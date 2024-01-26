Courtroom Antics Get WILD During Trump Trial Today As Habba Threatened with Jail
Say What? New York Law Demands Property Owners Provide Squatters With Free Utilities
Tucker Carlson Roasts Trudeau After Promise to 'Liberate Canada"
Biden Tells Netanyahu and Israel to SCALE Back Admist Pressure From the Crazies...
The Governor of Maryland Does Not Realize Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Plays in Missouri...
Self-awareness x10,000 --> Nikole Hannah-Jones Falls FLAT Trying to Shame Others for Oppos...
This Isn't Kansas Anymore, Laura? The Kansas Governor Silent on Gov. Abbott and...
WH Wants to Stop Gov. Abbott From Securing Border Because Biden 'Cares About...
'Math Required': Alex Berenson Steps Up to Offer Jobs to Laid-Off Journos, Crickets...
WH Climate Adviser Turns Into a Babbling Mess Spinning How Biden's Energy Insanity...
OOPS: David Hogg Accidentally Makes an EXCELLENT Case for Unrestricted Firearm Ownership f...
Fight for the Future of America: Abbott Goes OFF When Tucker Carlson Asks...
Ex FBI Officials' Letter to Congress Describes 'Chilling Reality' of Biden's Open Border
Kassy Dillon EXPOSES Psycho Harvard Employee Harassing Jewish Student Suing the School Ove...

'I Don't Believe You': Race and Ethnicity Reporter for the WaPo Reports Conveniently Racist Story

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:00 PM on January 26, 2024
Meme

What are the odds a reporter who is tasked with reporting on race would find himself the convenient victim of racism? Apparently pretty high!

Emmanuel Felton, race and ethnicity reporter for the Washington Post, who is currently writing a book titled, The Search for Black Mecca, and sadly, teaches journalism at Yale, decided to share a suspiciously convenient story of anonymous racism. All to prove, you guessed it, racism is still alive and well in America!
Advertisement

Sure.

Wait a minute. So, you're alleging that "the white woman," because she is white, I presume, "concluded" that you were homeless, and on the basis of that assumed conclusion on your part, you, in turn, have concluded that she is "racist"? If anything, she's guilty only of assuming you were homeless. And what does assuming you were homeless have to do with your skin color (as if only people who possess a similar shade of melanin as you could be presumed to be homeless)?

Recommended

Say What? New York Law Demands Property Owners Provide Squatters With Free Utilities
justmindy
Advertisement

Slight detail.

Astonishing!

Advertisement

Wait a minute. We can't be validating these stories here!

The left needs racism purely to keep funding their racism industry. If they can't find any actual racism, well, they have to get creative.

We're not saying it absolutely couldn't have happened, but ... this is a bit too convenient to take at face value.

Show the video!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Advertisement
Tags: BLACK HOAX LIES RACE RACE BAITING RACISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Say What? New York Law Demands Property Owners Provide Squatters With Free Utilities
justmindy
Self-awareness x10,000 --> Nikole Hannah-Jones Falls FLAT Trying to Shame Others for Opposing DEI
Chad Felix Greene
The Governor of Maryland Does Not Realize Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Plays in Missouri and Not Kansas
justmindy
'Math Required': Alex Berenson Steps Up to Offer Jobs to Laid-Off Journos, Crickets Ensue
Grateful Calvin
Fight for the Future of America: Abbott Goes OFF When Tucker Carlson Asks About Response to Biden (Watch)
Sam J.
This Isn't Kansas Anymore, Laura? The Kansas Governor Silent on Gov. Abbott and Texas Border Support
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Say What? New York Law Demands Property Owners Provide Squatters With Free Utilities justmindy
Advertisement