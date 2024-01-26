'I Don't Believe You': Race and Ethnicity Reporter for the WaPo Reports Conveniently Racist Story

What are the odds a reporter who is tasked with reporting on race would find himself the convenient victim of racism? Apparently pretty high!

Emmanuel Felton, race and ethnicity reporter for the Washington Post, who is currently writing a book titled, The Search for Black Mecca, and sadly, teaches journalism at Yale, decided to share a suspiciously convenient story of anonymous racism. All to prove, you guessed it, racism is still alive and well in America! So the white woman at the front desk at the four seasons nashville concluded I was homeless after I asked for change to tip the valet and housekeeping and she sent security after me to my room. And yet I get emails everyday telling me that racism isn't an issue in America... — Emmanuel Felton (@emmanuelfelton) January 25, 2024

Sure.

Wait a minute. So, you're alleging that "the white woman," because she is white, I presume, "concluded" that you were homeless, and on the basis of that assumed conclusion on your part, you, in turn, have concluded that she is "racist"? If anything, she's guilty only of assuming… — Darrell B. Harrison* (@D_B_Harrison) January 26, 2024

Wait a minute. So, you're alleging that "the white woman," because she is white, I presume, "concluded" that you were homeless, and on the basis of that assumed conclusion on your part, you, in turn, have concluded that she is "racist"? If anything, she's guilty only of assuming you were homeless. And what does assuming you were homeless have to do with your skin color (as if only people who possess a similar shade of melanin as you could be presumed to be homeless)?

Man who makes money reporting racist incidents finds himself in a story that justifies his further employment. https://t.co/P5dHApQDCp pic.twitter.com/4fKl5v0xJH — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) January 26, 2024

Imagine advertising to the entire world that despite being a highly compensated reporter for The Washington Post, you still dress like such a disgusting slob that you have been confused for a homeless man by people terrified of being accused of doing a racism. https://t.co/ANV3I5O8zX — Eighth Century Woodchipper 🌳🪓 (@BonifaceOption) January 26, 2024

Slight detail.

They thought you were homeless, so they sent security to your ROOM IN THE FOUR SEASONS?



If you are taking inspiration from Jussie Smollett, at least *try* and make it sound plausible. https://t.co/WPQyeliXQD — Ben Kew 🏌️‍♂️ (@ben_kew) January 26, 2024

So the guy who makes a living writing about race and ethnicity claims this happened.



Ok say it did, I mean it makes no sense but let’s play along.



The WHITE lady at the front desk thought he was homeless and sends the security to his room??



Did she yell this is MAGA country https://t.co/57YCCpqK1q — Richard Intruder (@RichardIntruder) January 26, 2024

Astonishing!

It’s really interesting how these things keep happening to..

“Race and ethnicity supporters” at major news publications.

I mean, what a staggering coincidence! https://t.co/NIu2rd4Npe — Kenny F. (@kfullmer89) January 26, 2024

What are the chances that the "Race and Ethnicity" reporter has something racist happen to them? https://t.co/eezJmDx7lc pic.twitter.com/g7FIaSFSYW — Dr. Raymond Voetsek (@Voetsek_X) January 26, 2024

He claims the “white woman at the desk” concluded he was homeless and sent police TO HIS ROOM at the FOUR SEASONS…😂



Hooooboy what a Jussie. It Smollet really bad. https://t.co/ncgO6R4LcG — Amaya Hand On Top (@SB61310298) January 26, 2024

And then she screamed This is MAGA country right?



I don’t believe a word of this.



Receipts or it’s didn’t happen!



How many homeless people stay at the Four Seasons btw? https://t.co/hAy6MYlHAY — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) January 26, 2024

Wait a minute. We can't be validating these stories here!

There is a 100% chance the front desk at the Four Season has a camera there. If this interaction occurred you should be demanding the video.



And if it didn't @FourSeasons should release the video and demand an apology and ban you from their hotels.



Anyone want to place bets?😉 https://t.co/PAWnrPviaP — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) January 26, 2024

He’s a reporter. One presumes he has evidence then.

If he does not his employer should fire him. https://t.co/2SiTavmNkl — Ken Braithwaite (formerly DelphinStrungk) (@DStrungk) January 26, 2024

The left needs racism purely to keep funding their racism industry. If they can't find any actual racism, well, they have to get creative.

We're not saying it absolutely couldn't have happened, but ... this is a bit too convenient to take at face value.

Show the video!

***

