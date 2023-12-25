'What Would You Do With 1 Million Followers?' One Megalithic Account Chooses Bad Anti-Israel Takes

CNN Religion Commentator Tells the 'True' Story of Christmas About a Palestinian Jew
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:30 PM on December 25, 2023
Meme

If you woke up with nearly 900k followers, what would be your first post? Apparently for 'War Monitor,' a strangely popular leftwing account, the choice was an embarrassingly bad take on, you guessed it, anti-Israel politics!

Oof.

Just let that settle for a moment.

Israel is roughly the size of New Jersey in a sea of dozens of Muslim countries, all conquered btw, with a population of 9.55 million, just a bit more than NYC.

But yeah, carry on lunatics.

Yeah, that's a big one!

How do you counter nonsense THIS vast though?

Looks like the conspiracy theorists have arrived!

Literally.

Really now.

Since we're on the subject.

Yeah.

Maybe your worldview is a bit myopic and it's time to go outside for a bit. Also, 900k of your closest friends aren't doing you any favors, pal.

Can't wait to see how he tops this one!

***

