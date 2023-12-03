'Attacking Loving Families is 'Conservative,' Now?' Rightwing Editor Declares War on Gay Conservatives

There are truly so many things that deserve debate and just about everything can cause some controversy. However, when did it become 'conservative,' to launch attacks on happy, functional families sharing their personal joy with their friends on X?

Conservative commentator Guy Benson and his "husband" have now rented a womb to acquire a baby, a move which Dave Rubin and his "husband" made as well.



This is wicked and an abomination before God, and should have absolutely no place in the conservative movement. pic.twitter.com/y6YZSwuvSJ — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) December 2, 2023

Guy Benson and Dave Rubin?

Those are your targets for outrage?

Really?

With no due respect, fuck off.



Guy and his husband are going to be great parents and they don’t need your permission to have a baby in the same way thousands of straight and gay couples do each year. He’s also a far better advocate for conservatism than you could ever be. — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 2, 2023

Because a happy and healthy 2-parent household is bad for…

…checks notes…

the conservative movement. 🤨 https://t.co/YlYWIJaWx1 — Austin (@MrAustinParrish) December 2, 2023

Shame on you, @BenZeisloft.



While Ben is no Trump superfan, he has never used this sort of language to describe Trump's personal conduct.



Shame on you for using a photo of someone's child, an infant, to make your cruel, bigoted point, Ben.



You absolute disgrace. https://t.co/epiMc0dl9f — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 2, 2023

It's a fair argument.

While I have some qualms with surrogacy in general, it's always and only gay men who get widely attacked for it. I know y'all are tired of me saying this about literally everything, but this is homophobia. https://t.co/zBLvIKjrhU — Rob (@redpilledhomo) December 3, 2023

Exactly.

While disagreeing on topics like surrogacy, gay marriage or even holding religious opposition to homosexuality, etc., is not a problem, attacking individuals for living their lives really is.

their children are beautiful and are lucky to have two loving parents.❤️



there’s having a different opinion and then there’s just being an asshole. this is the latter and it makes the world a worse, more divisive place. sometimes you don’t have to comment. https://t.co/t98NHcZQlh — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) December 2, 2023

I’m an IVF baby and people like this think I’m not worthy of being alive. Don’t love it https://t.co/mSUoyKdjvZ — Theocratic Dictator (@theodictator) December 2, 2023

What is more 'pro-life' than celebrating new life?

There’s a new baby in the world, with two overjoyed, loving parents.



Who could be mad about that?!? https://t.co/Ehzx3s9Dgk — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) December 2, 2023

Isn't the conservative movement supposed to be a pro-family movement?

I don’t personally know Dave well but I can say with authority, Guy and Adam are already better fathers than most will ever become. Their little guy is surrounded by love, support and comfort. I wish all of the worlds children were born into such a nurturing home. https://t.co/nfczJvb4MT — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) December 2, 2023

Two happy families sharing their personal joy with the world. GET ON THE BOAT!

This should be illegal.



We are living in the days of Noah. https://t.co/fZOlZqQBAP — SOVEREIGN BRAH 🇺🇸🏛️⚡️ (@sovereignbrah) December 3, 2023

Any child would be lucky to have the loving home @guypbenson and his husband will give their son. Pathetic that @BenZeisloft tries to increase his followers by trashing an honorable man and his family. https://t.co/r6VcJN0RBB — Leland Vittert (@LelandVittert) December 3, 2023

Again, disagreement is encouraged and there are lots of strong opinions about this subject. But leave families alone.

Really.

***

