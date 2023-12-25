'What Would You Do With 1 Million Followers?' One Megalithic Account Chooses Bad Anti-Israel Takes

If you woke up with nearly 900k followers, what would be your first post? Apparently for 'War Monitor,' a strangely popular leftwing account, the choice was an embarrassingly bad take on, you guessed it, anti-Israel politics!

Advertisement

Zionism is the single most destructive ideology to have ever existed. — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) December 25, 2023

Oof.

Just let that settle for a moment.

I think there have been a few other ideologies that were more destructive; communism, socialism, fascism, nazism, leftism, etc. — Atlanta Conservative (@AtlantaConserv1) December 25, 2023

I tend to think Nazism, communism or Islamist are more destructive. But the Jewish state exists and Hamas is losing, so there is that. https://t.co/AgrSzkW1Yi — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) December 25, 2023

The death toll for fascism and Marxist-Leninism would be pushing 100 million each.

Zionism, meanwhile, just means the idea that the Jews should have a state of their own https://t.co/TrrdLtS7Pq — Drew Pavlou 柏乐志 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) December 25, 2023

Israel is roughly the size of New Jersey in a sea of dozens of Muslim countries, all conquered btw, with a population of 9.55 million, just a bit more than NYC.

But yeah, carry on lunatics.

This trend of the saying at best extremely out of context sensationalist exaggerations, & at worst outright lies, is what I think in the long term is going to sink them.



Boy who cried wolf.



We are not the flashy hare w/ quick answers, we are the steady but sure tortoise🐢🇮🇱 https://t.co/GyAGUfU7nR — Kiwi ✡︎ 🇮🇱🕊שפרה ויסמן (@Kiwi_Ships) December 25, 2023

Yeah, that's a big one!

Don't forget about that disease known as Liberalism too. https://t.co/GaOB6qqTE1 — 🔻ArmadilloMan 🔻 (@DilloIslamist) December 25, 2023

How do you counter nonsense THIS vast though?

These are the tweets that need community notes the most lol. https://t.co/HBUJ23o0vH — Ѧƿє× ßФФᛗֆʟคℵᎶ (@BurseShantez) December 25, 2023

Looks like the conspiracy theorists have arrived!

Do a deep dive on Zionism and you’ll learn it have NOTHING to do with most Jews. The founders were trying to find a Jewish state before WW2. https://t.co/jgtVhSEovP — MuvaLilith (@_sammas) December 25, 2023

The left are not sending their best. https://t.co/H9dKOB7xR3 — DB (@Naxocep) December 25, 2023

I swear people are straight morons. https://t.co/tJnsp5d4tb — Zecharia 🇮🇱🦁💚❤️🇺🇦 (@Z3chariah70) December 25, 2023

Literally.

It’s literally just white supremacy https://t.co/T2ihylzg9y — Luckiest Girl In The World 🍀 (@IAmMallashi) December 25, 2023

Really now.

It surpasses monstrous Bolshevism, Communism and Nazism all together. — Luan Kotori  (@luan_kotori) December 25, 2023

Since we're on the subject.

Really?



Everyone will have something to say about every conflict - but somehow it’s all Muslims involved in this short list:



Israel-Hamas Conflict (Ongoing)

Israel-West Bank Conflict (Ongoing)

Syrian Civil War (Ongoing since 2011)

Yemeni Civil War (Ongoing since 2014)

Libyan… — Esoteric Darkdonnie (@Darkdonnie) December 25, 2023

Advertisement

Yeah.

Maybe your worldview is a bit myopic and it's time to go outside for a bit. Also, 900k of your closest friends aren't doing you any favors, pal.

Can't wait to see how he tops this one!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!