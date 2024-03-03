Liberal White Woman Strikes Again! Billboard Chris Exposes Mom Transitioning All Four of Her Kids

You know what they say about vegan cats. It's bad enough watching moms boast of their trans toddlers, but even this shocks us!

This woman is transitioning all 4 of her kids.pic.twitter.com/855ZUqgart — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) March 3, 2024

The mom posts, 'In 2022, our twin daughters came to us and told us they didn't feel like the genders they were given were truly them.'

She goes on, 'Our son told us he was transgender. And our other child told us they didn't feel like a boy or a girl.'

All the kids appear to be girls, btw. All under age 12.

So, she takes them all to get boy haircuts as the emotional music rises in celebration.

No, really.

Child Protective Services should be all over this, but these agencies which are supposed to protect kids from abusers like this mom will simply affirm the delusions.



The ones who know better are too cowardly to do anything. — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) March 3, 2024

Not only is it statistically impossible to have 4 trans kids, it is statistically impossible to have any trans kids, because they do not exist.



They are called girls and boys. — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) March 3, 2024

Abigail Shrier warned us of this social contagion in her 2020 best seller, Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters.

I have been in the home of a mother with a “trans” kid. Because she showers attn on the “trans” kid, her other child would run into the room over and over wearing different Halloween costumes, just trying to get a fraction of the attn. No wonder siblings “transition” as well.… — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) March 3, 2024

Even the people that believe in a child being trans would say this is impossible.



This woman is vile and doing this for likes and clout more than likely.



Shame on her. — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) March 3, 2024

These parents treat their kids first trip to the barber to get their tranş haircuts as tearfully and wonderfully as if it’s a baptism https://t.co/dZl3QlvOea — garbage GHOST⚡️ (@cocainemichelle) March 3, 2024

It really is a religious experience for them.

This “mother” actually proves that trans kids don’t exist.



The odds of having 4 trans kids, based on their own community data is



1/81000000000000



That’s 1 in 81 trillion. https://t.co/FlK0GSZSmK — Mark. (@markasenior29) March 3, 2024

Of course, the video is showcasing the joy experienced by these girls getting their hair cut short, which, naturally, is proof they are really boys.

The mother says, 'People said we were crazy to listen to them, 'They are just kids, they don't know who they are!' They do.'

Yeah, something tells us this is more about showcasing what an amazing mother she is to the world and not really about the kids.

Social pull-factors from your siblings & wider culture, plus the clear reward of a parent who is ‘proud’ of you when you don’t conform to your gender - it’s not a mystery is it? You don’t have to be a parent. We’ve all been children. If we’re honest, we know what’s going on here. https://t.co/ckmlHWise5 — Emma Webb (@Emma_A_Webb) March 3, 2024

We all know who's responsible for a vegan cat and it's becoming clearer every day who is creating all of these suddenly trans kids.

