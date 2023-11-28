The Word 'Thug' Means What, Now? Young Thug's Lawyer Raises Eyebrows with Creative Defense of Client

We all know how popular it is to dramatically change the meaning of common words to try and fit a narrative, but even this is astonishingly bad.

Jeffery Williams, also known as Young Thug, is currently on trial for racketeering and gang conspiracy, and his lawyer whipped out one heck of a creative defense.

Advertisement

Young Thug’s lawyer explains what “Young Thug” means: "Truly Humbled Under God. That's what Thug means." pic.twitter.com/MCf04Rn5m4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 28, 2023

Ok, what now?

This man’s going to jail forever https://t.co/Ecx9g0K2L7 — Poe's Law, Esq: Poe's Lawyer (@dyingscribe) November 28, 2023

Listen, lawyers are paid to do whatever it takes to keep their client out of jail, right?

how much do you think he makes an hour? https://t.co/QHc9bDN6O2 — 𝕆𝕝𝕚𝕧𝕖 (@ollliiv) November 28, 2023

Me trying to figure if this is harming him or helping him https://t.co/1PDCKCRhUJ pic.twitter.com/itkwMhmpNz — Victor Rashad (C4) (@_VictorRashad_) November 28, 2023

This how I’d want my lawyer to lie for me https://t.co/1OSxbxNLtv — Marlon Dubuisson (@13Dubuisson) November 28, 2023

Look he’s trying his best okay https://t.co/4FRbcpryfs — 💫 no more parties in tel aviv 🔻 (10-8) 💫 (@B00K0FTRIBE) November 28, 2023

Young Thug got his lawyer from Temu

We ain't never seeing Jeffrey https://t.co/bRHtO47maL — Remy (@remyaadns) November 28, 2023

It is a pretty fabulous case, based on this New York Times' description:

'Much about the case — which seeks to answer whether one of the most famous and influential rappers of his time was also spearheading a violent criminal enterprise — could be described as epic, including its scope, with alleged crimes from 2015 to 2022; its effect on rap music and the city that remains one of the genre’s centers for innovation; and its entanglement with the potential legal fate of former President Donald J. Trump.'

With a case that high profile, you gotta take some risks.

🤨 This man just shooting for the stars. He didn’t even believe anything that came out of his own mouth… https://t.co/b2WqN0xfAy pic.twitter.com/coBqIU5KhR — Forever♈️shT (@ForeverAshT) November 28, 2023

Advertisement

It could honestly go either way.

Can’t tell if he’s gonna be buried under the prison or beat every charge https://t.co/TSrcj6Mz6A — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) November 28, 2023

i’m sorry i would have turned in my innocent vote immediately after hearing this https://t.co/kWNuMoA1Xb pic.twitter.com/X1Bme9erAE — sum yung ho (@godismikey) November 28, 2023

Let's hope the jury is in a good mood.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!