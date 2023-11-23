LGBTQ are Being Decapitated Where? Insane Drag Queen Superstar Katya Claims LGBTQ are Unsafe EVERYWHERE

Oh, where to begin with this one. Somehow leftwing LGBTQ activists have convinced the world, and themselves, that despite being widely celebrated in the Western world, they are relentlessly targeted for harassment and violence.

Katya, a drag queen with 1 million followers, decided to dismiss concerns about actual violence towards LGBTQ in places like Gaza to claim LGBTQ people are also at risk for decapitation, as one example, in ... Massachusetts?

And to those ignorant fools who have the nerve to tell me I would be decapitated in a heartbeat in Gaza: what about Glasgow? What about Moscow? What about Medford, Malden or Marlborough Massachusetts? As a gay person who can’t pass, as a cross-dresser, as a sissy—they have, they… — Katya (@katya_zamo) November 22, 2023

And to those ignorant fools who have the nerve to tell me I would be decapitated in a heartbeat in Gaza: what about Glasgow? What about Moscow? What about Medford, Malden or Marlborough Massachusetts? As a gay person who can’t pass, as a cross-dresser, as a sissy—they have, they do and they will kill us anywhere. Bitch.

What.

This seems relevant right?

Not one single trans person has ever been killed in Glasgow, or anywhere else in Scotland. Not a single solitary in all of recorded history since mankind crawled out of the oceans. Calm yourself down, sir. — Wings Over Scotland (@WingsScotland) November 23, 2023

Apparently not.

But do you have any idea how many people are harassed there? How unsafe it was for me to walk one block from the hotel to my gig because I risked getting assaulted by a group of drunk rugby fans? Or being surrounded in an elevator by ignorant Scottish men threatening me? You can… — Katya (@katya_zamo) November 23, 2023

But do you have any idea how many people are harassed there? How unsafe it was for me to walk one block from the hotel to my gig because I risked getting assaulted by a group of drunk rugby fans? Or being surrounded in an elevator by ignorant Scottish men threatening me? You can calm down, and get a grip—as if there’s an accurate official record on anything like this.

Totes the same thing.

LOL. Which is just like beheading.



Stop going out in public looking like a giant porn sick man whose entire personality is Halloween and your troubles will disappear. — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) November 23, 2023

Nice moving the goalposts! “I can be decapitated in Glasgow!” to “Well, I *might* be harassed.” And you have the gall (so to speak) to suggest being mocked by Scottish drunks to being tossed off a building in Gaza for being gay? Please. — Robert X George (@RobGeorge) November 23, 2023

Do they genuinely believe this? https://t.co/5Gc5h2xcM9 — Stephen Knight 🎙️ (@GSpellchecker) November 23, 2023

Yes. Yes, they genuinely believe this.

I'm sorry but I refuse to believe that these people are real. https://t.co/aNQHcGcnO0 — Philippe Lemoine (@phl43) November 23, 2023

Oh, they're real and they're leading the narrative on LGBTQ politics. Currently the first post has 130,000 likes.

You’re literally going to tell me that people with gender dysphoria have political views completely disconnected from reality? I’m going to have to rethink everything. https://t.co/PRq0TxPIXu — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) November 23, 2023

Five million views and 100k likes for saying they’d be decapitated for being gay in Massachusetts. This is not a worldview driven by or receptive to logic. It’s pathetic and outrageous fear-mongering. https://t.co/tY2ZiWD1yt — wanye (@wanyeburkett) November 23, 2023

This person is seriously, with a straight face, claiming they have just as much chance of being beheaded for being LGBTQ in Massachusetts as Gaza.



Massachusetts. One of the first places in the modern world it was made legal for same-sex couples to marry.



I just... https://t.co/YWktAUa1fN — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) November 23, 2023

Is there a news black out on reporting the decapitations of trans people in Glasgow? Pretty sure I would have heard about that…



This is a religion where people think they can say any old shite without challenge https://t.co/HwtXcIbzQh — Le_Sorelle_Arduino KPSS (@Sorelle_Arduino) November 23, 2023

Oh, silly details.

To say you’re not safe in Massachusetts as a gay person, when the state is run by a lesbian, is honestly insane to say. https://t.co/iMGihXtINo — Miles (@oppmiles) November 23, 2023

The man makes a living as a drag queen performer, traveling the world on a regular basis, for perspective.

Western queer people can be so coddled that they simply can’t fathom the level of homophobic violence that occurs in other parts of the world. Worse yet, these people exaggerate the dangers of their own communities to satisfy an unhealthy persecution complex. https://t.co/FslQvZfZf6 — Adam Zivo (@ZivoAdam) November 23, 2023

Millions of people have memed a total pseudo-reality into existence through repetition of deranged falsehoods https://t.co/3P57FS0Smi — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 23, 2023

LGBTQ in the United States have two full celebration months, June and October, an official 'Coming Out' day, a Transgender history month, a Transgender awareness week and a Day of Remembrance for every reported murder of a trans person, regardless if it was a car accident or a mugging gone wrong.

Yet they insist on whining endlessly about how oppressed they are, how they feel unsafe everywhere they go and how everyone hates them for just being themselves.

Insanity.

***

