent decrease in reported property crime.



Story: https://t.co/FqwAHGS68K pic.twitter.com/EXzWWU1cat — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 31, 2024

Hmmm. A crime reporting website called The Marshall Project cited by NPR said, 'In 2021, the FBI retired its nearly century-old national crime data collection program, the Summary Reporting System used by the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) program. The agency switched to a new system, the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which gathers more specific information on each incident.'

They pointed out that 40% of law enforcement agencies didn't report any data in 2021. The FBI was used to receiving about 90% in comparison.

So, there's that.

Reuters, June 2022: Democrats struggle to find footing on violent crime

NYT, June 2022: In San Francisco, Democrats Are at War With Themselves Over Crime

The Atlantic, November 2022: Caught Between the Electorally Disastrous and the Morally Monstrous: Democrats can’t find a message on crime they believe in.

NBC News, March 2023: Biden bucks liberals and tells Democrats to get tough on crime

Then all of a sudden, that just went away. Weird.

Data is rendered useless when you fail to enforce the law. — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) March 31, 2024

Its amazing what you can do when you cook the books, don't or underreport, and don't prosecute - then fortify it by activists and former feds working at mainstream media outlets. — Space is Wheezing the Juice🇺🇸⚓⚡🪶⚛️ (@Space_Sausages) March 31, 2024

Well, there's that too.

The same FBI that spied on a president, lied about Hunter Biden's laptop top, and its Former FBI director Louis Freeh who gave $100,000 to a private trust for Joe Biden's grandchildren? I believe @RepNancyMace any day over anything the FBI says. https://t.co/SyOHTAbecG — Vernon Jones (@VernonForGA) March 31, 2024

Of course, the left can't quite decide what their narrative is either.

NBC News 2021: 'It’s an easy fast dollar': How organized retail theft rings in one Ohio town use Facebook Marketplace to sell stolen goods

Politico, 2023: Retail theft drives possible return to tough-on-crime policies in California

CNN, 2023: The US shoplifting scourge is a lot of hype with little evidence

I honestly would like to know what caused the decrease in crime in 2023? With open borders, no cash bail bonds, soft on crime DA’s, etc.. If you have the answer, provide credible links as well.. https://t.co/9fl1cu5Hl7 — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) March 31, 2024

California. for example, decided to reduce dozens of felonies to misdemeanors, which impacted reporting of crimes to authorities. AP: 'What Prop 47 did was take very low level crimes like petty theft, some petty drug offenses, petty larceny, and classify them as misdemeanors rather than felonies,'

When you don't report it and you let people go, yes crime will appear down. It isn't. https://t.co/LRMAPC6US4 — Just Some Guy (@JohnyTwoTimes13) March 31, 2024

It's truly amazing what the media thinks it can get you to believe in spite of what you see every day.

Guess we'll just have to see how Biden's numbers change to find out if crime goes up or down before November!

