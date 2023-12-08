The Hypocrisy Caucus: Anti-Israel Democrats Have Audacity to Celebrate Chanukah and Denounce Antisemitism

After two solid months of watching Democratic leaders accuse Israel of war crimes, genocide and other miscellaneous abuses of human rights, watching them gleefully celebrate Chanukah is a bit too much.

The story of Chanukah is the story of the Jewish people reclaiming Israel from actual oppressive occupiers.

'The Chanukah lights remind us of the great miracle that a small band of Jews defeated the mighty Greek armies.' - Chabad.org

So, basically the exact opposite of what Democrats and the left have been demanding for months.

Happy first night of #Hanukkah to our Jewish siblings in the #MA7 & across the world.



The celebration carries extra meaning for so many this year, and I wish everyone light, joy, and peace this holiday season. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) December 8, 2023

As many light the first candle on the menorah, I'm sending our Jewish neighbors in St. Louis and beyond love and light.



Happy Hanukkah! Always remember, your Congresswoman loves you.



Chag Sameach💜 pic.twitter.com/20Y6EB5u0L — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) December 7, 2023

Tonight, I wish all who celebrate the festival of lights a very happy Hanukkah!



In this dark time, we must stand with the Jewish community and against antisemitism and hate in all forms. Let’s continue to fight back as we strive for peace, security, and justice for all. pic.twitter.com/Ro5W2viKoV — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 7, 2023

Ooof.

Ladies.

Really, now.

Which staff member had to write that for you? — WenatcheeRN (@WenatcheeRN) December 8, 2023

She has to know the meaning of this Holiday, doesn’t she? https://t.co/AYR4MStQgt — Mike, the old Lawyer 🇺🇸 🟦 🇮🇱 (@mhenrylaw1) December 8, 2023

Yesterday: From the river to the Sea!

Today: Happy Chanukah!

8 days from now: Jews should not exist! — Kerry Slone (@thereal_SnS) December 8, 2023

It is a lack of self-awareness or are they really this obnoxiously arrogant?

She is mocking you. https://t.co/HKsJtkrDNO — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) December 8, 2023

"And I love love love bagels!" https://t.co/qhoU0OO3BE — Mike Kilo 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Mike___Kilo) December 8, 2023

Maybe they think Chanukah is just Jewish Christmas?

You’re really gross. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) December 8, 2023

Remember when you said we need a “balanced approach” to the r*ape and sexual violence against Jewish women? Spare us your virtue signaling tweets! https://t.co/MYP4E3A4aR — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) December 8, 2023

Pretty sure I speak for the majority of those who celebrate Chanukah when I tell you to shove it.https://t.co/fBPH3zD7Ok https://t.co/NXSqfheFsA — Ballabon (@ballabon) December 8, 2023

Worst of them all.

Hanukkah is a celebration of the Jews defeating a racist enemy that wanted them dead because they were Jews, smashing them to bits. I'm glad you're celebrating this very appropriate and timely holiday. — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) December 8, 2023

from the river to the sea,

hey intern, tweet this out for me https://t.co/EJdwui5iLv — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 8, 2023

I can't imagine a more dishonest tweet than this.



Does she even know what the story of Hanukkah is? https://t.co/ixYzTHWjsy — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 8, 2023

Her "AsAJew" friends probably told her the entire story of Hanukkah was that a candle burned for a crazy long time. https://t.co/5oZoIugY3R — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) December 8, 2023

This holiday celebrates Jewish independence, pride and sovereignty in our own land, as well as our consistent refusal to bend the knee to heathens. Take your universalist jibber jabber elsewhere, you’re no friend of ours. https://t.co/KJTQ3zYWoL — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) December 7, 2023

At Least Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar has some integrity to her beliefs and didn't pretend for PR reasons.

Sorry, guys. You don't get to enable, cheer on and apologize for Israel's greatest enemy and then sing Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel and not be called out for it.

Happy Chanukah.

***

