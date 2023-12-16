'She Really is This Stupid.' Briahna Joy Gray Once Again Demonstrates She Doesn't Understand Anything

UN Human Rights Concerned About Environmental Damage If Hamas Tunnels Are Flooded
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:30 PM on December 16, 2023
Twitchy

Oh, Brie Brie. What are we going to do with you?

Our beloved Megyn Kelly provided an important perspective on media bias when discussing the recent racial segregation scandal by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Wu showed off a party where only 'electeds of color' were invited.

Brie Brie, thinking she is clever as always posted a random photo of mostly white people as a response.

So very smugly proud of herself, she missed the multiple people of color in the photo. Regardless, there is another major flaw in her reasoning here.

Big difference.

Big, Big difference.

She simply expects her audience to not pay attention and insta-react with the prejudicial response she's hoping for.

She obviously searched for any GOP political gathering she could find that looked like it had all white people in it and Paul Ryan (who left Congress in 2019) was the best she could get,

Her point is that most political events are, by default, 'white only,' and therefore complaining about explicitly race segregated events for people of color is white supremacy or something.

You see, when the left does it, it's 'creating a safe space.'

The left will do absolutely anything to justify racial segregation when they believe it is justified and will go out of their way to try and shame white people for accidentally holding the majority in any given room.

More nonsensical mental gymnastics to validate their own bigotry.

***

