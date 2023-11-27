It Really is a Religion. George Takei Sheds Light on Liberal Devotion to the Cause and His Fans Swoon

On the right we often muse that the left behaves like a religion, or really, like a cult. George Takei decided this morning was an excellent day to prove us right.

Advertisement

So, so very right.

A Democrat was in the White House when my family was sent to the internment camps in 1941. It was an egregious violation of our human and civil rights.



It would have been understandable if people like me said they’d never vote for a Democrat again, given what had been done to… — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 26, 2023

A Democrat was in the White House when my family was sent to the internment camps in 1941. It was an egregious violation of our human and civil rights.

It would have been understandable if people like me said they’d never vote for a Democrat again, given what had been done to us.

But being a liberal, being a progressive, means being able to look past my own grievances and concerns and think of the greater good. It means working from within the Democratic party to make it better, even when it has betrayed its values.

I went on to campaign for Adlai Stevenson when I became an adult. I marched for civil rights and had the honor of meeting Dr. Martin Luther King. I fought for redress for my community and have spent my life ensuring that America understood that we could not betray our Constitution in such a way ever again.

Bill Clinton broke my heart when he signed DOMA into law. It was a slap in the face to the LGBTQ community. And I knew that we still had much work to do. But I voted for him again in 1996 despite my misgivings, because the alternative was far worse. And my obligation as a citizen was to help choose the best leader for it, not to check out by not voting out of anger or protest.

There is no leader who will make the decision you want her or him to make 100 percent of the time. Your vote is a tool of hope for a better world. Use it wisely, for it is precious. Use it for others, for they are in need of your support, too.

Wow.

Let's review this sentence one more time: 'But being a liberal, being a progressive, means being able to look past my own grievances and concerns and think of the greater good. It means working from within the Democratic party to make it better, even when it has betrayed its values.'

Democrats put his family in internment camps and his response is, 'yeah, but the greater good?'

Yikes.

Congrats! You're officially an "ideologue." — Andrea E (@AAC0519) November 26, 2023

“Just because democrats throw innocent people into detentions camps without trial is no reason to not vote for these people who uphold democracy and the rule of law through unlawful detention.” https://t.co/yJ3wjfgW7A — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) November 27, 2023

Being a liberal is incompatible w being a progressive.



You’re on the side of tribalism, authoritarianism, racialism, and a relentless attack against classical liberal principles born of Enlightenment ideas expressly rejected by progressives.



You’re lying to yourself & to us. https://t.co/mmjLXCINpP — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) November 27, 2023

Advertisement

The left’s efforts to contain the damage to the patchwork identity politics quilt are getting quite cringe https://t.co/31XnE1I0ts — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 26, 2023

George explains how being a Democrat is a like a religion. There's nothing a Democrat president can do, not even throwing his family into an internment camp, that will make him stop voting Democrat nonstop. It's wonderful. Become a Democrat and you will never have to think again. https://t.co/1ksY6PkkLd — Sharma (@bansisharma) November 27, 2023

Calling concentration camps "the greater good" is... actually, I don't think there's a word to describe that.



You have positively lost your fucking mind. https://t.co/OzKZkvlIrR — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 26, 2023

Despite the clear insanity of this position, the left seems right on board cheering him on.

No, really.

Eye on the big picture. Thank you for this thinking, @GeorgeTakei. https://t.co/7uUxAH5PEU — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) November 26, 2023

I agree with you 100%.

There's no question even with all the bad things you've been through, you have a good heart and you're a great model for Americans.



Keep up the great work George. — A NYer-(Ron) -RESISTER- ALL BLUE! (@LongIslander520) November 26, 2023

Thank you, sir. Such an important point. — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) November 26, 2023

It's not the label of the party, it's the principle of what the party and the candidate stands for today. — I Smoked Trump's Golden 🚿s (@BlackKnight10k) November 26, 2023

Advertisement

This is perfect. Everyone should read this. — The Liberal Agenda (@LiberalAgendaX) November 26, 2023

So now we know the answer to why so many black Americans seems uninterested in the recent racist past of the Democratic party and the foundation of Democrat racist organizations. We know why Democratic policies that have caused poverty for generations don't phase them at all and we know why figures like Margaret Sanger and Sen. Robert C. Bryd don't cause them to blink an eye.

It's all for the Greater Good.

Chant it a long with the crowd.

Yikes.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



