'Do You ... Understand ANY of This?' Somehow Influential Lefty Wins Most Ridiculous Whataboutism

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:15 PM on December 21, 2023
meme

Sometimes you see the most ridiculous post and hover over the name to find the poster has 100k+ followers!

How?!

Well, this genius has 135k and he wins Most Ridiculous Whataboutism of the day.

That probably sounded really profound in his head. A devastating zinger, sadly, 7.5k of his closest friends agreed with.

Cheat?

Do they not know you can update your registration every year? Doesn't Facebook remind you too? Where is the cheating?

Apparently, this is very compelling political commentary for the left.

Naturally.

Oh, stop with that nonsensical context.

Isn't that normal?

Doesn't everyone get reminders to update their voter registration every year? Is this controversial?

Updating voter rolls isn't party-specific. Republicans have to update their registration too.

From the dozens of 'BOOM,' 'THIS!,' '100%,' and other expressions of enthusiastic agreement on this post's thread, it seems most Democrats have no idea how the voting system works.

No wonder it's so easy to manipulate them with warnings of the cheating GOP trying to steal their votes!

Not if they vote Democrat!!

***

