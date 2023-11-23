UN Tool Says the Death and Destruction in Gaza Is 'The Worst Ever'
LGBTQ are Being Decapitated Where? Insane Drag Queen Superstar Katya Claims LGBTQ are Unsafe EVERYWHERE

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:00 PM on November 23, 2023
Twitchy

Oh, where to begin with this one. Somehow leftwing LGBTQ activists have convinced the world, and themselves, that despite being widely celebrated in the Western world, they are relentlessly targeted for harassment and violence.

Katya, a drag queen with 1 million followers, decided to dismiss concerns about actual violence towards LGBTQ in places like Gaza to claim LGBTQ people are also at risk for decapitation, as one example, in ... Massachusetts?

And to those ignorant fools who have the nerve to tell me I would be decapitated in a heartbeat in Gaza: what about Glasgow? What about Moscow? What about Medford, Malden or Marlborough Massachusetts? As a gay person who can’t pass, as a cross-dresser, as a sissy—they have, they do and they will kill us anywhere. Bitch.

What.

This seems relevant right?

Apparently not.

But do you have any idea how many people are harassed there? How unsafe it was for me to walk one block from the hotel to my gig because I risked getting assaulted by a group of drunk rugby fans? Or being surrounded in an elevator by ignorant Scottish men threatening me? You can calm down, and get a grip—as if there’s an accurate official record on anything like this.

Totes the same thing.

Yes. Yes, they genuinely believe this.

Oh, they're real and they're leading the narrative on LGBTQ politics. Currently the first post has 130,000 likes.

Oh, silly details.

The man makes a living as a drag queen performer, traveling the world on a regular basis, for perspective.

LGBTQ in the United States have two full celebration months, June and October, an official 'Coming Out' day, a Transgender history month, a Transgender awareness week and a Day of Remembrance for every reported murder of a trans person, regardless if it was a car accident or a mugging gone wrong.

Yet they insist on whining endlessly about how oppressed they are, how they feel unsafe everywhere they go and how everyone hates them for just being themselves.

Insanity.

***

