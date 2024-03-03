Liberal White Woman Strikes Again! Billboard Chris Exposes Mom Transitioning All Four of Her Kids

Free Speech Is Not the Problem and If You Think It Is, YOU'RE...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:00 PM on March 03, 2024
AngieArtist

You know what they say about vegan cats. It's bad enough watching moms boast of their trans toddlers, but even this shocks us!

The mom posts, 'In 2022, our twin daughters came to us and told us they didn't feel like the genders they were given were truly them.'

She goes on, 'Our son told us he was transgender. And our other child told us they didn't feel like a boy or a girl.'

All the kids appear to be girls, btw. All under age 12.

So, she takes them all to get boy haircuts as the emotional music rises in celebration.

No, really.

Abigail Shrier warned us of this social contagion in her 2020 best seller, Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters.

I have been in the home of a mother with a “trans” kid. Because she showers attn on the “trans” kid, her other child would run into the room over and over wearing different Halloween costumes, just trying to get a fraction of the attn. No wonder siblings “transition” as well. They want to please the parent and get the same degree of attention and validation.

It really is a religious experience for them.

Of course, the video is showcasing the joy experienced by these girls getting their hair cut short, which, naturally, is proof they are really boys.

The mother says, 'People said we were crazy to listen to them, 'They are just kids, they don't know who they are!' They do.'

Yeah, something tells us this is more about showcasing what an amazing mother she is to the world and not really about the kids.

We all know who's responsible for a vegan cat and it's becoming clearer every day who is creating all of these suddenly trans kids.

***

