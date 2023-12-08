The Hypocrisy Caucus: Anti-Israel Democrats Have Audacity to Celebrate Chanukah and Denounce Antisemitism

After two solid months of watching Democratic leaders accuse Israel of war crimes, genocide and other miscellaneous abuses of human rights, watching them gleefully celebrate Chanukah is a bit too much.
The story of Chanukah is the story of the Jewish people reclaiming Israel from actual oppressive occupiers.
'The Chanukah lights remind us of the great miracle that a small band of Jews defeated the mighty Greek armies.' - Chabad.org
So, basically the exact opposite of what Democrats and the left have been demanding for months.
Happy first night of #Hanukkah to our Jewish siblings in the #MA7 & across the world.— Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) December 8, 2023
The celebration carries extra meaning for so many this year, and I wish everyone light, joy, and peace this holiday season.
As many light the first candle on the menorah, I'm sending our Jewish neighbors in St. Louis and beyond love and light.— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) December 7, 2023
Happy Hanukkah! Always remember, your Congresswoman loves you.
Chag Sameach💜 pic.twitter.com/20Y6EB5u0L
Tonight, I wish all who celebrate the festival of lights a very happy Hanukkah!— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 7, 2023
In this dark time, we must stand with the Jewish community and against antisemitism and hate in all forms. Let’s continue to fight back as we strive for peace, security, and justice for all. pic.twitter.com/Ro5W2viKoV
Tonight, I wish all who celebrate the festival of lights a very happy Hanukkah!— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 7, 2023
In this dark time, we must stand with the Jewish community and against antisemitism and hate in all forms. Let’s continue to fight back as we strive for peace, security, and justice for all. pic.twitter.com/Ro5W2viKoV
Ooof.
Ladies.
Really, now.
Which staff member had to write that for you?— WenatcheeRN (@WenatcheeRN) December 8, 2023
She has to know the meaning of this Holiday, doesn’t she? https://t.co/AYR4MStQgt— Mike, the old Lawyer 🇺🇸 🟦 🇮🇱 (@mhenrylaw1) December 8, 2023
Yesterday: From the river to the Sea!— Kerry Slone (@thereal_SnS) December 8, 2023
Today: Happy Chanukah!
8 days from now: Jews should not exist!
It is a lack of self-awareness or are they really this obnoxiously arrogant?
She is mocking you. https://t.co/HKsJtkrDNO— Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) December 8, 2023
"And I love love love bagels!" https://t.co/qhoU0OO3BE— Mike Kilo 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Mike___Kilo) December 8, 2023
Maybe they think Chanukah is just Jewish Christmas?
You’re really gross.— Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) December 8, 2023
Remember when you said we need a “balanced approach” to the r*ape and sexual violence against Jewish women? Spare us your virtue signaling tweets! https://t.co/MYP4E3A4aR— Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) December 8, 2023
Pretty sure I speak for the majority of those who celebrate Chanukah when I tell you to shove it.https://t.co/fBPH3zD7Ok https://t.co/NXSqfheFsA— Ballabon (@ballabon) December 8, 2023
Worst of them all.
Hanukkah is a celebration of the Jews defeating a racist enemy that wanted them dead because they were Jews, smashing them to bits. I'm glad you're celebrating this very appropriate and timely holiday.— Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) December 8, 2023
from the river to the sea,— siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 8, 2023
hey intern, tweet this out for me https://t.co/EJdwui5iLv
I can't imagine a more dishonest tweet than this.— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 8, 2023
Does she even know what the story of Hanukkah is? https://t.co/ixYzTHWjsy
This is parody......Right? https://t.co/qVF96gGWug— Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) December 8, 2023
Her "AsAJew" friends probably told her the entire story of Hanukkah was that a candle burned for a crazy long time. https://t.co/5oZoIugY3R— Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) December 8, 2023
This holiday celebrates Jewish independence, pride and sovereignty in our own land, as well as our consistent refusal to bend the knee to heathens. Take your universalist jibber jabber elsewhere, you’re no friend of ours. https://t.co/KJTQ3zYWoL— Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) December 7, 2023
At Least Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar has some integrity to her beliefs and didn't pretend for PR reasons.
Sorry, guys. You don't get to enable, cheer on and apologize for Israel's greatest enemy and then sing Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel and not be called out for it.
Happy Chanukah.
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member