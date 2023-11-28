Fox News Reports Taxpayers Pay $451 Billion per Year for Illegal Immigrants
The Word 'Thug' Means What, Now? Young Thug's Lawyer Raises Eyebrows with Creative Defense of Client

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:30 PM on November 28, 2023
AngieArtist

We all know how popular it is to dramatically change the meaning of common words to try and fit a narrative, but even this is astonishingly bad.

Jeffery Williams, also known as Young Thug, is currently on trial for racketeering and gang conspiracy, and his lawyer whipped out one heck of a creative defense.

Ok, what now?

Listen, lawyers are paid to do whatever it takes to keep their client out of jail, right?

It is a pretty fabulous case, based on this New York Times' description:

'Much about the case — which seeks to answer whether one of the most famous and influential rappers of his time was also spearheading a violent criminal enterprise — could be described as epic, including its scope, with alleged crimes from 2015 to 2022; its effect on rap music and the city that remains one of the genre’s centers for innovation; and its entanglement with the potential legal fate of former President Donald J. Trump.'

With a case that high profile, you gotta take some risks.

It could honestly go either way.

Let's hope the jury is in a good mood.

***

