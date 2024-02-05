'Propaganda is Not History': Huge Account Claiming to Be Source of Black History Spreads Trayvon Myth

The left never allows a narrative to die. It has been 12 years since then-17-year-old Trayvon Martin was killed by George Zimmerman after an altercation where Zimmerman claimed self-defense. He was later acquitted of all charges. Nevertheless, Trayvon was taken by the left and turned into a symbol of racial oppression and activists have exploited his death ever since.

While his death was certainly controversial, anyone who claims to present historical facts should have the ethics to present them objectively even when they are unfavorable to the overall narrative.

One would think.

12 years ago today, at only 17, an unarmed Trayvon Martin was shot dead by George Zimmerman, fueling a movement. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/K8RNF2912B — AFRICAN & BLACK HISTORY (@AfricanArchives) February 5, 2024

To provide some context, @AfricanArchives boasts, 967.5k followers. They even got a basic detail wrong as the day commemorates his birthday and not the day of his death.

Good day to post some facts👇



Trayvon Martin was shot one time while he was in the top mount position and pounding a man’s head into the pavement.



Based on his ear witness girlfriend on the phone, Trayvon had used racist word(a) to describe George before they had made contact. — Mark Naughton (@MarkNaughton9) February 5, 2024

When Trayvon Martin continues to be trotted out as completely innocent and a civil rights icon despite most of us knowing the facts of the case it should make you question the narratives around other civil rights icons. https://t.co/PXdEt7OWIp — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) February 5, 2024

Trayvon Martin called George Zimmerman a racist name while on the phone with his girlfriend and then jumped on top of him and began bashing his skull into the ground. Zimmerman fired one shot to stop the attack. You don't get to beat someone to death because you're being followed https://t.co/kMC2xPDgNK — Dr. Reverend Murderwave Esq. (@RevMurderWave) February 5, 2024

Despite the facts of the case and the jury verdict after a long media campaign to paint Zimmerman in the worst light possible, even fabricating the term, 'White Hispanic,' to cement the racial angle, activists refuse to let the story go.

Reminding y'all that Zimmerman sold the gun he shot Trayvon Martin with for $250,000 . He walks around freely, unharmed, and with no consequences. The deep-rooted antiblackness in this country can never be cleansed with animals like these. #BlackLivesMatter and #ACAB , always. https://t.co/vpc7m1OZ5s — sick and tired⁷ 🍉 (@howlsponyo) February 5, 2024

The potential of this young man gone because of bigotry & biases. Prayers for his family & all that loved him. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/sN0Ttz58iC — Indy (The Era of Trina) (@MosleyIndy) February 5, 2024

And George Zimmerman, his murderer, was let off free in Florida. I hope to God, Treyvon didn't die in vane. We can't let the fight for real equality that means more than just a word in a White Man's constitution end until we live up to the promise of equality and justice for all! https://t.co/TInn00ofsv — alegria boulangier (@alegriaboulange) February 5, 2024

The mythology is far more powerful than the reality.

12 years already. And barely anything changed. May his memory be forever for a revolution! https://t.co/hlDqMYXgeg — Anita Zsurzsan 🇵🇸 ✡️ (@iamjourjean) February 5, 2024

Lies have consequences.

This is what radicalized me, this is what what made me realize how the world really is. I was 14. https://t.co/T6jzaU3xOR — ISAAC (@itsisaacsworld) February 5, 2024

12 years later and nothing has changed. We’re still trying to survive our lives as the police stays militarized and deadly. https://t.co/wiOQ2sLbpB — Ezinne Ukoha (@nilegirl) February 5, 2024

Still waiting for the day someone finds Zimmerman and chops that mf up https://t.co/2UE5tPCzMg — Arsène W💫💫pin (@callme_kv_) February 5, 2024

Black Twitter made this case the case that it became. It was brought to light bc of the locals that knew about it and how Zimmerman was never arrested & just went about his day. Twitter was the reason we all know Trayvon.



The movement that radicalized & changed me forever. https://t.co/2aVLvjMqeS — smashley. (@ReinaAsh) February 5, 2024

The Trayvon Martin case reminds us of how powerful the media is in shaping narratives and convincing people of the 'truth' they want everyone to believe. Facts rarely matter or sway public opinion. It's been 12 years and we're still fighting over it.

When self-proclaimed and influential history organizations choose activism over reporting the facts, it will only get worse.

