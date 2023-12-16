'She Really is This Stupid.' Briahna Joy Gray Once Again Demonstrates She Doesn't Understand Anything

Oh, Brie Brie. What are we going to do with you?

Our beloved Megyn Kelly provided an important perspective on media bias when discussing the recent racial segregation scandal by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Wu showed off a party where only 'electeds of color' were invited.

Can you imagine if a mayor publicly celebrated her “whites only” holiday party like this? https://t.co/f4eEzySu96 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 16, 2023

Brie Brie, thinking she is clever as always posted a random photo of mostly white people as a response.

So very smugly proud of herself, she missed the multiple people of color in the photo. Regardless, there is another major flaw in her reasoning here.

Having an event where mostly White people show up is not the same as a Mayor having a party where people are invited *only* if they're not White.



Which is racist/bigoted.



Obviously.



People like you and @mayorWu are bigoted racists. Stop being that.https://t.co/oewrYQ7acZ — Based Latinos 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇱 (@BasedLatinos) December 16, 2023

Big difference.

Big, Big difference.

I love how democrats shame black people for identifying as conservative while simultaneously using their absence in a picture as some sort of evidence of racism. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) December 16, 2023

Oh I see why you used such a low quality picture! To inhibit zooming.

There's at least 1 black person there. Your comparison is even worse. pic.twitter.com/FvVmz6wzFD — Shawn Steen (@ShawnSteen15) December 16, 2023

She simply expects her audience to not pay attention and insta-react with the prejudicial response she's hoping for.

Apples and oranges, fallicy is the only language you speak isn't it. — AntiTotalitarianRevoluntionarian (@Donttellm5) December 16, 2023

She obviously searched for any GOP political gathering she could find that looked like it had all white people in it and Paul Ryan (who left Congress in 2019) was the best she could get,

I see the other comments have already pointed out that this is a ridiculous comparison.

My only question is about the quality of this picture. Is it a screenshot of a copy of a fax that was enlarged? What a pixelated mess. Couldn't find a decent source? — Shawn Steen (@ShawnSteen15) December 16, 2023

Her point is that most political events are, by default, 'white only,' and therefore complaining about explicitly race segregated events for people of color is white supremacy or something.

what point do you think you are making here? was that advertised as "whites only"? was it celebrated as a good thing that no people of color were allowed in? — scott ziff (@conedx) December 16, 2023

You see, when the left does it, it's 'creating a safe space.'

I've always believed that there are places where only white people are accepted, but it's not openly acknowledged. These individuals become upset when there are too many people of color in predominantly white spaces, but then they also get upset when we create our own safe spaces — ⚘ (@comelybia) December 16, 2023

The left will do absolutely anything to justify racial segregation when they believe it is justified and will go out of their way to try and shame white people for accidentally holding the majority in any given room.

More nonsensical mental gymnastics to validate their own bigotry.

***

