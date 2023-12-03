'Twisted and shameful': House Speaker Mike Johnson responds to James Carville
'Attacking Loving Families is 'Conservative,' Now?' Rightwing Editor Declares War on Gay Conservatives

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:00 PM on December 03, 2023
Meme screenshot

There are truly so many things that deserve debate and just about everything can cause some controversy. However, when did it become 'conservative,' to launch attacks on happy, functional families sharing their personal joy with their friends on X?

Guy Benson and Dave Rubin?

Those are your targets for outrage?

Really?

It's a fair argument.

Exactly.

While disagreeing on topics like surrogacy, gay marriage or even holding religious opposition to homosexuality, etc., is not a problem, attacking individuals for living their lives really is.

What is more 'pro-life' than celebrating new life?

Isn't the conservative movement supposed to be a pro-family movement?

Two happy families sharing their personal joy with the world. GET ON THE BOAT!

Again, disagreement is encouraged and there are lots of strong opinions about this subject. But leave families alone.

Really.

***

