'Do You ... Understand ANY of This?' Somehow Influential Lefty Wins Most Ridiculous Whataboutism

Sometimes you see the most ridiculous post and hover over the name to find the poster has 100k+ followers!

How?!

Well, this genius has 135k and he wins Most Ridiculous Whataboutism of the day.

Advertisement

The same people who are saying it's undemocratic to remove trump from the ballot are out here removing voters from the rolls. — Covie (@covie_93) December 21, 2023

That probably sounded really profound in his head. A devastating zinger, sadly, 7.5k of his closest friends agreed with.

Exactly! They are also closing polling places and removing drop boxes for mail-in ballots. Republicans can't win unless they cheat. — mommytlc 💙🌊🌊💙 (@mommytlc) December 21, 2023

Cheat?

Do they not know you can update your registration every year? Doesn't Facebook remind you too? Where is the cheating?

Apparently, this is very compelling political commentary for the left.

Say this louder for the people with the red hats https://t.co/9PWzclRL69 pic.twitter.com/4dcpiCSqwO — Lane (@LaneC_PennState) December 21, 2023

#BlueWave2024 Check your voter registration to make sure the GOP hasn’t purged you from the voter rolls. https://t.co/WelzkJriU3 — RachelGoodstein (@rachelgoodstein) December 21, 2023

Naturally.

And removing rights from women. https://t.co/g3cVxllkrw — Beard Holtby (@BeardHoltby71) December 21, 2023

Oh, stop with that nonsensical context.

Removing dead people and those who no longer have in-state driver licenses is necessary to protect the voting process from fraud, especially in States without voter ID laws and the States who vote only mail https://t.co/iuzH1m0z84 — A Fluffy Pinecone (@AFluffyPinecone) December 21, 2023

I'd note that removing voters from the rolls is required by federal law. Voter rolls are supposed to be maintained and current. https://t.co/WOHL9cQcud — Gruntled (@NeverTr74704466) December 21, 2023

Isn't that normal?

Doesn't everyone get reminders to update their voter registration every year? Is this controversial?

EVERYONE needs to check their voting registration! Now!! https://t.co/yAYxxAq4x2 — Lord Big Tom Rich 🟧🟦 (@bigTomRich1) December 21, 2023

Updating voter rolls isn't party-specific. Republicans have to update their registration too.

From the dozens of 'BOOM,' 'THIS!,' '100%,' and other expressions of enthusiastic agreement on this post's thread, it seems most Democrats have no idea how the voting system works.

Advertisement

No wonder it's so easy to manipulate them with warnings of the cheating GOP trying to steal their votes!

Yeah, removing dead and duplicate voters from voter rolls, is exactly the same as removing a presidential candidate from a ballot. 🙄 — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) December 21, 2023

Do you realize each time an ineligible person casts a vote, they disenfranchize an eligible voter? — Robert Capko 🇺🇸 (@robertcapko) December 21, 2023

Not if they vote Democrat!!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!