The Hypocrisy Caucus: Anti-Israel Democrats Have Audacity to Celebrate Chanukah and Denounce Antisemitism

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:00 PM on December 08, 2023
meme

After two solid months of watching Democratic leaders accuse Israel of war crimes, genocide and other miscellaneous abuses of human rights, watching them gleefully celebrate Chanukah is a bit too much.

The story of Chanukah is the story of the Jewish people reclaiming Israel from actual oppressive occupiers.

'The Chanukah lights remind us of the great miracle that a small band of Jews defeated the mighty Greek armies.' - Chabad.org

So, basically the exact opposite of what Democrats and the left have been demanding for months.

Ooof.

Ladies.

Really, now.

It is a lack of self-awareness or are they really this obnoxiously arrogant?

Maybe they think Chanukah is just Jewish Christmas?

Worst of them all.

At Least Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar has some integrity to her beliefs and didn't pretend for PR reasons.

Sorry, guys. You don't get to enable, cheer on and apologize for Israel's greatest enemy and then sing Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel and not be called out for it.

Happy Chanukah.

***

